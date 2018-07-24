Streamcast Group to invest Rs 2,200 crore to set up datacentre at Sawantwadi in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Video streaming company, Streamcast Group, is investing Rs 2,200 crore over the next five years to set up its maiden datacentre in Maharashtra.

The datacentre is spread over a 12-acre land parcel at Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan belt of the state, an official statement said.

The datacentre is being set up by Streamcloud, the group's cloud computing business, it added.

"Not only will we deliver the most powerful compute datacentre but also see its preservation as an 'area of outstanding beauty' as one of our core drivers to ensure we leave a positive lasting impression," Streamcloud's chief operating officer Mark Aldridge was quoted as saying.

The company had conducted a ground-breaking ceremony for the datacentre in Sawantwadi on Monday.

"We are welcoming non-polluting yet futuristic industries to Sindhudurg. Today, with Streamcloud, it is a beginning of this future," minister of state for Home (rural), planning, finance and guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, Deepak Kesarkar said.

The minister said a centre of IT excellence is also being launched as part of the project, which will help local youth to become technology experts.

The announcement of the datacentre in Singhudurg comes right after a similar move in Malta.

It can be noted that there has been a huge spurt in datacentres in the country, especially after the insistence by the government to store data within the confines of the sovereign.