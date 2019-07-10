Stocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles

By April Joyner
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of stock markets around the world fell on Tuesday as trade tensions weighed on the outlook for corporate earnings, while Mexico's peso tumbled after the country's finance minister resigned.
European and U.S. stocks dropped early after German chemicals giant BASF
On Wall Street, an analyst downgrade of 3M Co
Even so, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.10%.
The Mexican peso
Some encouraging news on trade came as the United States and China were set to relaunch talks this week after a two-month hiatus. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said talks with the European Union to move forward on a trade agreement were also in progress.
However, scepticism remained among market participants on how much progress the United States and China have made toward resolving their differences.
"A resolution to the trade war is far off," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in New York. "I wouldn't be surprised if it went into 2020."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 22.65 points, or 0.08%, to 26,783.49, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 3.68 points, or 0.12%, to 2,979.63 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 43.35 points, or 0.54%, to 8,141.73.
Benchmark 10-year notes
The potential reaction to monetary policy at the world's top central banks also remained in focus ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
Money market futures <0#FF:> are still fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, but have almost priced out a larger half-percentage-point move that had been seen as a real possibility just a couple of weeks ago.
"There may be some clarity coming out in the next couple of days based on what Powell says at these hearings," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management.
In currency markets, Britain's sterling
The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.13%, while the euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1206
Oil prices firmed as OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions outweighed the U.S.-China trade dispute that has been dragging down the global economy and oil demand.
Brent crude futures
Spot gold
(Additional reporting by Evan Sully, Caroline Valetkevitch, Kate Duguid, Stephanie Kelly and Richard Leong in New York and Marc Jones, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 03:06:16 IST