Stock market today LIVE Update: Markets open in green, Sensex up, Nifty above 9,700; Tata Motors zooms nearly 10%
New York: Asian equity markets were poised to gain on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s rally after positive trial results of an experimental COVID-19 treatment, a US Federal Reserve pledge to shore up the economy and a jump in oil prices.
A top US health official said Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a clinical trial showed it helped certain patients recover more quickly.
Investors expect the ensuing virus treatments to be critical in helping countries emerge from self-imposed lockdowns aimed at curbing the outbreak.
“The markets were up on expectation of the Gilead drug meeting the clinical end point, more regional re-opening in the US, and backstopping by the Fed after the chairman said that it will be overly accommodative,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Green Hill Capital.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 2.02 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.2 percent at 23:00 GMT.
The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.06 percent at 19,771.19 on Tuesday. The futures contract is up 3.26 percent from that close. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 1.01 percent.
The US economy suffered its sharpest decline in 11 years, with first-quarter gross domestic product contracting 4.8 percent, marking the end of the longest US economic expansion on record.
At the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, the Fed left key interest rates near zero while Chair Jerome Powell warned the economy would drop at an “unprecedented rate” in the current quarter.
However, Powell also said the economy would pick up as restrictions were lifted and vowed the central bank would continue to support the recovery.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.21 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2.66 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.57 percent.
The safe-haven dollar took a hit from rising risk appetite and the Fed’s pledge to shore up the US economy.
The dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.3 percent, with the euro up 0.5 percent to $1.0872. Benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 0.6143 percent, down from 0.61 percent late on Tuesday.
Oil prices surged more than 10 percent after US crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw, feeding optimism that fuel consumption would recover as some European countries and US states ease coronavirus lockdowns.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $15.06 a barrel, jumping $2.72, or 22 percent. Brent crude futures settled at $22.54 a barrel, up $2.08, or 10.2 percent.
In Europe, automakers shares were lifted after German carmaker Daimler forecast operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division above the prior-year level and rival Volkswagen said it expected to be profitable on a full-year basis..
Oyo to offload more loss-making hotels
Oyo Hotels and Homes, backed by SoftBank Group, plans to offload more properties around the world, three sources familiar with the matter said, as the coronavirus pandemic prompts it to speed up a retreat from a rapid global expansion.
The hospitality sector has been one of the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with global and domestic travel coming to a near-halt.
While Oyo does not plan to completely exit any market, it will either terminate or not renew contracts with loss-making hotels, two of the sources said.
Social distancing is the key to eliminate COVID-19: Raghuram Rajan
It is difficult to ensure 100 percent success in eliminating the novel coronavirus and register zero COVID-19 cases when we open up, Raghuram Rajan told Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.
"Social distancing will be the key," said Rajan.
Fed leaves interest rates near zero
The Federal Reserve signalled Wednesday that it will keep its key short-term interest rate near zero for the foreseeable future as part of its extraordinary efforts to bolster an economy that is sinking into its worst crisis since the 1930s.
As part of its emergency steps, the Fed said it will also keep buying Treasury and mortgage bonds to help keep rates low and ensure that companies can lend easily to each other amid a near-paralysis of the economy caused by the coronavirus. It did not specify any amounts or timing for its bond purchases.
At a news conference, Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned about any prospects for a swift or a robust economic recovery, saying, "I would say that it may well be the case that the economy will need further support from all of us if the recovery is to be a strong one."
Rahul Gandhi to discuss impact of virus on economy with Raghuram Rajan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi will be in conversation with Rajan in the first such dialogue and the same will be aired on social media from Thursday morning.He said the former Congress president will be interacting with Rajan and other experts on critical issues related to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.
During his conversation with Rajan, Gandhi will ask ways and means on how to revive the economy currently in the grip of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Surjewala said
Sensex up over 650 points, Nifty above 9,700-mark
The benchmark indices opened strong with Nifty above 9700 ahead of April F&O expiry.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 652.09 points or 1.99% at 33372.25, and the Nifty was up 185.60 points or 1.94% at 9738.95. About 647 shares have advanced, 121 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Indian markets may open high
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Hopes of an early cure from COVID-19, US Fed’s hint for full support and encouraging forecasts from tech leaders augur well for our markets. The Indian markets could open sharply in the positive today following strongly positive Asian markets today and very positive US markets on Wednesday.
"US stocks booked significant gains Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to mount a robust and protracted fight to offset fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday left interest rates near zero. Stocks received an early boost after Gilead Sciences Inc. said Wednesday morning that a government-run clinical trial evaluating its experimental drug remdesivir in certain COVID-19 patients met the study’s main goal. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.47%.
"Crude prices recovered some ground, but still remained at depressed levels. West Texas Intermediate oil for June delivery rose $2.72, or 22%, to finish at $15.06 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange," Jasani said.
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said, "the Indian markets are slated to open with a huge GAP up as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading higher by 190 points or 2% to be precise.
"The entire Asian pack is trading in the green with gains of almost 2% Nikkei, Taiwan, Jakarta, and Straits are leading the gains followed by Shanghai and Hang Seng respectively. Overnight the European and the US markets ended trade ended with handsome gains. Currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the green with gains of 0.20%.
"On Wednesday, the Nifty shut shop well beyond the 9,400 resistance mark and is expected to continue its uptrend led by a 190 points GAP up opening in trade today as indicated by SGX Nifty. However, following this massive GAP up opening traders should watch out for the upper end of the rising wedge pattern which is placed at 9680-9700 levels, failure to trade beyond this crucial resistance level may lead to profit booking dragging it lower to levels of 9600-9500.
"On the flip side if bulls manage to maintain the Index beyond the 9700 level then the uptrend can extend further to levels of 9890,” Agarwala said.
