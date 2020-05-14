Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open gap-down, Sensex in red, Nifty at 9,200-level; Infosys top loser
Asian equities were set to slump on Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve warned of a “significantly worse” US recession than any downturn since World War Two because of coronavirus pandemic fallout, sentiments that drove bonds higher on a safety bid.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday issued his sober review of an economy slammed by a record pace of job losses and bracing for worse ahead as most US states moved toward reopening following lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures slipped 0.92 percent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.07 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.05 percent.
“We’re picking up from what was a negative session in offshore markets-New York in particular,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy for National Australia Bank in Sydney.
A pushback against Powell’s 'downbeat assessments' about US economic risks and his rejection of the idea of using negative interest rates as a tool for economic recovery 'will spill into the Asia session,' Attrill said.
Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower for the second day in a row, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.17 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.75 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 1.55.
Still, Powell downplayed the idea of using negative interest rates pushed the US dollar higher against a basket of currencies.
The US Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six major currencies, was up 0.23 percent on the day at 100.26. The index fell as low as 99.57 earlier in the session.
Powell’s comments followed a sharp selloff in equities on Tuesday after a warning from leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci that the virus was not yet under control. Fauci’s comments prompted concerns about how the economy would emerge from weeks of virus-related lockdowns.
Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus emerged, has launched an ambitious campaign to test all of its 11 million residents, after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections.
But a decision by an independent board overseeing billions in US federal retirement dollars that it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies also helped to fuel Wednesday’s decline.
The administrators froze the plan days after the Trump administration told it to 'halt all steps' tied to shifting its $40 billion international fund to track the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Investable Market Index
In commodity markets, oil prices fell about 2 percent despite the first decline in US crude inventories since January, following Powell’s remarks that a rebound may take awhile.
The slide followed an earlier rally on optimism that slumping fuel demand would recover, while producers have slashed production to cut the mounting supply glut during the pandemic.
Global benchmark Brent crude settled down 79 cents, or 2.6 percent at $29.19 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US benchmark, settled down 49 cents, or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.
Yields on benchmark US Treasury 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.6525 percent, from 0.651 percent..
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.09 points or 0.23 percent, to 471.99.
Highlights
Markets open gap-down
Godrej Consumer shares up
New measures mark shift to credit support from liquidity support, say NBFCs
Iraq agrees with oil majors to cut output
Iraq is cutting its oil output by around 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), a third less than required under an OPEC+ supply pact, after it failed to persuade international oil majors operating its giant fields to agree to deeper reductions.
Iraq has agreed with oil majors operating its five giant southern oilfields to cut 300,000 bpd, Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Wednesday. It will also lower production from other fields which it operates alone, bringing the total reductions to slightly below 700,000 bpd, they said.
The country’s oil output cut target under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact is 1.06 million bpd for May and June.
OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed last month to slash output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record production cut.
Market indices weak
Indian indices opened weak on May 14 with Nifty around 9200 level.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 592.33 points or 1.85% at 31416.28, and the Nifty was down 166.85 points or 1.78% at 9216.70. About 287 shares have advanced, 460 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
NPLs will rise as lockdown persists: Amitabh Chaudhry
Fed's Powell calls for more fiscal support
The head of the Federal Reserve warned on Wednesday of an “extended period” of weak economic growth, vowed to use the U.S. central bank’s power as needed, and called for additional fiscal spending to stem the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued his sober review of an economy slammed by a record pace of job losses and bracing for worse ahead as most U.S. states moved toward reopening after weeks of shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.The pandemic has killed more than 82,000 people in the United States so far, and many epidemiological models now point to a death toll that will surpass 100,000 in a matter of weeks.
Powell pointed to uncertainty over how well future outbreaks of the virus can be controlled and how quickly a vaccine or therapy can be developed, and said policymakers needed to be ready address “a range” of possible outcomes.
Stock markets expected to be volatile
Markets to open sizeable gap-down
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said, "the markets are expected to open with a sizeable Gap-down as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading lower by almost 1.5% or 150 points amidst global weakness. The early risers in Asia are all trading in the red. Overnight the US markets and European markets too ended trade deep in the red continuing their downward journey with cuts of 2% along with a spike in the volatility Index suggesting resumption of weakness in the US markets. Currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading with minor losses.
"The Nifty ended the previous session in the green though giving up majority of its early gains led by profit booking. Further, following a 150 GAP down opening it will be crucial to watch if bulls managed to protect the 9200 mark which is the next immediate support. Failure to do so could lead to extended selling pressure dragging the Index lower to levels of 9100-9000. On the flip side if bulls manage to keep the Index above the 9200 support zone some short covering rally could be witnessed which may take the Index higher to levels of 9300-9450 on the upside. Overall our markets continue to oscillate in trading band between 9000-9450," Agarwala said..
Urgent need to provide liquidity, increase consumption
Srinivas Rao Ravuri, CIO-Equities, PGIM India Mutual Fund, said, “given the precarious situation of the economy, there is an urgent need to provide liquidity, increase consumption, revive investments. The finance minister’s announcements are commendable significant first step in this direction. Change in the MSME definition to enterprises with a turnover of up to Rs 100 cr is a game-changer, this along with liquidity infusion to MSME and NBFCs would improve liquidity and sentiment in the system."
'Stimulus package will not burden govt finances'
Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities, YES Securities said "the package announced by the finance minister is effectively designed to be impactful, yet not burden government finances. The policy has been crafted largely around liquidity needs of employees, MSME and NBFCs.
Market will eagarly await for announcements around land reforms, labour and law in the coming days. Collateral free loans for MSMEs with a full credit guarantee by the government will be highly fruitful. Likewise for the Rs300bn infusion in debt papers of NBFCs.
"The impact of Rs 200 bn subordinate debt will be lukewarm though since it only congress with a partial guarantee from the government. In fact, clearing dues to MSMEs within 45 days is a bigger relief. Changing the definition itself, brings a lot more micro-institutions into the scheme. Banks will be wary of lending to AA and below rated NBFC, a scheme that comes with only a partial guarantee. In this case, government should form an AIF and invest through such a vehicle.
The fund-of-fund concept for MSMEs is also a step in the right direction, but it will take a few months to be implemented. Hence, we believe it will have more of medium-term implications," Ambani said.
Markets could open Gap-down
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities, said "the markets could open sharply lower today following weakness in other markets including US markets and some disappointment over the FM’s stimulus announcement last evening. US stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Wednesday as Wall Street digested a grim near-term economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and as state and federal officials attempt to restart businesses from a coronavirus-induced lockdown.
"In the US economic reports, the April producer-price index plunged by 1.3% falling by the most since 2009 in April, leading to the largest annual decline in nearly 4-1/2 years. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch, on average, forecast the index to fall 0.5%.
"Markets could on the one hand get disappointed by the finance minister's announcement last evening because the immediate spend out of the big fiscal stimulus is relatively small and hence there could be doubts on whether economic growth will revive soon and in proportion to the large number of the stimulus. On the other hand, sectors like Banks/NBFC, power generating companies and sectors that have high linkages with MSMEs could see an uptick in their valuation, though partial impact was already visible on Wednesday. Worry about rating downgrade could get postponed and we may have to see the next set of announcements by the FM for a better handle on this," Jasani said.
Sops to MSMEs could help lenders
Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said, "the announcement by Finance Minister on Wednesday gave an overall contour on the first phase of the fiscal stimulus. Some clever structuring of the package ensures limited immediate impact on government spend / fiscal deficit. Sops to MSMEs could help their lenders i.e. Banks/NBFCs to improve their recoveries, write-offs and postpone slippages/recognition of NPAs. Liquidity relief to discoms could mean better working capital management for power generating companies including NTPC (with its trickle-down effect on likes of Coal India). Other measures alleviate minor impediments and postpone recoveries for the Govt to the later part of the year.
Long-term relief measures and not just for MSME sector
Amit Bhatia, Head of Private & Commercial Clients, Deutsche Bank India, said, "the stimulus measures announced should not be seen just as a relief to the MSME sector but more as a long-term reforms package that gives the leeway to provide much needed credit to deserving MSMEs. The FM has covered the whole spectrum of MSMEs-the attractive ones through the equity participation route, the well performing ones through collateral free loans and the stressed MSMEs through the subordinated debt route. The redefinition of MSMEs will allow for their continued growth"
Markets to open weak
Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance securities said: "The global weakness and first round of stimiuus announcements are not encouraging with respect to markets. A weak opening of the markets is expected. Failure of crossing key resistance of 9,500 levels yesterday and weekly expiry will further increase volatility.
Economic relief package beneficial for MSME sector
Rajesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, BUSY Infotech Pvt Ltd, said, “the major impact of nationwide lockdown has been faced by the businesses of MSME sector. Due to lesser consumption and no revenue generated, it was very difficult for some players to maintain their businesses even to meet survival needs in the industry.The measures which are being taken for MSMEs through the equity infusion, reduction of TDS percentage and the EPF contribution was also reduced for businesses and workers for three months from 12 to 10 percent, it will definitely support MSME's to maintain their cash flow in the system and liquidity as well.
Labour crunch, a potential crisis for realty sector
Amit B Wadhwani, MD, Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Pvt Ltd (SECCPL), said: “The announcement made by Finance Minister about extension of registration and completion date of real estate projects registered under RERA is a positive move for the real estate sector as whole which has been distressed since the lockdown. This gives some relief to ensure the completion of the pending projects. For the revival of the sector under several restrictions and to infuse liquidity, we look forward to more such steps as real estate sector is a significant contributor to the GDP. However, to kick-start the construction activities, we need labour support, and given the current situation that is what needs more attention. Apart from procuring of raw material and their increased prices, the labour crunch is going to be a potential crisis for the real estate industry to deal with shortly. With no timeline to the pandemic coming to an end, the return of labour will be something that cannot be ignored by the industry or by various sectors affected
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Markets open gap-down
Godrej Consumer shares up
New measures mark shift to credit support from liquidity support, say NBFCs
Iraq agrees with oil majors to cut output
NPLs will rise as lockdown persists: Amitabh Chaudhry
Fed's Powell calls for more fiscal support
Stock markets expected to be volatile
Markets to open sizeable gap-down
