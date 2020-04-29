You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open in green, Sensex up, Nifty above 9,400-mark; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank fall

Apr 29, 2020 09:28:08 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open in green, Sensex up, Nifty above 9,400-mark; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank fall

  • 09:28 (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty up

    It is a positive start for the Indian indices on April 29 with Nifty above 9,400-level.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 209.08 points or 0.65% at 32323.60, and the Nifty up 58.95 points or 0.63% at 9439.85. About 566 shares have advanced, 161 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.

  • 09:16 (IST)

    Markets open positive

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Boeing eyes major bond issue to raise funds 

    Boeing Co is working with investment banks on a multibillion-dollar bond-fueled financing package, aiming to shore up its balance sheet amid a sharp travel downturn from the pandemic, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

    The preparations reflect Boeing’s confidence that it can tap the capital markets to strengthen its finances, even as the largest U.S. planemaker weighs seeking government aid.

    Boeing has lined up investment banks to potentially market an offering to bond investors in the coming days, provided that market conditions are favorable, the sources said, cautioning that the exact timing and size of the offering had not been decided. The proceeds could amount to $10 billion or more, depending on investor demand, one of the sources added.

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Glenmark receives USFDA approval

  • 09:13 (IST)

    Oil prices claw back losses


    US oil prices jumped on Wednesday, trimming some of this week’s losses, after US stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations demand will increase as some European countries and US cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.US. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures climbed to a high of $14.40 a barrel and were up 15.4%, or $1.90, at $14.24 at 0233 GMT, paring a 27% plunge over the first two days of this week.

    Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 4.6%, or 93 cents, to $21.39 a barrel, adding to a 2.3% gain on Tuesday.

    US crude inventories rose by 10 million barrels to 510 million barrels in the week to April 24, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 10.6 million barrels. “It’s a little bit of good news that maybe storages aren’t filling quite as quickly in the U.S. as you would have thought,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    Indices trade strong in pre-opening

    Benchmark indices are trading stronmg in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 9500.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 710.08 points or 2.21% at 32824.60, and the Nifty up 118.70 points or 1.27% at 9499.60.

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Gold inches up

    Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day.

  • 09:02 (IST)

    SGX Nifty points towards positive start

    Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "SGX Nifty in pointing towards another positive start for the Indian markets which is currently trading higher by 50 points and beyond the stiff resistance mark of 9400. The Asian pack is mostly trading in the green barring the NIKKEI which is trading flat to negative. TAIWAN and KOSPI are leading the gains followed by JAKARTA, SHANGHAI, STRAIT TIMES and HANGSENG respectively. Overnight the European ended with handsome gains while the US markets ended trade lower. Currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the green with gains of 0.80%. 

    Coming back to our markets, Nifty shut shop at the 9400 resistance mark and following a 50 point GAP up opening in trade today as indicated by SGX Nifty; bulls will finally propel the Index beyond this stiff resistance zone. A sustained trade above 9400 will extend the gains to levels of 9500-9560-9630. However, failure to do so will invite the bears to push the Index down again with fresh shorts and drag it to levels of 9300-9250.”

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Fitch warns India against further deterioration in fiscal outlook

    India’s sovereign rating could come under pressure if its fiscal outlook deteriorates further as the government tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis, rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

    Fitch currently rates India at BBB-, with a stable outlook, but any downgrade would consign its sovereign debt to junk bond territory.

    The rating agency noted that India is likely to post dismal economic growth this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the government has limited room to provide fiscal stimulus.

    “The government may tighten fiscal policy again once the pandemic is under control, but India’s record of meeting fiscal targets and implementing fiscal rules has been mixed in recent years, which will colour our assessment of any official commitment to tighten fiscal policy over the medium term,” Fitch warned.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    'COVID-19 has pushed everything back'

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open in green, Sensex up, Nifty above 9,400-mark; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank fall

Asian equities made cautious gains in early trade on Wednesday following mixed US corporate earnings while oil prices looked set for more wild swings as storage concerns capped optimism about easing coronavirus lockdowns.

Technology stocks drove all three major US stock indexes into the red, though they remained within 20 percent of their February all-time highs.

“There was a big sector rotation as money left high value, growth sectors in tech like Amazon and went to value and cyclical sectors like energy, industrial, financials,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Alphabet Inc’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue as its Google unit posted double-digit advertising growth despite the coronavirus-induced slowdown. While users were searching more, they were looking up less commercial topics and advertisers were cutting spending.

In early Asian trade, Japan's Nikkei index  slipped 0.06 percent. Australia was up 0.3 percent and South Korea climbed 0.2 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent at 467.95.

Markets were looking for any forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve, which is due to issue a policy statement at the close of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open in green, Sensex up, Nifty above 9,400-mark; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank fall

Representational image. Reuters.

Analysts said it was unlikely the Fed would make further major policy moves, given the scope and depth of its efforts to counter the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

Reassuring UBS earnings lifted European banks nearly 5 percent, while Wall Street digested upbeat numbers from industrial conglomerate 3M Co, a maker of N95 respirator masks, and drugmaker Pfizer Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.52 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4 percent.

The greenback gave back some earlier losses as stocks came off their highs on concerns the coronavirus could spread further than previously thought if businesses reopened prematurely.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.089 percent. The euro slipped 0.11 percent to $1.0816 while the euro index eased after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating to BBB-, just one notch above 'junk' status.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.35 percent versus the greenback at 106.87 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.242, down 0.06 percent on the day.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose 12/32 in price to yield 0.6161 percent, from 0.654 percent late on Monday.

Oil prices ended mixed with Brent up on positive sentiment about the easing of lockdowns, while US crude traders remained cautious as storage capacity were filling up fast.

Crude prices rose in post-settlement trading after data showed a slightly smaller-than-expected buildup in stockpiles.

US crude recently rose 2.66 percent to $13.12 per barrel, and Brent was at $20.74, up 3.75 percent on the day.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 09:28:08 IST

