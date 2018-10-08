Stocks of oil marketing companies bounce back after heavy sell-off in last two trading sessions

New Delhi: Shares of oil marketing companies bounced back on Monday, surging up to 8 percent after a massive sell-off in the last two trading sessions.

The scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) soared 8.15 percent and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) jumped 5.63 percent on BSE.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) gained 0.19 percent.

Shares of oil marketing companies on Friday fell sharply by up to 25 percent.

Oil marketing firms HPCL, BPCL and IOC had plummeted up to 12 percent Thursday also after the government announced Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices as it reduced excise duty and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1.