Subhash Chandra Garg seeks voluntary retirement from govt service after being shunted out of Finance Ministry

In a surprise move, economic affairs secretary and finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has reportedly sought voluntary retirement from government service after the Narendra Modi government's major bureaucratic reshuffle on 24 July, said a media report.

Finance Secy SC Garg seeks voluntary retirement from government service, sources say pic.twitter.com/IvRDOekQzh — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 25, 2019

In the first bureaucratic rejig in its second term, the Modi government transferred Garg to the Power Ministry and appointed Atanu Chakraborty as the new economic affairs secretary, according to an official notification of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Garg's decision to seek voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) comes in the wake of the bureaucratic reshuffle in which he has been shunted to the Power Ministry as secretary, said a report in CNBC-TV18.

IAS Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Power. https://t.co/GOJS0bdQuT — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

The Finance Ministry, which is yet to confirm Garg’s offer to step down, said the ministry was not involved in the appointment process, reported Mint.

Garg, 58, has been shifted as the new power secretary replacing Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who has been appointed as the officer on special duty (OSD) in the home ministry. Bhalla will take over as the new home secretary when the current home secretary, Rajiv Gauba, retires on 31 August, said the report.

Interestingly, Garg was appointed as the finance secretary in March this year and he has been shifted out of the Finance Ministry hardly a month after the country's first full-time Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented her maiden Union Budget on 5 July.

Garg is a 1983 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and has been working as the secretary in Department of Economic Affairs since June 2017.

The government, on Wednesday, named new secretaries after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved their names.

Chakraborty, who is a 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, is the outgoing secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Anil Kumar Khachi of the Himachal Pradesh cadre has been appointed as DIPAM secretary, stated the official notification of the ministry.