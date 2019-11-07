Stocks end flat as trade deal concerns weigh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as a report the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December was offset by gains in healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 1.29 points, or nearly flat, to 27,491.34, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 2.12 points, or 0.07%, to 3,076.74 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 24.05 points, or 0.29%, to 8,410.63.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

