Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 120 points, Nifty above 9,200-mark; Zee Entertainment jumps 10%
Washington: Asian equity markets were poised to edge higher on Thursday after rebounding crude prices and the promise of more US government aid to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus crisis helped calm global equity markets.
Better-than-expected US corporate earnings also lifted equities, analysts said, prompting investors to edge out of perceived safe-haven assets like US Treasuries on Wednesday.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.94 pecent at 20:59 GMT, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.18 percent.
The Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.97 percent at 19,280.78 on Wednesday. The futures contract is up 0.15 percent from that close. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.13 percent.
On Wall Street, all 11 S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher as the US Senate unanimously approved the new relief package, adding to trillions of dollars in stimulus that have helped Wall Street rebound from its March lows.
The House of Representatives is expected on Thursday to clear the relief, which would be the fourth coronavirus measure passed by Congress, and would boost the overall federal financial response to almost $3 trillion.
In Europe, traders were buoyed after Italy breezed through a major debt sale on Tuesday and speculation continued that the European Central Bank would provide more support measures.
Still, it may take European Union countries until the summer if not longer to agree on how to finance aid to help economies recover from the pandemic as major disagreements persist, a bloc official said on Wednesday.
Brent oil rose more than 7 percent, after earlier in the day touching its lowest level since 1999, on the prospects for further production cuts to reduce the glut in the oil market, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6 percent.
US crude was trading up 4.72 percent to $14.43 per barrel.
Dozens of vessels have been booked in recent days to store at least 30 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel at sea, as on-land tanks are full or already booked, according to traders and shipping data reviewed by Reuters.
US storage onshore is swiftly filling, with inventories now at 518.6 million barrels, not far from an all-time record.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 456.94 points, or 1.99 percent, to 23,475.82, the S&P 500 gained 62.75 points, or 2.29 percent, to 2,799.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.15 points, or 2.81 percent, to 8,495.38.
Shares of US-listed Chinese companies may face headwinds after the head of the US securities regulator warned investors against putting money into Chinese companies due to ongoing governance issues with their disclosures.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe> gained 1.78 percent following a broad rally in Europe.
The dollar index rose 0.259 percent, with the euro down 0.13 percent to $1.0808.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.14 percent versus the greenback at 1.42 per dollar after the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by less than 10 percent for the third day in a row, data showed on Wednesday, and some provinces prepared to start lifting shutdowns imposed to fight the outbreak.
Gains in the oil market helped draw investors into riskier assets, pulling government bond yields higher.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 0.6175 percent, from 0.619 percent.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 09:56:03 IST
South Korea posts biggest GDP fall since 2008 as pandemic cripples demand
The coronavirus pandemic pushed South Korea’s economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as self-isolation measures hit consumption and global trade slumped.
Finance minister Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting Asia’s fourth-largest economy should brace for a bigger shock from the second quarter as demand from major trading partners plummets.
South Korea’s virus containment measures are being closely watched by governments elsewhere as it has managed to bring down infections without the kinds of heavy shutdowns seen in other jurisdictions.
However, the pandemic’s hit to global trade has left the export-reliant economy under extreme pressure.
Oil rises for second day as producers trim output to respond to demand loss
Oil extended gains on Thursday amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the world’s economies.
Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $20.70 a barrel after rising more than 5 percent on Wednesday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 28 cents, or more than 2 percent, at $14.06 a barrel, having risen around a fifth in the previous session.
US crude futures fell to below minus $40 on Monday on concerns that buyers were running out of storage space to take deliveries.
Supply chain shifts after US-China tensions
Colombia and other Latin American countries have a huge opportunity as US companies look to reduce vulnerabilities in their supply chains laid bare by the US-China trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Colombian official said on Wednesday.
Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, Francisco Santos, told Reuters he was confident his country could benefit from accelerated moves by big U.S. companies to move some supply chains out of China and bring them closer to home.
“It’s going to be a fight between China and the US for economic supremacy, and in that new world, you’re going to see a big amount of near-shoring, and I think Latin America can be the big winner, and Colombia can play a huge role,” Santos said in an interview. “In five years, the economy is going to look radically different than the one we have now.”
Stocks claw higher worldwide; oil prices crawl off the floor
Zee Entertainment jumps 10%
Share price of Zee Entertainment jumped 10 percent at this hour on the stock market.
The rise in stock prices was after Florida Retirement System (FRS) bought little more than half a percent stake in the company on 22 April. FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares at Rs 141.29 per share.
Remittances to India likely to decline by 23% in 2020: World Bank
Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments
Two lessors to SpiceJet Ltd are in talks to terminate contracts and repossess planes via mutually agreed deals with the airline over missed payments, according to two sources directly involved in the discussions.
One of the leasing companies started to pull out a few planes earlier this year after SpiceJet failed to pay maintenance fees due since late last year and lease rentals since last month, said one source, adding that talks were continuing over other jets.
The second lessor began discussions, which are ongoing, last month just as the coronavirus pandemic started crippling the airline industry, according to the second source.
About 10 planes in total have been or could be repossessed, with leases terminated with the airline’s agreement, according to the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
HEG partially opens manufacturing operations
Trump signs executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US
Immigration to US suspended
'COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies'
China buys crude as prices collapse, adding to stockpiles
Markets open on positive note
Indian refineries scale back output as virus chokes demand
Crude processing in March fell 5.7% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since September, as the coronavirus crisis and travel restrictions to curb its spread dented fuel demand and forced refineries to cut output.
Refiners processed about 21.20 million tonnes, or 5.01 million barrels per day (bpd), of oil last month, provisional government data showed on Wednesday. That was lower than the 5.32 million bpd processed in February and in March 2019.
Crude production also declined 5.5% in March from a year earlier to around 2.70 million tonnes or 0.64 million bpd.
Many refineries have curbed output with fuel demand hammered by travel restrictions as the pandemic forced people to stay home and stalled economic activity.
'Global markets to feel pressure going ahead'
Oil rebounds from earlier lows
Target price on Reliance Jio increased 10%
SGX trading low
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities., said: "Global markets witnessed a pullback rally in trade yesterday led by a sharp recovery in the crude oil prices, both Brent and WTI crude oil spiked and they continue to trade in the green currently. The European and the US markets ended trade with handsome gains of around 2 percent. SGX Nifty is currently trading mildly lower by 15 points indicting a flat start for our markets.
"Asian markets are mostly trading in the green led by NIKKEI which is up 0.70%. SHANGHAI is trading mildly lower by 0.10 percent.
Coming back to our markets, Nifty staged a late short covering rally to end trade with gains in excess of 2 percent. It is now approaching the cluster of stiff resistance zone between 9200-9300, failure to take out this cluster of resistances again could lead to a profit booking dragging it lower to levels of 8900-8800 on the downside.
"On the flip side, if the Index manages to sustain beyond the 9300 mark it may extend its ascend to levels of 9400 which again happens to be the upper end of the rising wedge another tough resistance zone to breach.
"Another important factor to notice will be the movement of RSI from here on, bear market rallies fall short and reverse again to resume it corrective move when RSI starts to approach the 50-60 mark which historically has acted as a upper boundary of the pullback rallies, currently we are the 50 mark," Agarwala said.
Market could open flat
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Crude oil price recovery stabilizes sentiments for the moment and markets are modestly higher.
"Indian markets could open flat on Thursday following mildly positive Asian markets today and positive US markets on Wednesday.
"US stocks rebounded Wednesday, ending higher for the first time in three days, as investors gained confidence from stabilizing crude oil markets, some better-than-expected corporate earnings reports, and expectations for Congress to roll out another fiscal stimulus package.
"June crude futures for West Texas Intermediate oil gained 19.1% to settle at $13.78 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In precious metals, June futures for gold climbed $50.50, or 3 percent, to finish at $1,738.30 an ounce, after analysts at Bank of America raised their 18-month price target for an ounce of bullion to $3,000.
"Asian equity markets were mildly higher on Thursday after rebounding crude prices and the promise of more US government aid to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus crisis helped calm global equity markets.
"Indian markets rallied sharply on Wednesday after correcting in the last few sessions. The Nifty gained 205.85 points or 2.29 percent to close at 9,187.3.
"Technically, with the Nifty bouncing back and respecting the crucial supports of 8821, the bulls seem to have an upper hand for the near term. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 9261 is taken out. Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness are at 9056," Jasani said.
Stocks claw higher worldwide; oil prices crawl off the floor
Remittances to India likely to decline by 23% in 2020: World Bank
HEG partially opens manufacturing operations
Trump signs executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US
Immigration to US suspended