Stocks climb as soft data fuels rate cut hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Thursday after data showing services-sector activity at a three-year low fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in an effort to thwart a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 123.37 points, or 0.47%, to 26,201.99, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 23.13 points, or 0.80%, to 2,910.74 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 87.02 points, or 1.12%, to 7,872.27.

