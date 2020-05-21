Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark; Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank among major gainers
Washington: Asian shares were poised to open higher on Thursday after global equities and crude prices rallied overnight on hopes of a rapid economic recovery and government support.
Hong Kong futures edged higher. Nikkei futures were trading above the Nikkei 225 index's previous close. Australian shares were also set to rise.
Global equities have received a boost this week as governments around the world gradually loosened their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, raising investor hopes the economic impact of the pandemic would be short-lived.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe broke out of a three-week trading range overnight, and oil prices rallied as US data showed declining inventories and firming demand.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.52 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.67 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.08 percent.
“A solid night for risk, with equities working, crude and copper pushing higher and again that should spill over into Asia trade,” Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone, said in a note.
Copper prices hit a two-month high ahead of a Chinese government meeting this week that is expected to boost demand with pledges of higher spending on infrastructure.
Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers affirmed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until they are confident the economy is on track to recovery.
The euro opened higher as the US dollar sank against major currencies. The common currency was buoyed by a proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to a fiscal union as it tries to counter the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Gold prices were slightly lower, under pressure from increased risk appetite, which lifted equities. Earlier, bullion was boosted by doubts about the development of a coronavirus vaccine and a wave of government stimulus.
The World Health Organization expressed concern on Wednesday about the rising number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries, even as many rich nations have begun emerging from lockdown.
Updated Date: May 21, 2020 10:29:12 IST
Highlights
Rupee rises 10 paise to Rs 75.69 in opening trade
GMR Energy's stake sale of GMR Kamalanga Energy to JSW Energy put on hold
The divestment transaction for the sale of GMR Energy’s entire stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd to JSW Energy has been put on hold on account of outbreak of COVID-19, according to a regulatory filing.
In February, JSW Energy had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of GMR Kamalanga Energy, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments).
"The transaction… has been put on hold due to the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown, and will be revisited once the situation normalises," GMR Infrastructure - the parent company of GMR Energy - said in a filing to BSE on Thursday.
The company said that even in these hard times, with demand falling across the country, the pithead plant of GMR Kamalanga Energy is fully operational, adding that the government announcing series of reforms along with Rs 90,000-crore package to discoms for easing liquidity is a step in the right direction for the power sector.
Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark
Indices extended the gains as Sensex was trading 158.57 points or 0.51 percent higher at 30,977.18 while the Nifty was up 43.10 points or 0.48 percent at 9,109.65 at around 10 am.
Market opened on positive note amid mixed global cues.
Airline stocks were trading higher after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday tweeted that domestic flights services might resume from 25 May in a gradual manner.
Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising over 4 percent. Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The losers included NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and PowerGrid.
Centre has no more announcements to make: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday poured cold water over expectations of any more economic relief measures in the near future and said the Centre has no more announcements to make.
Sitharaman also confirmed to News18 in an exclusive interview that the Centre was not looking at taxation-related matters, be it indirect or direct, on being asked about whether there can be any reduction in income tax.
The finance minister, who had over the last week announced an economic package- Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to help revive the economy, said how the coronavirus and the lockdown has hurt revenues is yet to be completely assessed. “Can’t even think of what to forego,” she replied on taxation relief.
Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for migraine treatment nasal spray
Cipla Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches.
"It has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray 4mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation," the company said in a filing to BSE.
An Abbreviated New Drug Application is an application for a US generic drug approval for an existing licensed medication or approved drug.
NBFCs unhappy over govt's liquidity scheme
Robots sanitise containment zones in Chennai
Tea plucking begins at Assam
Fed debates longer-term crisis-fighting plan
Federal Reserve policymakers, still working to fully roll out a multi-trillion-dollar effort to shore up financial markets and an economy cratered by the coronavirus pandemic, last month dove into a new debate: how best to support the economy during a recovery they now agree could be slower and more fraught than initially thought.
Among ideas US central bankers discussed at April’s policy-setting meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday: more detailed guidance for the path of short-term interest rates, and capping long-term interest rates.
The Fed used the former in the last crisis; the latter would be a first for the Fed. There was no discussion of negative interest rates, a controversial approach to policy supported by U.S. President Donald Trump and in use in Europe and Japan, but seen by U.S. central bankers as risky and ineffective.
Markets open in green
Indices open higher
Indian indices opened higher on May 21 with Nifty above 9,100 level.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 136.13 points or 0.44% at 30954.74, and the Nifty was up 46.45 points or 0.51% at 9113. About 504 shares have advanced, 192 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
Stocks to watch out for
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with PSU chiefs today
Strides gets DCGI approval for Favipiravir trials
Mitsubishi UFJ Fin sells 2.1% stake indirectly: Dr Reddy's
World Bank names Harvard professor as chief economist
World Bank Group President David Malpass announced that Harvard University professor, Carmen Reinhart has been appointed as its new vice president and chief economist, effective on 15 June.
"I am very pleased to welcome Carmen to the World Bank Group, as we boost our efforts to restore growth and meet the urgent debt and recession crises facing many of our client countries," Malpass said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Carmen has dedicated her career to understanding and surmounting financial crises in both advanced and developing economies in order to achieve growth and higher living standards," he said.
Reinhart, an economist on international finance and financial crises, is widely known for her award-winning scholarly history book on financial disasters, "This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly", written with Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, reports Xinhua news agency.
The appointment came after the World Bank announced Tuesday that its emergency operations against COVID-19 have reached 100 developing countries, home to 70 per cent of the world''s population
Around 23 countries interested in Apple-Google tech
'Reliance Jio-Facebook deal to benefit Paytm'
Markets to open weak
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, “The Indian markets are slated to open marginally in the red as guided by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading down 33 points from previous close. Further, early risers in Asia are showing a mixed reaction in opening trades. NIKKEI, HANGSENG, JAKARTA and STRAIT are trading marginally in the red while TAIWAN and SHANGHAI markets are in the green. Overnight US markets ended trade in the green with handsome gains, however, Dow Jones Futures currently is trading in the red with a cut of 0.50% which could weigh on Indian markets as well.
"The Nifty ended trade the previous session with a strong closing gain of 2%. Banking stocks lead the charge to pull the Nifty higher in late trade. However, following a GAP down opening in today’s session it will be crucial for the Bulls to keep the Nifty Index above the 9,000 support zone, a sustained trade above 9000 could trigger another short covering rally taking the Index to levels of 9160-9250. On the flip side if bears push the Index below the 9000 levels then fresh bouts of selling may drag it lower to levels of 8950-8900-8870. Overall Nifty continues to oscillate within a broad range between 8,800-9,300.”
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:29 (IST)
Rupee rises 10 paise to Rs 75.69 in opening trade
10:18 (IST)
GMR Energy's stake sale of GMR Kamalanga Energy to JSW Energy put on hold
The divestment transaction for the sale of GMR Energy’s entire stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd to JSW Energy has been put on hold on account of outbreak of COVID-19, according to a regulatory filing.
In February, JSW Energy had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of GMR Kamalanga Energy, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments).
"The transaction… has been put on hold due to the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown, and will be revisited once the situation normalises," GMR Infrastructure - the parent company of GMR Energy - said in a filing to BSE on Thursday.
The company said that even in these hard times, with demand falling across the country, the pithead plant of GMR Kamalanga Energy is fully operational, adding that the government announcing series of reforms along with Rs 90,000-crore package to discoms for easing liquidity is a step in the right direction for the power sector.
10:13 (IST)
Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark
Indices extended the gains as Sensex was trading 158.57 points or 0.51 percent higher at 30,977.18 while the Nifty was up 43.10 points or 0.48 percent at 9,109.65 at around 10 am.
Market opened on positive note amid mixed global cues.
Airline stocks were trading higher after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday tweeted that domestic flights services might resume from 25 May in a gradual manner.
Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising over 4 percent. Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The losers included NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and PowerGrid.
09:55 (IST)
Centre has no more announcements to make: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday poured cold water over expectations of any more economic relief measures in the near future and said the Centre has no more announcements to make.
Sitharaman also confirmed to News18 in an exclusive interview that the Centre was not looking at taxation-related matters, be it indirect or direct, on being asked about whether there can be any reduction in income tax.
The finance minister, who had over the last week announced an economic package- Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to help revive the economy, said how the coronavirus and the lockdown has hurt revenues is yet to be completely assessed. “Can’t even think of what to forego,” she replied on taxation relief.
09:48 (IST)
Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for migraine treatment nasal spray
Cipla Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches.
"It has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray 4mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation," the company said in a filing to BSE.
An Abbreviated New Drug Application is an application for a US generic drug approval for an existing licensed medication or approved drug.
09:45 (IST)
NBFCs unhappy over govt's liquidity scheme
09:37 (IST)
Robots sanitise containment zones in Chennai
09:35 (IST)
Tea plucking begins at Assam
09:34 (IST)
Fed debates longer-term crisis-fighting plan
Federal Reserve policymakers, still working to fully roll out a multi-trillion-dollar effort to shore up financial markets and an economy cratered by the coronavirus pandemic, last month dove into a new debate: how best to support the economy during a recovery they now agree could be slower and more fraught than initially thought.
Among ideas US central bankers discussed at April’s policy-setting meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday: more detailed guidance for the path of short-term interest rates, and capping long-term interest rates.
The Fed used the former in the last crisis; the latter would be a first for the Fed. There was no discussion of negative interest rates, a controversial approach to policy supported by U.S. President Donald Trump and in use in Europe and Japan, but seen by U.S. central bankers as risky and ineffective.
09:28 (IST)
Markets open in green