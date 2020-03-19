Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices recover; Sensex, Nifty make a big come back from early losses

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices make a sharp recovery at 11.15 AM. Sensex was trading 516.72 points or 1.79 percent down at 28,352.79 while the Nifty was above 8,300 level
Nifty was trading 119.80 points or 1.41 percent down at 8,349.00.
At 10.o5 AM, the Sensex and Nifty was at 3-year low. Rupee too was at record low. Sensex is down 1798.84 points or 6.23 percent at 27,070.67 and the Nifty 523.15 points or 6.18 percent at 7,945.65.
Earlier, the Nifty breached 8,000 for the first time since December 27, 2016.
US stocks deepened their selloff on Wednesday and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity.
The benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 5.2 percent, though it pared losses late in the day as the US Senate passed legislation to provide billions of dollars to limit the damage from the outbreak through free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.
In a move likely to add to the anxiety, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said after the bell that the NYSE will temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading beginning Monday.
The NYSE said a floor trader and an NYSE employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, but that they had not entered the stock exchange building. Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, the exchange said.
With airports and hotels emptying and airlines asking staff to take unpaid leave to stem losses, the S&P 1500 airlines index sank 20.8 percent on Wednesday. Shares in major hotel operators Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt fell by about 12 percent to 19 percent.
“The market’s really reacting to fear and uncertainty and we don’t think it’s over until it finds a floor on stock prices. The floor will have to be found in containment of the viral spread and limiting the economic toll of the virus,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones.
US Market Update | Stocks dive deeper on Wall Street as market extends losses; Dow Jones drops 1,547 points, S&P 500 falls 6.4% while Nasdaq slips 5.3% pic.twitter.com/Nk8mmicVKo
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 18, 2020
By Wednesday’s close, the Dow was up just 0.4 percent from where it was on 20 January, 2017, the day of
Trump’s inauguration, although it remains up almost 9% from when Trump unexpectedly won the presidential election on 8 November, 2016, often referred to as the “Trump Bump.” The S&P 500 is now down about 29 percent from the record closing high it notched on 19 February, as the coronavirus-inspired selloff ended Wall Street’s longest-ever bull run. In one of the most dire forecasts yet issued for the potential hit from the epidemic, a JP Morgan economist said the US economy could shrink 4 percent this quarter and 14 percent next quarter, and for the year it is likely to shrink 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,338.46 points, or 6.3 percent, to 19,898.92, the S&P 500 lost 131.09 points, or 5.18 percent, to 2,398.1, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7 percent, to 6,989.84. The dramatic stimulus measures have only provided short-lived bounces in equities, with investors factoring in a global recession and worrying about the duration of the damage extending into the summer.
Wednesday’s selling at one point triggered another 15-minute trading cutout at a 7 percent decline in yet another day of volatile trading. The Cboe Volatility index ended up at 76.45. “This market went from a position of where we were fearless back at the beginning of February to some days like today where you feel hopeless about what’s going on in the market,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers.
#BREAKING | S&P 500 falls 7% triggering a marketwide ‘circuit breaker’ trading halt while Nasdaq Composite slips 6.3%. Dow Jones drops 1,660 points pic.twitter.com/nr5hyLMYAx — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 18, 2020
The day’s worst-performing S&P sector was the S&P 500 energy sector, which closed at its lowest level since early 2003. US crude futures fell nearly 17% on Wednesday, having touched their lowest prices in 18 years.
Worries about mass debt defaults or writedowns pressured US lenders, sending the S&P 500 banking subsector down 7.9 percent.
Shares in planemaker Boeing Co, long a symbol of US tech and industrial power, sank another 17.9 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 12.71-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 8.79-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 294 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 1,214 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 18.51 billion shares, compared to the 14.6 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 11:34:08 IST
Highlights
Nifty breaching 8000 marks
Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities said, “Nifty should find support near 7700 levels as it is 38.2 percent correction from the peak of 12431.
"One can expect some bounce from these levels and sectors like private banks, consumer and pharma can be looked for up move”.
HDFC Bank makes 8% recovery
Ind-Ra revises rating watch on Yes Bank to 'evolving'
Yes Bank halts 4-session rally; shares tumble over 29%
Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday halted its four-session rally and plunged over 29 percent after the company said its single largest promoter Madhu Kapur has pledged an additional 25 lakh share of her family's shareholding in the bank.
The scrip plummeted 25.74 percent to Rs 45.15 at the BSE. On the NSE, it cracked 29.19 percent to Rs 42.80.
In the last four trading days, the company's scrip had risen a whopping 142 percent after Moody's upgraded the company's ratings and on announcement of a restructuring plan.
Mild recovery in Sensex, Nifty
Sensex recovered and was trading 1566.84 points or 5.43 percent at 27,302.67.
Nifty Small Cap Index is at 6-year low.
NSE is above 8,000 mark and is trading 437.50 points or 5.17 percent at 8,031.30
IndusInd Bank recovers
'Rate cuts are need of the hour'
S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential AMC, in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said: Huge rate cuts are required. India has enough foreign reserves to make use of right now. Entire macro environment is extremely favourable for India.
Quantum of open market operations has to be in sync with huge amount of FII selling. India is the strongest emerging market in the world financially. Definitely require open market operations if FIIs are selling in equity and debt market.
Open market operation announcements are too small to mitigate FII selling risk. Investors must double up on investments at current valuations, said
'Panic is overriding emotion'
“Nothing much has changed. Panic is the overriding emotion right now,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.
The virus, which originated in China, has spread quickly around the globe, killing more than 8,000 people and battering economic activity, which has raised fears of a global recession.
Follow LIVE Updates on coronavirus here
Asia stocks dive, dollar soars as ECB bazooka fails to ease fears
Asian equities took another beating Thursday while the dollar surged as a European Central Bank plan to spend more than USD 800 billion to buy bonds failed to instil optimism in traders that the world is heading for a virus-fuelled economic catastrophe.
In what one analyst said could be a "game changer" for the coronavirus-wracked eurozone, the ECB's so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme aims to give financial markets some much-needed liquidity as investors pull the plug on markets. It said the 750-billion-euro (USD 820-billion) programme was temporary and will be halted when the coronavirus crisis is judged to be over "but in any case not before the end of the year".
After announcing the move, ECB boss Christine Lagarde tweeted that "extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro." Those comments echoed the words of her predecessor Mario Draghi, whose pledge to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the eurozone was seen as a turning point in the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Rupee opens markedly lower
Rupee hits fresh low
The rupee hit a fresh record low of 75.0100 against the dollar, as a flight into cash and worries about tightening liquidity boosted demand for the world’s reserve currency.
'Haven't seen such a stock market before'
Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abbakkus Asset Management to CNBC-TV18: I haven't seen such a market in my career and finding it difficult to invest until the stability returns.
"We can't call this as a bottom, but the valuations are compelling, however removing capital gains tax will improve sentiment," he said.
Japan may hand out cash to households in stimulus package to battle virus fallout
Japan will look into offering cash payouts to households as part of a stimulus package that could be worth more than $276 billion to combat the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, joining efforts across the world to roll out huge fiscal support to fend of recession risks.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the stimulus package, likely to be compiled by the government in April, will be bold enough to fend off a crisis he described as potentially more serious than when the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 jolted financial markets.
'Looks like a repeat of 2008'
This looks like repeat of 2008, no point in trying to find a bottom right now, said Samir Arora in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
"There is no approach to the market. Investors should sit on the sidelines for now. India is shooting itself in the foot with respect to lot of industries. Would not look at indulging in any bargain hunting. Shouldn't be obsessed with the desire to catch the bottom. India's system takes too long to react. May buy in the future, not buying anything today. Economic recovery will take longer than stock market recovery," he said.
Metals hit new lows
LME three months copper plunged below the $5000 mark, Aluminum and nickel also hit fresh lows. Precious metals were down across the board and Oil remained on the defensive as well.
Dollar continues to rule strong
US dollar continues to power higher as things remain very unsettled. Investors deal with an enemy that they cannot quantify or discount.
The easiest choice is to ride out the storm by seeking out safe havens, although in such times we have to admit that nothing feels all that safe, said YES Securities.
US stocks react on concerns of economic fallout
US indices closed lower as concerns about economic fallout continues to haunt Wall Street, said YES Securities.
ECB announced a new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme that will deploy €750 billion to purchase securities to help support European economy. Failure to sustain rallies shows bearish bias in Indian indices.
Nifty registers minor recovery
DBS says Singapore recession inevitable in 2020 due to coronavirus
Singapore’s economy will contract by 0.5 percent in 2020, the city-state’s biggest bank DBS said on Thursday, adding a recession was inevitable due to an expected hit from the coronavirus outbreak.
DBS’s prior estimate was for the economy to grow 0.9 percent.
HCL traded at 16-month low
Indices at record 3-year lows
Wall Street slumps again as fears continue to spiral
US stocks deepened their selloff on Wednesday and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity.
The benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 5.2 percent, though it pared losses late in the day as the US Senate passed legislation to provide billions of dollars to limit the damage from the outbreak through free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.
Fed moves to ensure liquidity in money market mutual funds
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday night rolled out its third emergency credit program in two days, announcing it would make loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from money market mutual funds.
The new facility through the Boston Federal Reserve bank will offer “support for the flow of credit to households and businesses” by ensuring the $3.8 trillion money market mutual fund industry can sell its holdings of US Treasury bonds and other high-quality assets at full value if investors ask to withdraw their cash.
Oil rockets nearly 20 percent as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending
Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20% on Thursday, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.10, or 8 percent, at $26.98 a barrel by 0028 GMT after tumbling 13 percent on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling. US oil CLc1 gained $3.44, or 17 percent, to $23.81 a barrel after slumping nearly 25 percent in the previous session.
Dollar surges, stocks fall as ECB fails to stop panic
The dollar surged, bonds plunged and global markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank’s latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
US stock futures EScv1 fell 2 percent. The Australian dollar was crushed, falling 3.3 percent to a more than 17-year low, and Asian markets gave up initial gains made after the ECB had announced a bond-buying program.
Sensex tanks 1898 points
Market trades negative in opening session
Stock market slumps
Bank Nifty hit fresh 3-year low, down 6.24 percent dragged by Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
All 30 securities under Sensex are trading in the red
Market plunges in opening session
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
