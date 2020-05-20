Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 8,900-mark; L&T, Tata Steel among gainers
Washington: Asian stocks are likely to come under pressure on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street while gold prices were buoyed by safe-haven demand as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.
Hong Kong futures fell 0.23 percent and Australian shares were set to open lower, tracking US market losses and as diplomatic tensions between Canberra and Beijing rose. Nikkei futures were little-changed versus Nikkei 225 index's previous close.
Australia and China traded barbs on Tuesday in an increasingly acrimonious spat over Australia’s support for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wall Street dropped in late-day trade after a report from medical news website STAT said early data from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine was insufficient. Signs of economic contraction damped the investor enthusiasm seen on Monday, even as more countries loosened coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
“Equity markets have failed to build on Monday’s exuberance which was driven in part by the excitement over US drug company Moderna’s early COVID-19 vaccine test results,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a Wednesday note.
Data showed US home building dropped by the most on record last month and permits for future construction tumbled, fuelling fears the coronavirus pandemic would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.59 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.05 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.54 percent.
The United States on Tuesday extended restrictions on cross-border travel with Canada and Mexico.
Spot gold prices were little changed and not far from Monday’s more than 7-1/2-year high, buoyed by safe-haven appeal amid economic uncertainty.
Europe’s STOXX 600 index and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe both fell. The euro and European government debt rallied on a Franco-German proposal to fund grants for regions hit hardest by the pandemic.
Oil prices earlier gained after the US Treasury Secretary told lawmakers certain stimulus measures would continue.
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 10:11:39 IST
Highlights
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said, "The Indian markets are expected to open in the green as guided by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 8,920, up 40 points from previous close back home. Further, Asia markets are showing a mixed reaction in opening trades. NIKKEI, TAIWAN, KOSPI are trading in the green while HANGSENG, JAKARTA and STRAIT are trading marginally in the red. Overnight US markets ended trade in the red, however, Dow Jones Futures currently is trading in the green with gains of 0.50%.
"The Nifty ended trade the previous session marginally in the green, but at the low point of the day as bulls failed to take the Index beyond the 9040 resistance mark leading to profit booking in late trade. Further, following an expected GAP up opening bulls need to push the Index beyond the 9040 resistance level for any significant short covering rally to materialize taking the Index to levels of 9160. However, failure to do so will again drag it down to levels of 8900-8800. On shorter time frame technical indicators are at oversold territory and price is also at the lower end of the range suggesting a possible short covering rally maybe in the witnessed in the coming trading sessions,” Agarwala said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:08 (IST)
Rupee rises 8 paise to Rs 75.56 in opening trade
10:06 (IST)
Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 8,900 mark
Indices extended the early gains as Sensex jumped 314.40 points or 1.04 percent to 30,510.57 while Nifty was up 99.50 points or 1.12 percent at 8,978.60 at around 9.50 am.
IT index was down marginally, while all other sectoral indices were trading in the green.
L&T, Tata Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, Nestle India, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers in the Sensex pack.
Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and TCS were the losers.
09:50 (IST)
L&T Infotech jumps nearly 7%
09:49 (IST)
COVID-19 Impact: Foreign investors pull out $26 bn from Asian economies, $16 bn from India
After a report on 19 May about foreign investors turning net sellers in the March quarter and pulling out $6.4 billion from the Indian equity markets largely due to the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing risk-averse environment, a US Congressional report said on Wednesday (20 May) that foreign investors have pulled out an estimated $26 billion from developing Asian economies and over $16 billion out of India.
“Foreign investors have pulled an estimated $26 billion out of developing Asian economies and more than $16 billion out of India, increasing concerns of a major economic recession in Asia,” independent Congressional Research Center said in its latest report on global economic effects of COVID-19, PTI said.
According to a report in Morningstar, foreign investors were on a selling spree in March as they sold net assets worth $8.4 billion.
09:45 (IST)
Snapdeal resumes pan-India deliveries
Snapdeal, India’s leading e-commerce platform, on Tuesday announced that it restored service to 100 percent of the pin codes that it was serving before the COVID-19 linked restrictions disrupted deliveries.
Effective Tuesday morning, it has switched on all locations for delivery, excluding the containment zones, which continue to remain inaccessible for e-commerce deliveries as per guidelines issued by the Central and state governments, the company said in a statement.
To help in logistics planning, Snapdeal has engaged Legistify, a law tech platform, that provides live trackers of latest regulations in red, orange, green and containment zones, including the trends and micro details from such areas.
09:33 (IST)
Sensex up
09:32 (IST)
Asian stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
Asian stocks struggled to extend the week’s rally on Wednesday and gold and bonds firmed as a sceptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about bumps in the global recovery from the pandemic returned.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar retreated from an overnight two-month high and safe-haven demand drove U.S. Treasury yields back under 0.7%.
The moves follow a downbeat end to the day on Wall Street, after a report from medical news website STAT cast doubt over positive early results from a Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine trial. The report said the results, which had rallied global stocks this week, lacked detail.
09:31 (IST)
Tata Power does well after Q4 earnings
09:30 (IST)
HDFC, UPL up
09:29 (IST)
Indices open high
The Indian indices opened higher on 20 May with Nifty above 8,900 level.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 148.28 points or 0.49% at 30344.45, and the Nifty was up 42.85 points or 0.48% at 8921.95. About 392 shares have advanced, 220 shares declined, and 29 shares are unchanged.