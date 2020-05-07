Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238; Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC among top losers

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open on weak note, Sensex in red, Nifty below 9,200-mark; HUL, HDFC among top losers
New York: Asian stocks were set to come under pressure on Thursday as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower.
Traders continue to be torn between signs that consumers and businesses are emerging from the economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus and the reality that the pandemic continues to choke global demand.
Also in focus are fresh hostilities between Beijing and Washington after US President Donald Trump said he was watching closely whether China would meet its commitments to increase US goods purchases under the Phase 1 trade deal.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.28 percent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.23 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.76 percent.
Oil, which had rallied for a week as economies slowly reopened, dropped as much as 4 percent on Wednesday after US crude stockpiles ticked up and diesel inventories swelled, offsetting OPEC-led cuts in production.
Equities investors are expected on Thursday to face more of the kind of dismal economic data that chilled sentiment on Wednesday and stopped the oil rally.
Chinese trade data is expected to show double-digit percentage declines in exports and imports because of the damage from the pandemic to global demand and manufacturing supply chains.
Analysts at ANZ Bank have warned that Asian equity prices show excessive optimism about corporate performance that could be dashed by first-quarter earnings results.
Markets had been upbeat earlier in the week as governments slowly reopened their economies. But that faded on Wednesday in the face of a chilling euro zone GDP forecast and a report that US private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April.
Wall Street was mostly lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index closed 0.7 percent weaker after a late-day selloff. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.51 percent as traders bet on tech and other so-called stay-at-home sectors, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.91 percent.
“Looking across the markets as we close off the US session and hurtle in Asia trade, we see price action has been soggy, and the bears will probably just about take this one,” Chris Weston, Melbourne-based head of research at broker Pepperstone, said in a Thursday note to clients.
In currency trading, safe-havens rose on Wednesday. The yen hit a seven-week high against the dollar and a 3-1/2-peak versus the euro.
Against a basket of peers, the dollar rose for a third session.
“Safe havens are likely to hold the upper hand as many brace for the impact of the late week jobs data,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The US government jobs report due on Friday is expected to show the unemployment rate jumped to 16 percent in April, which would shatter the post-World War Two record of 10.8 percent set November 1982.
A weekly US government jobs report due on Thursday is forecast to show another 3 million people filed claims for unemployment, adding to the 30.3 million claims of the previous few weeks.
The European Commission on Wednesday forecast the euro zone economy would contract by a record 7.7 percent this year, and warned that public debt and budget deficits will balloon on spending to offset the damage from the pandemic.
That undercut optimism, sending the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.4 percent.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.42 percent on Wednesday.
Longer-dated US Treasury yields jumped to three-week highs on Wednesday after the government sharply increased the size of its long-dated debt auctions to finance its expanding deficit.
Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped as high as 0.743 percent on Wednesday, the most since 15 April.
Gold fell further on Wednesday under the pressure of a stronger dollar and expectations that supplies will grow as bullion refineries resume operations. Spot gold, which had dipped 1.1 percent in the New York afternoon, added 0.1 percent to $1,686.54 an ounce.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: May 07, 2020 10:25:44 IST
Highlights
Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood
Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while US bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.
Beijing reported exports rose 3.5 percent in April on a year earlier, completely confounding expectations of a 15.1 percent fall and outweighing a 14.2 percent drop in imports.
The surprise stoked speculation the Asian giant could recover from its coronavirus lockdown quicker than first thought and support global growth in the process.
The news helped regional market steady after a shaky start and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was back to near flat.
Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238
Sensex fell 138.28 points or 0.44 percent to 31,547.47 while the Nifty was down 32.40 points or 0.35 percent at 9,238.50 at around 10 am.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC and Titan were the major losers in the Sensex pack.
Currency market closed due to Buddha Purnima
Virus lockdowns pummel global gas demand, force LNG output cuts
Lockdowns to slow the coronavirus pandemic are pummelling gas demand in the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Asia’s spot prices to record lows and forcing some suppliers to start cutting output. Economies worldwide have ground to a halt as virus containment measures have taken their toll, slashing gas demand for power generation, heating, cooking, vehicles and chemical manufacture. The world’s biggest LNG markets - Japan, China, South Korea and India - are all seeing a drop in demand.
Asia’s spot LNG prices dropped to $1.85 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, the lowest ever, as cargoes have flooded the market.
“At prices in the $2/mmBtu range ... some producers are getting close to not recovering cash costs of their operations. We are likely to see some producers start to ‘shut in’ (production),” said Alex Dewar, senior manager at the centre for energy impact at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders
Railways' isolation coaches to be deployed at 215 stations
US April jobs data shows epic losses and soaring unemployment
HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance among top gainers
Sensex, Nifty low in opening session
Currency markets closed on account of Buddha Purnima
The currency market is shut today on account of Buddha Purnima.
The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following a strong American currency overseas and fears of a renewed trade war between the US and China.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
The rupee opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then pared some losses to finally settle at 75.72, down 9 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
"The risk tone has been tepid and will remain like that on renewed US-China spat. The trade war can reignite going ahead and prop up the safe-haven dollar demand.
Oil gains as US inventories grow less than feared
Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. inventories swelled less than expected, but market watchers predicted further gains could be capped by the ongoing glut in crude supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand.
Brent crude was up by 12 cents, or 0.4%, to $29.84 a barrel 0044 GMT, after falling earlier in the Asian session and dropping 4% on Wednesday.
U.S. oil gained 19 cents, or 0.8%, to 24.18 a barrel, after declining more than 2% in the previous session.
“The latest report (on U.S. inventories) added to tentative evidence that – after a catastrophic few weeks – the pressure on the U.S. oil market is beginning to lessen,” Capital Economics said in a note. “That said, we wouldn’t rule out more turbulence in the coming weeks.”
Yes Bank needs to seggregate NPAs
HCL Tech Q4 results better than expectations
Asia stocks to track soft Wall Street lead
Asian stocks were set to come under pressure on Thursday as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower.
Traders continue to be torn between signs that consumers and businesses are emerging from the economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus and the reality that the pandemic continues to choke global demand.
Also in focus are fresh hostilities between Beijing and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was watching closely whether China would meet its commitments to increase U.S. goods purchases under the Phase 1 trade deal.
Markets on track for weak start
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: " The Indian markets are on track for another weak start to the weekly F&O expiry session with a 100 points GAP down opening as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading lower by 1.10%.
"Early risers in Asia are trading mixed. HANGSENG, NIKKEI and SHANGHAI markets are trading marginally in the red while TAIWAN and KOSPI are trading with modest gains. Overnight the European and the US markets ended in the red led by late sell off, baring the Nasdaq which had closed in the green. However, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the green at the moment suggesting a mild recovery may be in the offing.
"Nifty ended its previous session with gains of 65 points after bulls managed to defend the 20-DMA support line which is currently placed at 9130. However, following a sharp GAP down opening of 100 points this 20-DMA support line is going to be retested and a breakdown today could lead to an extended sell off dragging the Index lower to levels of 9040-8900. On the flip side, if bulls manage to successfully defend this support again a short covering rally could be triggered taking the Index higher to levels of 9400-9500.Key Index to watch out today will be the Bank Index which has been underperforming this week and is currently trading below the 20-DMA which is at 19770, bulls need to take the Bank Nifty beyond this resistance for any meaningful short covering rally to materialize,” Agarwala said.
Yes Bank posts Rs 2,629 cr net profit on gains from AT-1 bond write-off
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:25 (IST)
Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood
Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while US bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.
Beijing reported exports rose 3.5 percent in April on a year earlier, completely confounding expectations of a 15.1 percent fall and outweighing a 14.2 percent drop in imports.
The surprise stoked speculation the Asian giant could recover from its coronavirus lockdown quicker than first thought and support global growth in the process.
The news helped regional market steady after a shaky start and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was back to near flat.
10:19 (IST)
Sensex falls 138 points, Nifty at 9,238
Sensex fell 138.28 points or 0.44 percent to 31,547.47 while the Nifty was down 32.40 points or 0.35 percent at 9,238.50 at around 10 am.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC and Titan were the major losers in the Sensex pack.
10:06 (IST)
Currency market closed due to Buddha Purnima
09:57 (IST)
Virus lockdowns pummel global gas demand, force LNG output cuts
Lockdowns to slow the coronavirus pandemic are pummelling gas demand in the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Asia’s spot prices to record lows and forcing some suppliers to start cutting output. Economies worldwide have ground to a halt as virus containment measures have taken their toll, slashing gas demand for power generation, heating, cooking, vehicles and chemical manufacture. The world’s biggest LNG markets - Japan, China, South Korea and India - are all seeing a drop in demand.
Asia’s spot LNG prices dropped to $1.85 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, the lowest ever, as cargoes have flooded the market.
“At prices in the $2/mmBtu range ... some producers are getting close to not recovering cash costs of their operations. We are likely to see some producers start to ‘shut in’ (production),” said Alex Dewar, senior manager at the centre for energy impact at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
09:53 (IST)
Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders
09:48 (IST)
Railways' isolation coaches to be deployed at 215 stations
09:46 (IST)
US April jobs data shows epic losses and soaring unemployment
09:40 (IST)
HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance among top gainers
09:27 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty low in opening session
09:22 (IST)
Currency markets closed on account of Buddha Purnima
The currency market is shut today on account of Buddha Purnima.
The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following a strong American currency overseas and fears of a renewed trade war between the US and China.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
The rupee opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then pared some losses to finally settle at 75.72, down 9 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
"The risk tone has been tepid and will remain like that on renewed US-China spat. The trade war can reignite going ahead and prop up the safe-haven dollar demand.