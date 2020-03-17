Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Market opens weak; Sensex down 313 points, Nifty below 9,200-level

Stock Market Today Latest Updates: The stock market continued to be weak in opening session today.
Most Asian shares fell on Tuesday a day after Wall Street’s historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gave up early gains to trade 0.43 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 percent. Australian shares were up 0.5 percent although this followed a massive plunge of almost 10 percent on Monday. US stock futures ESc1 rose 1.16 percent early in Asian trading, but these gains were not enough to ease investor concern about the continuous spread of the flu-like virus. “It’s no surprise that we’re seeing a bounce (in US stock futures) after the big falls on Monday,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “However, the situation continues to deteriorate on the economic front because of the virus.” Gold, which is normally bought as a safe-haven, extended declines on Tuesday as some investors chose to sell whatever they could to keep their money in cash. Oil futures rebounded in Asia, but downside risks remain due to an expected slump in global energy demand and Saudi Arabia’s plans to increase crude output to expand its market share. The US Federal Reserve stunned investors with another emergency rate cut on Sunday, prompting other central banks to ease policy in the biggest coordinated response since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Investors, however, are worried that central banks may have spent all their ammunition and that more draconian restrictions on personal movement are necessary to contain the global coronavirus outbreak.
#CNBCTV18Market | #Nikkei jumps more than 600 points, reclaims 17,000 to enter the green territory, while KOSPI still trades sharply lower#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MmQwn3mOnP — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 17, 2020
Financial markets cratered on Monday. The S&P 500 tumbled 12 percent, its biggest drop since "Black Monday" three decades ago, despite the Fed's surprise move late Sunday to cut interest rates to near zero, its second emergency interest rate cut in less than two weeks.
Some $2.69 trillion in market value was wiped from the S&P 500 as it suffered its third-largest daily percentage decline on record. Over the past 18 days, the benchmark index has lost $8.28 trillion.
Traders are looking ahead to data due later on Tuesday, which is forecast to show German investor sentiment tumbled in March.
The United States will also release retail sales and industrial production for February, which is unlikely to reflect the impact of the coronavirus.
Some investors say markets will not settle unless the US government announces a big fiscal spending package to match the Fed’s bold actions to slash rates and keep credit markets functioning.
Others say liquidity in some financial markets is starting to fall because there’s such a high degree of uncertainty, meaning even some traditional safe-havens may not be that safe.
Spot gold XAU= fell 0.29 percent to $1,509.50 per ounce.
In the currency market, the Swiss franc, another safe haven, was little changed at 0.9470 per dollar as traders pondered policymakers' next moves.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to at 106.35 yen, recovering slightly from a 2 percent decline from the previous session as the Fed's rate rippled through financial markets.
US crude CLc1 ticked up 1.88 percent to $29.24, but even this bounce is likely to be temporary.
Saudi Aramco reiterated on Monday plans to boost output to record levels. Top global oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia started a price war after failing to agree on a plan to curb supply.
The coming flood of supply from Saudi Arabia and other producers could result in the largest surplus of crude in history, said global information provider HIS Markit.
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 09:44:23 IST
Nifty recovers sharply
Stock markets open weak
After a positive start, the benchmark indices gave up all its gains on 17 March with Nifty around 9,100 level.
The Sensex is down 298.17 points or 0.95 percent at 31091.90, and the Nifty down 73.40 points or 0.80 percent at 9124. About 359 shares have advanced, 434 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
Gold likely to trade higher: Expert
Gold prices are likely to trade higher from current levels as the Fed slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond-buying and joined with other central banks. This step will infuse liquidity into financial markets and availability of money at a lower interest rate could support prices of safe-haven assets such as gold, said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, Abans Group.
Robust oil supply is likely to remain intact in the market as Saudi Arabia promised to increase production capacity and the United Arab Emirates plans to pump as much as possible next month. Oil prices will fail to sustain any pullback rally as long as the supply side remains robust, Bansal said.
The US travel ban on EU after WHO declaring coronavirus a pandemic along with OPEC oil war to keep prices in negative territory for the short term. EIA and OPEC have already reduced their forecast significantly and increasing oil inventory in the US by 7.7 million barrels to keep the supply side on higher-end and demand at a lower level for this quarter and the next.
Oil prices jumped $1
Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic encouraged bargain hunters to come forward, although the market remains volatile as the spread of the infection disrupts economies and hurts demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 1.5%, or 46 cents, to $30.51 a barrel by 0206 GMT, after hitting a high of $31.25. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 3.2 percent, or 92 cents, to $29.62, having come off a high of $30.21.
“Presumably, the market is getting supported by physical bargain hunters and short covering,” said Stephen Innes, chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.
Investors poorer by Rs 7.62 lakh crore as Sensex plunges
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.62 lakh crore on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sharp fall, with the Sensex plunging 2,713.41 points as coronavirus scare continued to hit market sentiment. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 7,62,290.23 crore to Rs 1,21,63,952.59 crore at the close of trade.
The drop in investor wealth was led by extreme weak broader market sentiment, where the Sensex witnessed another sharp fall after staging a strong comeback on Friday. The key index plummeted 2,713.41 points or 7.96 percent to close at 31,390.07.
World catches economic 'cold'
There are significant unknowns over how long the economic ‘cold’ will last and how severe the damages of the virus will be on the economy. The latest Fed rate cut is accepted as no more than a short-term remedy to boost consumer confidence and spending. “We do recognize a rate cut won’t reduce the rate of infection,” Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said. “It won’t fix a broken supply chain. We get that; we don’t think we have all the answers, “Powell said, adding he hoped the rate cut could stem financial-market disruptions and speed a recovery once the epidemic is under control.
In the short term, the economic outlook is uncertain simply because lower rates are not necessarily suited to address evolving risks and pains to economic activity such as delayed shipments of goods from overseas amid growing supply chain disruption. You cannot ignore warnings from a large company like Apple about the impact of supply and demand issues. The company recently told its technical support staff that some of the essential iPhone parts would be in short supply for as long as two to four weeks, according to anonymous employees.”
Rupee opens high in opening session
Gold extends gains as investors choose to sell
Gold, which is normally bought as a safe-haven, extended declines on Tuesday as some investors chose to sell whatever they could to keep their money in cash. Oil futures rebounded in Asia, but downside risks remain due to an expected slump in global energy demand and Saudi Arabia’s plans to increase crude output to expand its market share.
