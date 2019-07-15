Storm Barry cuts 73% of U.S. offshore oil production: U.S. government

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Barry has cut 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.

Natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico is down 62%, or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

A total of 283 production platforms, or 42%, remain shut in the Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

