Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 120 points, Nifty above 9,200-mark; Zee Entertainment jumps 10%

Business FP Staff Apr 23, 2020 09:56:03 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

  • 09:56 (IST)

    South Korea posts biggest GDP fall since 2008 as pandemic cripples demand

    The coronavirus pandemic pushed South Korea’s economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as self-isolation measures hit consumption and global trade slumped.

    Finance minister Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting Asia’s fourth-largest economy should brace for a bigger shock from the second quarter as demand from major trading partners plummets.

    South Korea’s virus containment measures are being closely watched by governments elsewhere as it has managed to bring down infections without the kinds of heavy shutdowns seen in other jurisdictions.

    However, the pandemic’s hit to global trade has left the export-reliant economy under extreme pressure.

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Oil rises for second day as producers trim output to respond to demand loss

    Oil extended gains on Thursday amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the world’s economies.

    Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $20.70 a barrel after rising more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 28 cents, or more than 2 percent, at $14.06 a barrel, having risen around a fifth in the previous session.

    US crude futures fell to below minus $40 on Monday on concerns that buyers were running out of storage space to take deliveries.

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Supply chain shifts after US-China tensions

    Colombia and other Latin American countries have a huge opportunity as US companies look to reduce vulnerabilities in their supply chains laid bare by the US-China trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Colombian official said on Wednesday.

    Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, Francisco Santos, told Reuters he was confident his country could benefit from accelerated moves by big U.S. companies to move some supply chains out of China and bring them closer to home.

    “It’s going to be a fight between China and the US for economic supremacy, and in that new world, you’re going to see a big amount of near-shoring, and I think Latin America can be the big winner, and Colombia can play a huge role,” Santos said in an interview. “In five years, the economy is going to look radically different than the one we have now.”

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Stocks claw higher worldwide; oil prices crawl off the floor

     
     
    Stocks around the world are clawing higher on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed toward its first gain in what's been a dismal week for markets.  Even oil gained ground.
     
     
    Prices for crude have been turned upside down because of how much extra oil is sloshing around following a collapse in demand. US oil jumped 19% after President Donald Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass US Navy ships, raising the possibility of a disruption to global oil supplies.
     
     
    The S&P 500 was up 2.6% in the last hour of trading, following up on milder gains in Europe and Asia. It trimmed its loss for the week back below 2.5%, and Treasury yields also pushed higher in a sign of a bit less pessimism in the market.
     
     
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 529 points, or 2.3%, to 23,548, as of 3:05 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq was up 3.1%. Gains accelerated through the day and were widespread, with all 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 up.
     

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Zee Entertainment jumps 10%

    Share price of Zee Entertainment jumped 10 percent at this hour on the stock market.

    The rise in stock prices was after Florida Retirement System (FRS) bought little more than half a percent stake in the company on 22 April. FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares at Rs 141.29 per share.

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Remittances to India likely to decline by 23% in 2020: World Bank

     
     
     
     
    As a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in a global recession, remittances to India are likely to drop by 23 per cent from USD 83 billion last year to USD 64 billion this year, the World Bank has said.
     
     
    "In India, remittances are projected to fall by about 23 per cent in 2020, to USD 64 billion – a striking contrast with the growth of 5.5 percent and receipts of USD 83 billion seen in 2019,” the World Bank said in a report on impact of COVID-19 on migration and remittances released on Wednesday.
     
     
    Globally remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 per cent this year due to the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.
     
     
    The projected fall, which would be the sharpest decline in recent history, is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country, the bank said.  
     

  • 09:35 (IST)

    Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments

    Two lessors to SpiceJet Ltd are in talks to terminate contracts and repossess planes via mutually agreed deals with the airline over missed payments, according to two sources directly involved in the discussions.

    One of the leasing companies started to pull out a few planes earlier this year after SpiceJet failed to pay maintenance fees due since late last year and lease rentals since last month, said one source, adding that talks were continuing over other jets.

    The second lessor began discussions, which are ongoing, last month just as the coronavirus pandemic started crippling the airline industry, according to the second source.

    About 10 planes in total have been or could be repossessed, with leases terminated with the airline’s agreement, according to the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • 09:34 (IST)

    HEG partially opens manufacturing operations

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Trump signs executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US

     
     
     
     
    US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.
     
     
    Describing it as “a very powerful order” Trump told reporters during his daily news briefing at the White House on Wednesday that he signed the order before coming for the press briefing. “By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labour flown in from abroad,” he said.
     
     
    The executive order, a copy of which was released by the White House, said the new provisions apply to foreign nationals outside the US who do not have an immigrant visa that is valid on the effective date of proclamation. It also applies to those foreign nationals who do not have an official travel document other than a visa that is valid on the effective date of proclamation or issued on any date thereafter that permits him or her to travel to the US and seek entry or admission.
     
     
    The suspension, the executive order said, does not apply to those foreign nationals already inside the country on a green card. It provides exemptions to healthcare workers, or seeking to enter the US as a legal permanent resident under investment category.
     

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Immigration to US suspended

Washington: Asian equity markets were poised to edge higher on Thursday after rebounding crude prices and the promise of more US government aid to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus crisis helped calm global equity markets.

Better-than-expected US corporate earnings also lifted equities, analysts said, prompting investors to edge out of perceived safe-haven assets like US Treasuries on Wednesday.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.94 pecent at 20:59 GMT, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.18 percent.

The Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.97 percent at 19,280.78​​​ on Wednesday. The futures contract is up 0.15 percent from that close.​ Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.13 percent.

On Wall Street, all 11 S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher as the US Senate unanimously approved the new relief package, adding to trillions of dollars in stimulus that have helped Wall Street rebound from its March lows.

The House of Representatives is expected on Thursday to clear the relief, which would be the fourth coronavirus measure passed by Congress, and would boost the overall federal financial response to almost $3 trillion.

In Europe, traders were buoyed after Italy breezed through a major debt sale on Tuesday and speculation continued that the European Central Bank would provide more support measures.

Representational image. Reuters.

Still, it may take European Union countries until the summer if not longer to agree on how to finance aid to help economies recover from the pandemic as major disagreements persist, a bloc official said on Wednesday.

Brent oil rose more than 7 percent, after earlier in the day touching its lowest level since 1999, on the prospects for further production cuts to reduce the glut in the oil market, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6 percent.

US crude was trading up 4.72 percent to $14.43 per barrel.

Dozens of vessels have been booked in recent days to store at least 30 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel at sea, as on-land tanks are full or already booked, according to traders and shipping data reviewed by Reuters.

US storage onshore is swiftly filling, with inventories now at 518.6 million barrels, not far from an all-time record.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 456.94 points, or 1.99 percent, to 23,475.82, the S&P 500 gained 62.75 points, or 2.29 percent, to 2,799.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.15 points, or 2.81 percent, to 8,495.38.

Shares of US-listed Chinese companies may face headwinds after the head of the US securities regulator warned investors against putting money into Chinese companies due to ongoing governance issues with their disclosures.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe> gained 1.78 percent following a broad rally in Europe.

The dollar index rose 0.259 percent, with the euro down 0.13 percent to $1.0808.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.14 percent versus the greenback at 1.42 per dollar after the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by less than 10 percent for the third day in a row, data showed on Wednesday, and some provinces prepared to start lifting shutdowns imposed to fight the outbreak.

Gains in the oil market helped draw investors into riskier assets, pulling government bond yields higher.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 0.6175 percent, from 0.619 percent.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 09:56:03 IST

