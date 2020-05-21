You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark; Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank among major gainers

May 21, 2020 10:29:12 IST
  • 10:29 (IST)

    Rupee rises 10 paise to Rs 75.69 in opening trade

  • 10:18 (IST)

    GMR Energy's stake sale of GMR Kamalanga Energy to JSW Energy put on hold

    The divestment transaction for the sale of GMR Energy’s entire stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd to JSW Energy has been put on hold on account of outbreak of COVID-19, according to a regulatory filing.

    In February, JSW Energy had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of GMR Kamalanga Energy, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments).

    "The transaction… has been put on hold due to the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown, and will be revisited once the situation normalises," GMR Infrastructure - the parent company of GMR Energy - said in a filing to BSE on Thursday.

    The company said that even in these hard times, with demand falling across the country, the pithead plant of GMR Kamalanga Energy is fully operational, adding that the government announcing series of reforms along with Rs 90,000-crore package to discoms for easing liquidity is a step in the right direction for the power sector.

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark

    Indices extended the gains as Sensex was trading 158.57 points or 0.51 percent higher at 30,977.18 while the Nifty was up 43.10 points or 0.48 percent at 9,109.65 at around 10 am.

    Market opened on positive note amid mixed global cues. 

    Airline stocks were trading higher after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday tweeted that domestic flights services might resume from 25 May in a gradual manner.

    Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising over 4 percent. Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    The losers included NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and PowerGrid.

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Centre has no more announcements to make: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday poured cold water over expectations of any more economic relief measures in the near future and said the Centre has no more announcements to make.

    Sitharaman also confirmed to News18 in an exclusive interview that the Centre was not looking at taxation-related matters, be it indirect or direct, on being asked about whether there can be any reduction in income tax.

    The finance minister, who had over the last week announced an economic package- Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to help revive the economy, said how the coronavirus and the lockdown has hurt revenues is yet to be completely assessed. “Can’t even think of what to forego,” she replied on taxation relief.

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for migraine treatment nasal spray

    Cipla Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches.

    "It has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray 4mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation," the company said in a filing to BSE.

    An Abbreviated New Drug Application is an application for a US generic drug approval for an existing licensed medication or approved drug.

  • 09:45 (IST)

    NBFCs unhappy over govt's liquidity scheme

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Robots sanitise containment zones in Chennai

  • 09:35 (IST)

    Tea plucking begins at Assam

  • 09:34 (IST)

    Fed debates longer-term crisis-fighting plan

    Federal Reserve policymakers, still working to fully roll out a multi-trillion-dollar effort to shore up financial markets and an economy cratered by the coronavirus pandemic, last month dove into a new debate: how best to support the economy during a recovery they now agree could be slower and more fraught than initially thought.

    Among ideas US central bankers discussed at April’s policy-setting meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday: more detailed guidance for the path of short-term interest rates, and capping long-term interest rates.

    The Fed used the former in the last crisis; the latter would be a first for the Fed. There was no discussion of negative interest rates, a controversial approach to policy supported by U.S. President Donald Trump and in use in Europe and Japan, but seen by U.S. central bankers as risky and ineffective.

  • 09:28 (IST)

    Markets open in green

Washington: Asian shares were poised to open higher on Thursday after global equities and crude prices rallied overnight on hopes of a rapid economic recovery and government support.

Hong Kong futures edged higher. Nikkei futures were trading above the Nikkei 225 index's previous close. Australian shares were also set to rise.

Global equities have received a boost this week as governments around the world gradually loosened their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, raising investor hopes the economic impact of the pandemic would be short-lived.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe broke out of a three-week trading range overnight, and oil prices rallied as US data showed declining inventories and firming demand.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.52 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.67 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.08 percent.

Representational image. Reuters

“A solid night for risk, with equities working, crude and copper pushing higher and again that should spill over into Asia trade,” Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone, said in a note.

Copper prices hit a two-month high ahead of a Chinese government meeting this week that is expected to boost demand with pledges of higher spending on infrastructure.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers affirmed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until they are confident the economy is on track to recovery.

The euro opened higher as the US dollar sank against major currencies. The common currency was buoyed by a proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to a fiscal union as it tries to counter the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold prices were slightly lower, under pressure from increased risk appetite, which lifted equities. Earlier, bullion was boosted by doubts about the development of a coronavirus vaccine and a wave of government stimulus.

The World Health Organization expressed concern on Wednesday about the rising number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries, even as many rich nations have begun emerging from lockdown.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 10:29:12 IST



