Stocks fall as trade hopes wane

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their third consecutive sell-off on Tuesday after commentary from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threw cold water over hopes of a possible near-term respite from the market-bruising U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 279.56 points, or 1.01%, to 27,503.48, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 20.61 points, or 0.66%, to 3,093.26 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 47.34 points, or 0.55%, to 8,520.64.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

