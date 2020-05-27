Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open on positive note, Sensex up, Nifty above 9,050; Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco up 2%
New York: Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.
US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details.
Worsening relations between the world’s two biggest economies will further hobble global growth, already in the doldrums due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 edged down 0.05 percent, just short of the 3,000 chart level. The index had cleared 3,000 points in Wall Street overnight before pulling back, as some traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange floor for the first time in two months.
The Nikkei share average slipped 0.1 percent, unwinding some of the gains made on Tuesday when it climbed to their highest in nearly 12 weeks. Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.9 percent in early trade and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.2 percent.
“The S&P 500 looked to be set to close above 3,000 until the late headline that the United States was considering a range of sanctions on Chinese officials and businesses should China go ahead with its legislation regarding Hong Kong,” analysts at the National Australia Bank said in a note.
“The extent of those possible sanctions is uncertain,” the analysts said.
China’s plans to impose national security laws in Hong Kong have triggered the first big street unrest in the Asian financial hub for the first time since last year. Overnight, hundreds of riot police took up posts around Hong Kong’s legislature in anticipation of protests on Wednesday.
Indeed, some analysts warned that even the recent jump in share prices showed signs of caution.
“Stock buying in the last 24 hours has a strong defensive bent,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC said in a note. “Beaten down consumer and financial stocks are leading markets higher, at the expense of the previously popular tech and healthcare sectors.”
Moderating demand for risk helped the safe-haven US dollar index to edge up 0.03 percent to 99.042, reversing from losses overnight.
US Treasury yields retreated from levels struck overnight, with two-year yields hovering at 0.170 percent, up from a record low of 0.105 percent struck on 8 May, but still under 0.20 percent.
Gold prices rebounded from losses as some investors played it safe, with spot gold unchanged at $1,711.45 per ounce.
The retreat from risk led oil prices to give up earlier gains. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were down 0.3 percent.
Updated Date: May 27, 2020 09:33:07 IST
Highlights
World economic prospects darken, rebound delayed: Poll
Economic prospects for the developed world this year have darkened again in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has rolled from Asia to the Americas, with a V-shaped sharp recovery expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters.
With many countries starting to ease lockdown restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus, which has infected over 5.5 million people globally, equity markets are rallying on hopes for a swift return to health and prosperity.
But the trough in economic activity will be deeper and the rebound is likely to take longer than predicted just a short time ago, in part because the pandemic is spreading across the globe in stages and arriving in countries at different times.
Reuters polls of more than 250 economists taken over the past few weeks showed recessions in most major economies would be deeper this year than previously predicted.
“In many ways the outlook for the global economy resembles an obstacle course. In the first step, the economy falls into a big hole, starting in China in Q1, most of the rest of the world in Q2 and extending into Q3 in some emerging markets,” said Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at BofA.
Nifty Midcap slips
Titan shares down
Indices open on positive note
The bencmark indices opened on positive note on 27 May with Nifty above 9,050-mark.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 116.63 points or 0.38% at 30725.93, and the Nifty up 31.50 points or 0.35% at 9060.55. About 461 shares have advanced, 186 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.
Renault and Nissan rebuild their alliance
When Renault SA , Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp announced the last strategy plan for their Alliance in September 2017, the goal was to become the world’s biggest automaker by 2022.
On Wednesday, the Alliance partners will outline a new plan with a less lofty objective: survival.
“There will be restructuring, there will be fixed costs reductions, there will be a number of projects which will be reduced,” a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.
The three car makers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic which engulfed them just as they were trying to rework their partnership after the arrest in 2018 and subsequent ouster of its chairman and chief architect, Carlos Ghosn.
Kotak Mahindra shares up
Markets open higher
'Can't sell onions at fair price'
Economy to shrink by 5%, says CRISIL
India's fourth recession since Independence, the first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is here, CRISIL said on Tuesday as it predicted the economy to shrink by 5 percent in the current fiscal because of coronavirus lockdown.
"The first quarter (April to June 2020) will suffer a staggering 25 percent contraction. About 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in real terms could be permanently lost. So going back to the growth rates seen before the pandemic is unlikely in the next three fiscals," it said in its assessment of India's GDP.
In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice - as per available data - in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. The reason was the same each time - a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy.
CRISIL said the recession in the current fiscal (April 2020 to March 2021) is different as agriculture could soften the blow this time by growing near its trend rate, assuming a normal monsoon. The coronavirus lockdown, first imposed on March 25 and extended thrice till May 31, has curtailed economic activity severely. "The first quarter of this fiscal will be the worst affected," it said.
"Not only will the first quarter be a washout for the non-agricultural economy, services such as education, and travel and tourism among others could continue to see a big hit in the quarters to come. Jobs and incomes will see extended losses as these sectors are large employers," it said.
Indices trading higer in pre-opening session
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 55.08 points or 0.18% at 30664.38, and the Nifty up 73.00 points or 0.81% at 9102.05.
Jan-March quarter results to be released today
Asian shares slip as new Hong Kong tensions rise
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.
U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details.
Hong Kong shares led declines among major regional indexes, with Hang Seng .HSI falling 0.46%, though it kept a bit of distance from a two-month low touched on Monday. MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 0.12%, with mainland Chinese shares .CSI300 down a similar amount.
Japan's Nikkei .N225 was almost flat.
Biocon Biologics gets DCGI approval
India facing worst-ever recession: CRISIL
Markets to kickstart marginally in green
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said, "The Indian markets are expected to kick start trade marginally in the green after a dismal performance in the previous session, as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading higher by 30 points. The Asian pack however, are showing mixed signals as NIKKEI and TAIWAN trade in the green while HANGSENG, STRAITS, KOSPI and SHANGHAI are in the red. Overnight the US Indices ended yet another trade with a stellar performance as Dow Jones gained 2.20%, now recovering 38% from the lows. Currently, Dow Jones Futures are trading in the green with minor gains.
"The Nifty ended its previous session in the red as bulls failed to take the Index beyond the 9,150-mark leading to profit booking in late trade. However, following a GAP up opening of 30 points, if the Index sustained above the 9050 then a short covering rally can push it higher to levels of 9150-9160 again which is acting a stiff resistance zone. On the flip side failure to trade above the 8975 levels will resume the selling pressure dragging it lower to levels of 8920-8850. Currently the trading range for Nifty has narrowed to 185 points as it oscillates between 8975 on the downside and 9160 on the upside,” Agarwala said.
Stocks to watch out for today
Markets likely to open mildly high
Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC securities, said, "The markets could open mildly higher in line with most other Asian markets as hopes of early breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine is offset by worries on US China front Indian markets could open mildly higher in line with mildly positive Asian markets today and strong Dow Jones index on Tuesday.
"US stocks finished higher Tuesday, but off key levels following a long holiday weekend, as investors were emboldened by fresh coronavirus vaccine news from Novavax and Merck and signs that global economies are crawling back from the pandemic shutdown. In the process S&P 500 index broke through the psychologically-important 3,000 level and broke above the 200-day moving average. The Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 1.1%, ending at 348.92, its highest closing level since 6 March.
"The European Commission will unveil Wednesday a new coronavirus-related stimulus package and expectations are that it could boost markets across Europe.
"Crude-oil prices closed higher, with the price of a barrel of July West Texas Intermediate crude adding $1.10, or 3.3%, to end at $34.35. In precious metals, gold for June delivery fell $29.90, or 1.7% to settle at $1,705.60 an ounce.
"Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday brushed aside concerns about a Chinese power grab in the territory, after House national security adviser Robert O’Brien over the weekend threatened to sanction China if it carries through with plans for new national security laws in Hong Kong, where protests have reignited. Also Tuesday, the White House said that a move by China to tighten its grip on Hong Kong could threaten the city’s status as a financial hub
"India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is set to fall off the cliff and contract 5 percent this fiscal, Crisil said. The first quarter of FY21, it said, will witness a staggering 25 percent contraction (on-year). It also noted that going back to the pre-pandemic growth rates is unlikely in the next three fiscals despite policy support, with an estimated permanent loss of 10 percent to the country's real GDP (under the base case).
"Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.
"US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details.
"Technically, the Nifty seems to be in consolidation mode as it is now trading within the 8960-9180 trading range. Further directional cues are likely to emerge on a move beyond this range," Jasani said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:33 (IST)
World economic prospects darken, rebound delayed: Poll
Economic prospects for the developed world this year have darkened again in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has rolled from Asia to the Americas, with a V-shaped sharp recovery expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters.
With many countries starting to ease lockdown restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus, which has infected over 5.5 million people globally, equity markets are rallying on hopes for a swift return to health and prosperity.
But the trough in economic activity will be deeper and the rebound is likely to take longer than predicted just a short time ago, in part because the pandemic is spreading across the globe in stages and arriving in countries at different times.
Reuters polls of more than 250 economists taken over the past few weeks showed recessions in most major economies would be deeper this year than previously predicted.
“In many ways the outlook for the global economy resembles an obstacle course. In the first step, the economy falls into a big hole, starting in China in Q1, most of the rest of the world in Q2 and extending into Q3 in some emerging markets,” said Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at BofA.
09:30 (IST)
Nifty Midcap slips
09:29 (IST)
Titan shares down
09:29 (IST)
Indices open on positive note
The bencmark indices opened on positive note on 27 May with Nifty above 9,050-mark.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 116.63 points or 0.38% at 30725.93, and the Nifty up 31.50 points or 0.35% at 9060.55. About 461 shares have advanced, 186 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.
09:28 (IST)
Renault and Nissan rebuild their alliance
When Renault SA , Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp announced the last strategy plan for their Alliance in September 2017, the goal was to become the world’s biggest automaker by 2022.
On Wednesday, the Alliance partners will outline a new plan with a less lofty objective: survival.
“There will be restructuring, there will be fixed costs reductions, there will be a number of projects which will be reduced,” a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.
The three car makers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic which engulfed them just as they were trying to rework their partnership after the arrest in 2018 and subsequent ouster of its chairman and chief architect, Carlos Ghosn.
09:23 (IST)
Kotak Mahindra shares up
09:17 (IST)
Markets open higher
09:12 (IST)
'Can't sell onions at fair price'
09:10 (IST)
Economy to shrink by 5%, says CRISIL
India's fourth recession since Independence, the first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is here, CRISIL said on Tuesday as it predicted the economy to shrink by 5 percent in the current fiscal because of coronavirus lockdown.
"The first quarter (April to June 2020) will suffer a staggering 25 percent contraction. About 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in real terms could be permanently lost. So going back to the growth rates seen before the pandemic is unlikely in the next three fiscals," it said in its assessment of India's GDP.
In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice - as per available data - in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. The reason was the same each time - a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy.
CRISIL said the recession in the current fiscal (April 2020 to March 2021) is different as agriculture could soften the blow this time by growing near its trend rate, assuming a normal monsoon. The coronavirus lockdown, first imposed on March 25 and extended thrice till May 31, has curtailed economic activity severely. "The first quarter of this fiscal will be the worst affected," it said.
"Not only will the first quarter be a washout for the non-agricultural economy, services such as education, and travel and tourism among others could continue to see a big hit in the quarters to come. Jobs and incomes will see extended losses as these sectors are large employers," it said.
09:08 (IST)
Indices trading higer in pre-opening session
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 55.08 points or 0.18% at 30664.38, and the Nifty up 73.00 points or 0.81% at 9102.05.