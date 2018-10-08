You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Stocks of oil marketing companies bounce back after heavy sell-off in last two trading sessions

Business Press Trust of India Oct 08, 2018 19:23:34 IST

New Delhi: Shares of oil marketing companies bounced back on Monday, surging up to 8 percent after a massive sell-off in the last two trading sessions.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) soared 8.15 percent and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) jumped 5.63 percent on BSE.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) gained 0.19 percent.

Shares of oil marketing companies on Friday fell sharply by up to 25 percent.

Oil marketing firms HPCL, BPCL and IOC had plummeted up to 12 percent Thursday also after the government announced Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices as it reduced excise duty and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1.


Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 19:23 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores