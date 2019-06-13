Stocks dip as banks, energy shares fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended down slightly on Wednesday, with bank stocks declining as prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut rose and energy shares tumbling along with oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.17 points, or 0.16%, to 26,007.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.73 points, or 0.20%, to 2,879.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.85 points, or 0.38%, to 7,792.72.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.