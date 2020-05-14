You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open gap-down, Sensex in red, Nifty at 9,200-level; Infosys top loser

Business FP Staff May 14, 2020 09:41:51 IST
  • 09:41 (IST)

    Markets open gap-down

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Godrej Consumer shares up

  • 09:36 (IST)

    New measures mark shift to credit support from liquidity support, say NBFCs

     
     
    The nearly-crippled non-banking lenders have welcomed financial package announced by the government Wednesday saying the new measures mark a major shift to credit support from the liquidity support so far offered which left out most of the players.
     
     
    The industry feels that the new credit support scheme along with the credit guarantee scheme will provide much-needed respite to them and help them manage their liquidity position and scale up their operations once the lockdown is lifted.
     
     
    The shadow banking industry has been in lurch since the industry went into a crisis after sectoral leader IL&FS went belly up in September 2018 creating a crisis of confidence in them which used to control nearly a fifth of the credit system.
     
    Krishnan Sitaraman, a senior director at Crisil said, the steps mark a clear shift in extending credit support to these companies as against the liquidity support measures which we have seen in the past which helped only the large players.
     

  • 09:32 (IST)

    Iraq agrees with oil majors to cut output

    Iraq is cutting its oil output by around 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), a third less than required under an OPEC+ supply pact, after it failed to persuade international oil majors operating its giant fields to agree to deeper reductions.


    Iraq has agreed with oil majors operating its five giant southern oilfields to cut 300,000 bpd, Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Wednesday. It will also lower production from other fields which it operates alone, bringing the total reductions to slightly below 700,000 bpd, they said.

    The country’s oil output cut target under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact is 1.06 million bpd for May and June.

    OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed last month to slash output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record production cut.

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Market indices weak

    Indian indices opened weak on May 14 with Nifty around 9200 level.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 592.33 points or 1.85% at 31416.28, and the Nifty was down 166.85 points or 1.78% at 9216.70. About 287 shares have advanced, 460 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.

  • 09:15 (IST)

    NPLs will rise as lockdown persists: Amitabh Chaudhry

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Fed's Powell calls for more fiscal support

    The head of the Federal Reserve warned on Wednesday of an “extended period” of weak economic growth, vowed to use the U.S. central bank’s power as needed, and called for additional fiscal spending to stem the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued his sober review of an economy slammed by a record pace of job losses and bracing for worse ahead as most U.S. states moved toward reopening after weeks of shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.The pandemic has killed more than 82,000 people in the United States so far, and many epidemiological models now point to a death toll that will surpass 100,000 in a matter of weeks.

    Powell pointed to uncertainty over how well future outbreaks of the virus can be controlled and how quickly a vaccine or therapy can be developed, and said policymakers needed to be ready address “a range” of possible outcomes.

  • 09:09 (IST)

    Stock to be in focus today

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Stock markets expected to be volatile

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Markets to open sizeable gap-down

    Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said, "the markets are expected to open with a sizeable Gap-down as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading lower by almost 1.5% or 150 points amidst global weakness. The early risers in Asia are all trading in the red. Overnight the US markets and European markets too ended trade deep in the red continuing their downward journey with cuts of 2% along with a spike in the volatility Index suggesting resumption of weakness in the US markets. Currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading with minor losses.   

    "The Nifty ended the previous session in the green though giving up majority of its early gains led by profit booking. Further, following a 150 GAP down opening it will be crucial to watch if bulls managed to protect the 9200 mark which is the next immediate support. Failure to do so could lead to extended selling pressure dragging the Index lower to levels of 9100-9000. On the flip side if bulls manage to keep the Index above the 9200 support zone some short covering rally could be witnessed which may take the Index higher to levels of 9300-9450 on the upside. Overall our markets continue to oscillate in trading band between 9000-9450," Agarwala said..

Asian equities were set to slump on Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve warned of a “significantly worse” US recession than any downturn since World War Two because of coronavirus pandemic fallout, sentiments that drove bonds higher on a safety bid.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday issued his sober review of an economy slammed by a record pace of job losses and bracing for worse ahead as most US states moved toward reopening following lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures slipped 0.92 percent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.07 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.05 percent.

“We’re picking up from what was a negative session in offshore markets-New York in particular,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy for National Australia Bank in Sydney.

A pushback against Powell’s 'downbeat assessments' about US economic risks and his rejection of the idea of using negative interest rates as a tool for economic recovery 'will spill into the Asia session,' Attrill said.

Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower for the second day in a row, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.17 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.75 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 1.55.

Still, Powell downplayed the idea of using negative interest rates pushed the US dollar higher against a basket of currencies.

The US Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six major currencies, was up 0.23 percent on the day at 100.26. The index fell as low as 99.57 earlier in the session.

Powell’s comments followed a sharp selloff in equities on Tuesday after a warning from leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci that the virus was not yet under control. Fauci’s comments prompted concerns about how the economy would emerge from weeks of virus-related lockdowns.

Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus emerged, has launched an ambitious campaign to test all of its 11 million residents, after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections.

But a decision by an independent board overseeing billions in US federal retirement dollars that it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies also helped to fuel Wednesday’s decline.

The administrators froze the plan days after the Trump administration told it to 'halt all steps' tied to shifting its $40 billion international fund to track the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Investable Market Index

In commodity markets, oil prices fell about 2 percent despite the first decline in US crude inventories since January, following Powell’s remarks that a rebound may take awhile.

The slide followed an earlier rally on optimism that slumping fuel demand would recover, while producers have slashed production to cut the mounting supply glut during the pandemic.

Global benchmark Brent crude settled down 79 cents, or 2.6 percent at $29.19 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US benchmark, settled down 49 cents, or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

Yields on benchmark US Treasury 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.6525 percent, from 0.651 percent..

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.09 points or 0.23 percent, to 471.99.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 09:41:51 IST



