You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238; Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC among top losers

Business FP Staff May 07, 2020 10:25:44 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238; Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC among top losers

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

    Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while US bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.

    Beijing reported exports rose 3.5 percent in April on a year earlier, completely confounding expectations of a 15.1 percent fall and outweighing a 14.2 percent drop in imports.

    The surprise stoked speculation the Asian giant could recover from its coronavirus lockdown quicker than first thought and support global growth in the process.

    The news helped regional market steady after a shaky start and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was back to near flat.

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238
     

    Sensex fell 138.28 points or 0.44 percent to 31,547.47 while the Nifty was down 32.40 points or 0.35 percent at 9,238.50 at around 10 am.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC and Titan were the major losers in the Sensex pack.

  • 10:06 (IST)

    Currency market closed due to Buddha Purnima

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Virus lockdowns pummel global gas demand, force LNG output cuts

    Lockdowns to slow the coronavirus pandemic are pummelling gas demand in the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Asia’s spot prices to record lows and forcing some suppliers to start cutting output. Economies worldwide have ground to a halt as virus containment measures have taken their toll, slashing gas demand for power generation, heating, cooking, vehicles and chemical manufacture. The world’s biggest LNG markets - Japan, China, South Korea and India - are all seeing a drop in demand.

    Asia’s spot LNG prices dropped to $1.85 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, the lowest ever, as cargoes have flooded the market.

    “At prices in the $2/mmBtu range ... some producers are getting close to not recovering cash costs of their operations. We are likely to see some producers start to ‘shut in’ (production),” said Alex Dewar, senior manager at the centre for energy impact at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

  • 09:53 (IST)

     

    Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

     
     
     
     
    In a major relief to thousands of Indians living in the US, the Trump administration has urged a federal district court not to block an Obama-era rule allowing certain categories of spouses of H-1B visa-holders to work in the country, saying that American workers have not been irreparably harmed by such work authorisation.
     
     
    An H-4 visa is issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to the immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H-1B visa-holders, most of whom are Indian IT professionals.
     
     
    They had obtained work permits under a special order issued by the previous Obama administration in 2015. It is normally issued to those who have already started the process of seeking employment-based lawful permanent resident status in the country.
     
     
    As of December 2017, the USCIS had approved 1,26,853 applications for employment authorisation for H-4 visa-holders. According to a 2018 report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), 93 per cent of approved applications for H-4 employment authorisation were issued to individuals born in India and five per cent to individuals born in China.
     
     

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Railways' isolation coaches to be deployed at 215 stations

       
     
     
    The government has earmarked 215 railway stations for the deployment of railways' isolation coaches to be used as 'COVID Care Centres' for suspected or confirmed patients categorised as mild or very mild cases.
     
     
    These stations will be deployed across 23 states and Union Territories, a health ministry document has stated.
     
     
    "Considering the possibility of increase in cases of COVID- 19, a view is taken to utilize Railway coaches for COVID care centre,” the guidelines issued by the Health ministry on Wednesday, said.
     
    According to a 'guidance document on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed cases of COVID-l9: Railway Coaches - COVID Care Centre' released by the health ministry on Wednesday, the patients lodged in the coaches will be observed for their symptoms and clinical condition. 
     
     
    In cases of deterioration of the symptoms or clinical conditions, they would be referred to a designated centre or hospital for further management, the document said.
     
     
    Separate coaches for suspect and confirmed cases should be ensured to avoid cross infection, the document says.
     
     
    The coaches will be spread across all major hotspots in India and cover both the big cities as well as rural, far-off places.

  • 09:46 (IST)

    US April jobs data shows epic losses and soaring unemployment

     
     
     
    The economic catastrophe caused by the viral outbreak likely sent the U.S. unemployment rate in April to its highest level since the Great Depression and caused a record-shattering loss of jobs.
     
     
    With the economy paralyzed by business closures, the unemployment rate likely jumped to at least 16% — from just 4.4% in March — and employers cut a stunning 21 million or more jobs in April, economists have forecast, according to data provider FactSet. 
     
     
    If so, it would mean that nearly all the job growth in the 11 years since the Great Recession had vanished in a single month.
     
     
    Yet even those breathtaking figures won't fully capture the magnitude of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the job market.
     
     
    Many people still employed have had their hours reduced. Others have suffered pay cuts. Some who've lost jobs won't have been able to look for work amid widespread shutdowns and won't even be counted as unemployed. A broader measure — the proportion of adults with jobs — could plunge to a record low.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance among top gainers

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty low in opening session

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Currency markets closed on account of Buddha Purnima

    The currency market is shut today on account of Buddha Purnima.

    The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following a strong American currency overseas and fears of a renewed trade war between the US and China.

    Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.

    Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.

    The rupee opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then pared some losses to finally settle at 75.72, down 9 paise over its last close.

    It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

    "The risk tone has been tepid and will remain like that on renewed US-China spat. The trade war can reignite going ahead and prop up the safe-haven dollar demand.

Load More

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open on weak note, Sensex in red, Nifty below 9,200-mark; HUL, HDFC among top losers

New York: Asian stocks were set to come under pressure on Thursday as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower.

Traders continue to be torn between signs that consumers and businesses are emerging from the economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus and the reality that the pandemic continues to choke global demand.

Also in focus are fresh hostilities between Beijing and Washington after US President Donald Trump said he was watching closely whether China would meet its commitments to increase US goods purchases under the Phase 1 trade deal.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.28 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.23 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.76 percent.

Oil, which had rallied for a week as economies slowly reopened, dropped as much as 4 percent on Wednesday after US crude stockpiles ticked up and diesel inventories swelled, offsetting OPEC-led cuts in production.

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238; Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC among top losers

Representational image. Reuters

Equities investors are expected on Thursday to face more of the kind of dismal economic data that chilled sentiment on Wednesday and stopped the oil rally.

Chinese trade data is expected to show double-digit percentage declines in exports and imports because of the damage from the pandemic to global demand and manufacturing supply chains.

Analysts at ANZ Bank have warned that Asian equity prices show excessive optimism about corporate performance that could be dashed by first-quarter earnings results.

Markets had been upbeat earlier in the week as governments slowly reopened their economies. But that faded on Wednesday in the face of a chilling euro zone GDP forecast and a report that US private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April.

Wall Street was mostly lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index closed 0.7 percent weaker after a late-day selloff. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.51 percent as traders bet on tech and other so-called stay-at-home sectors, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.91 percent.

“Looking across the markets as we close off the US session and hurtle in Asia trade, we see price action has been soggy, and the bears will probably just about take this one,” Chris Weston, Melbourne-based head of research at broker Pepperstone, said in a Thursday note to clients.

In currency trading, safe-havens rose on Wednesday. The yen hit a seven-week high against the dollar and a 3-1/2-peak versus the euro.

Against a basket of peers, the dollar rose for a third session.

“Safe havens are likely to hold the upper hand as many brace for the impact of the late week jobs data,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The US government jobs report due on Friday is expected to show the unemployment rate jumped to 16 percent in April, which would shatter the post-World War Two record of 10.8 percent set November 1982.

A weekly US government jobs report due on Thursday is forecast to show another 3 million people filed claims for unemployment, adding to the 30.3 million claims of the previous few weeks.

The European Commission on Wednesday forecast the euro zone economy would contract by a record 7.7 percent this year, and warned that public debt and budget deficits will balloon on spending to offset the damage from the pandemic.

That undercut optimism, sending the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.4 percent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.42 percent on Wednesday.

Longer-dated US Treasury yields jumped to three-week highs on Wednesday after the government sharply increased the size of its long-dated debt auctions to finance its expanding deficit.

Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped as high as 0.743 percent on Wednesday, the most since 15 April.

Gold fell further on Wednesday under the pressure of a stronger dollar and expectations that supplies will grow as bullion refineries resume operations. Spot gold, which had dipped 1.1 percent in the New York afternoon,  added 0.1 percent to $1,686.54 an ounce.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 10:25:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 Vaccine: Italy's candidate showed potential in human cells, Pfizer's candidate starts human trials today

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 07 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 07 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres