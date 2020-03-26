Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty opens above 8,400-level in opening trade; Rupee opens flat
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 8400.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 754.68 points or 2.64% at 29290.46, and the Nifty up 84.30 points or 1.01% at 8402.15.
Singapore: Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Thursday following two days of rallies, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
#CNBCTV18Market | Asian indices trade mixed, Japan's Nikkei extends losses to trade at day's low#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/CsaOsfFgIh
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 26, 2020
Senate leaders hope to vote on the plan later on Wednesday in Washington, but it still faces criticism. The bill includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for payments up to $3,000 to millions of US families.
It cannot come soon enough, with potentially enormous weekly US initial jobless claims to appear in data due at 1230 GMT.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.5 percent in early trade—its third positive start in as many sessions, but also its most muted. Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.2%.
Hong Kong futures were 1 percent higher and China A50 futures were up 0.2 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.
“There has been so much stimulus thrown at this,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney. “But the positivity related to it is really just sentiment,” she said, adding that investors were largely flying blind with so many companies withdrawing earnings guidance. Jobless figures may offer a “reality check,” she said.
In perhaps an early sign of the fragile mood, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar dropped 1 percent and the safe-haven Japanese yen rose in morning trade.
US stock futures rose 1 percent, following the first back-to-back session rises on Wall Street in over a month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4 percent and the S&P 500 1.2 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent following a Nikkei report that Apple was weighing a delay in the launch of its 5G iPhone.
Jobless claims to test bounce
The money at stake in the stimulus bill amounts to nearly half of the $4.7 trillion the US government spends annually.
But it also comes against a backdrop of bad news as the coronavirus spreads and as jobless claims are set to soar, with both expected to test the nascent bounce in markets this week.
California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Wednesday that a million Californians had already applied for jobless benefits this month - a number that knocked stocks from session highs and has analysts bracing for worse to come.
RBC Capital Markets economists had expected a national figure over 1 million in Thursday’s data, but say “it is now poised to be many multiples of that,” as reduced hours across the country drive deep layoffs.
“Something in the 5-10 million range for initial jobless claims is quite likely,” they wrote in a note.
That compares to a 695,000 peak in 1982. Forecasts in a Reuters poll range from a minimum of 250,000 initial claims, all the way up to 4 million.
Trepidation seemed to put a halt on the US dollar’s recent softness in currency markets, with the dollar ahead 1 percent against the Antipodean currencies and up 0.6% against the pound.
It slipped 0.3 percent to 110.85 yen.
US crude slipped 1.5 percent to $24.11 per barrel and gold steadied at $1,608.14 per ounce.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 09:47:40 IST
Highlights
Flipkart resumes operations, Amazon says in talks with govt
After temporarily suspending operations earlier in the day, Walmart-owned Flipkart will resume its grocery and essentials services after assurance of safe passage of its supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities.
Amazon said it was working with government authorities to enable it to deliver essential items.
Flipkart, along with rival Amazon India's Pantry service, were suspended temporarily on Wednesday morning as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery and essentials services later today (Wednesday)," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
Rupee gains 20 paise from day's low of 75.95 against dollar
Sensex goes past 29,000-mark, Nifty up 195 points in morning trade
The Sensex jumped 683.06 points or 2.39 percent to 29,218.84 while Nifty was up 195.05 points or 2.34 percent to 8,512.90 at around 9.30 AM.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack zooming nearly 15 percent in the early trade.
Other gainers included Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank.
IndusInd, Axis Bank among major gainers
US Senate passes $2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus package
US Senate has passed USD 2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus package and sending it to the House.
The plan includes direct payments of $1,200 to most American adults and aid to help small businesses pay workers.
Banks announce special emergency loans
Mid-cap indices erase early gains
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra among major gainers on Nifty
Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71. Nifty is up 53.85 points or 0.6 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty.
Losers now on the bourses are are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
Benchmark indices open higher in opening trade
Rupee opens unchanged
Nifty indicates lower start for bourses
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:47 (IST)
Flipkart resumes operations, Amazon says in talks with govt
After temporarily suspending operations earlier in the day, Walmart-owned Flipkart will resume its grocery and essentials services after assurance of safe passage of its supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities.
Amazon said it was working with government authorities to enable it to deliver essential items.
Flipkart, along with rival Amazon India's Pantry service, were suspended temporarily on Wednesday morning as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery and essentials services later today (Wednesday)," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
09:46 (IST)
Rupee gains 20 paise from day's low of 75.95 against dollar
09:42 (IST)
Sensex goes past 29,000-mark, Nifty up 195 points in morning trade
The Sensex jumped 683.06 points or 2.39 percent to 29,218.84 while Nifty was up 195.05 points or 2.34 percent to 8,512.90 at around 9.30 AM.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack zooming nearly 15 percent in the early trade.
Other gainers included Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank.
09:34 (IST)
IndusInd, Axis Bank among major gainers
09:32 (IST)
US Senate passes $2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus package
US Senate has passed USD 2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus package and sending it to the House.
The plan includes direct payments of $1,200 to most American adults and aid to help small businesses pay workers.
09:30 (IST)
Grasim, IOC, Maruti among major losers
09:28 (IST)
Banks announce special emergency loans
09:26 (IST)
Mid-cap indices erase early gains
09:24 (IST)
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra among major gainers on Nifty
Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71. Nifty is up 53.85 points or 0.6 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty.
Losers now on the bourses are are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
09:20 (IST)
Benchmark indices open higher in opening trade
09:16 (IST)
Rupee opens unchanged
09:03 (IST)
Nifty indicates lower start for bourses