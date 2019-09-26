Stocks gain as investors look past impeachment risk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Wednesday as investors looked past Democrats' attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, while Nike shares jumped on upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 162.94 points, or 0.61%, to 26,970.71, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 18.24 points, or 0.61%, to 2,984.84 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 83.76 points, or 1.05%, to 8,077.38.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.