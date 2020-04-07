Stock Markets Today LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 1,320 points, Nifty reclaims 8,400-mark; gold slips from four-week high

Stock Markets Today LIVE Updates: Market trimmed early gains as the Sensex was trading 1141.42 points or 4.14 percent higher at 28,732.37 while the broader Nifty was up 313.95 points or 3.88 percent at 8,397.75 at around 10.20 am.
India, the world’s main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement.
Sensex rallies 1,372 points, Nifty soars over 350 points in opening session; IndusInd Bank up
Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 8,400- level. At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 928.30 points or 3.36 percent at 28519.25, and the Nifty up 381.70 points or 4.72 percent at 8465.50.
Asian markets looked poised on Tuesday to attempt another day of gains after stocks rallied on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths, as oil prices resumed their decline on doubts about a potential Saudi-Russian pact to cut output.
Hong Kong futures were up and Australia futures also rose in early trade.
Nikkei futures opened lower but were 2.3 percent above the cash close. The yen eased 0.01 percent as traders awaited more details on the government’s stimulus package.
On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to roll out an unprecedented economic stimulus, equal to 20 percent of economic output, as his government vowed to take “all steps” to battle deepening fallout from the coronavirus.
Equity investors kicked off the week encouraged by the slowing death toll from the virus across major European nations, including France and Italy. US stocks rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all gaining more than 7 percent.
“Markets started the trading week with a more positive tone following early signs of improvement in virus data for key hot spots,” ANZ Research economists said in a morning note.
Emerging market stocks rose 2.66 percent at the start of the week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.77 percent higher.
The governors of New York and New Jersey pointed to tentative signs that the coronavirus outbreak in their states was starting to plateau but warned against complacency, while across the Atlantic British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, was taken to intensive care, driving down the pound.
Reported cases of coronavirus, have exceeded more than 1.27 million globally and 70,395 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Oil futures resumed their decline, falling more than $1 per barrel on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a key meeting aimed at resolving growing excess supplies at a time the pandemic has pushed down demand.
Prices had previously notched two sessions of double-digit gains on hopes the producers would meet and agree to production cuts.
Gold prices rose, touching a fresh 3-1/2-week high.
Demand for gold, seen as a store of value, has jumped as governments around the world roll out stimulus packages to soften the economic blow of the pandemic, but effectively diluting their currencies.
Highlights
CRISIL deploys corporate kitchen to serve 10,000 daily meals
CRISIL has opened up its corporate kitchen facility at its Mumbai headquarters to prepare hygienically cooked, nutritious meals on a daily basis to the economically weaker sections of the society.
Starting at about 5000 meals a day, the facility has been scaled to provide 10,000 daily meals in a few days.
Under ‘The 10K meals project’, the administration team is utilising the currently idle kitchen facilities at Crisil’s Powai office to be able to offer meals ensuring safety and hygiene protocols.
The food is distributed through its Foundation’s network of non-government organisations (NGOs). Apart from the Foundation, the initiative is supported through funds contributed by CRISIL employees.
Stock market auctions should drive broker innovation
The sharp rise in trading volumes during closing auctions at global stock markets requires more innovation by brokers to capture value for buy-side investors, one of the world’s largest asset managers said on Tuesday.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which runs Norway’s $950 billion sovereign wealth fund, said the growing popularity of end-of-trade auctions reflects deep structural changes, including that more money is managed by bigger firms.
Gradually introduced by major stock markets since the late 1990s, auctions held in the final minutes of trade were initially seen as an efficient, hard-to-manipulate way to establish end-of-day prices.
Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit likely managed to rise slightly from a slump a year earlier, as solid chip sales helped cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic on smartphones and TVs.
The global leader in semiconductors is benefiting from higher demand for chips from laptop makers and data centres amid the coronavirus-driven shift to working from home.
But at the same time the South Korean tech giant is also expecting a bigger hit to its mobile and consumer electronics sales in the current quarter as the novel coronavirus sweeps through Europe and the United States - key markets for its premium smartphones and TVs.
JSW Steel says to recommence operations once lockdown ends
As the 21-day lockdown period is nearing end, private steel maker JSW Steel has started preparing to scale up its production.
On 25 March, the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel said the company has decided to scale down or suspend production during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The manufacturing operations in all of its locations have been either scaled down or suspended, it said adding that consequently, the capacity utilisation is expected to go down significantly during this lockdown period.
Railway asks cement firms to unload goods from freight trains
The railway has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said.
With the lockdown in place, the national transporter is using about 50-60 rakes per day to ferry food grains but there is demand for more, the sources said.
Around 300 goods trains full of cement bags are lying idle because cement companies are in no hurry to unload them as the construction business has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.
With the railways having waived off its demurrage and wharfage charges, companies were not losing any money by not offloading their goods, officials said.
DeHaat raises Rs 83 cr from investors
Agritech platform DeHaat on Tuesday said it has raised $12 million (Rs 83 crore) from investors, including Sequoia India, for business expansion.
Based in Gurgaon and Patna, and founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM and NIT alumni, DeHaat is a technology-based platform offering full-stack agricultural services to farmers, including distribution of high quality agri inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages for selling their produce.
DeHaat has raised $12 million (Rs 83 crore) in Series A round led by Sequoia India, with participation from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.
Crude prices swing after Donald Trump's tweet
The crude prices surged by 30 percent, skyrocketing for its largest single day percentage gain in history of crude markets on a single tweet from President Trump that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut production by 10Mb-15Mbpd, said Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.
The whole market looks like a different planet now after concept of alliance of Saudi-US showed depth of crisis facing the global oil industry as well as its growing importance to the US economy but not at the stage of something that is being seriously considered. Yet, there remains confusion in market as indeed, immediately, Russia shot down the idea that there was some agreement.
The growing momentum for some sort of agreement among major oil producers to reduce the world’s massive oversupply hinges on cooperation from countries beyond OPEC+, notably the US, but how realistic is this? Saudi Arabia is looking toward oil producers among the G20 nations to bolster any OPEC-plus actions.
Of list of G20 countries, only a handful have any significant oil production, and even fewer have any sort of export capabilities. Chief among these is the US, but other major producers include Brazil, Canada and Mexico.
All this has sent prices up, although the “when,” “how,” and “who” of the potential deal remain unclear.
And the larger the universe of players, the more difficult it will be to implement an agreement
Market trims early gains, Nifty slips below 8,300-mark
Market trimmed early gains as the Sensex was trading 1141.42 points or 4.14 percent higher at 28,732.37 while the broader Nifty was up 313.95 points or 3.88 percent at 8,397.75 at around 10.20 am.
India, the world’s main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement.
Rupee opens 21 paise higher at 75.92 against dollar
The rupee rose 21 paise to 75.92 against the US dollar in the early trade on Tuesday.
HUL surges over 7% to record high
Indonesia raises $4.3 billion in first pandemic bond
Indonesia has raised $4.3 billion in its first so-called “pandemic bond”, which included the longest-dated dollar debt tranche ever issued in Asia, according to a term-sheet seen by Reuters.
The deal was finalised in the US overnight and sold in tranches of 10.5 years and 30.5 years, worth $1.65 billion each, and a $1 billion 50-year tranche.
It was Indonesia’s largest bond deal and the first time a 50-year dollar deal has been issued in Asia, not including rolling hybrid transactions, according to the term-sheet.
Dollar dips as virus worries persist despite some signs of hope
The dollar fell against the yen on Tuesday as US stock futures erased gains and traded lower in a sign some investors remain concerned about the economic shock posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pound clawed back some recent losses against the dollar, but sentiment for sterling remains fragile after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
The yen was supported against major currencies after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled fiscal stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus.
GSV bids $2.5 billion for Malaysia Airlines
Privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) has made a $2.5 billion offer to fully take over the holding company of ailing state carrier Malaysia Airlines, with financing from a European bank, its executives told Reuters on Monday.
GSV, which was set up by former Malaysia Airlines officials and professionals with aviation experience, made the proposal a month ago, as airlines around the world were hammered by travel restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.
“(We have secured) in excess of $2.5 billion from the bank. We will take about three to four months to get the long-term financing,” Chief Executive Shahril Lamin told Reuters in a phone interview.
Asian stocks rally
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 2 percent.
US banks grapple with system glitches
The US government’s $350 billion small-business rescue program was plagued by paperwork and technical issues as it lurched to the end of a fourth day on Monday, with some banks experiencing major glitches with the processing system, according to industry groups, bankers and an email seen by Reuters.
The problems with the program, which is jointly administered by the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Treasury Department, threatened to delay putting much-needed funds into the hands of small businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis.
Three banking officials told Reuters US lenders were unable to process loan applications for hours on Monday after the SBA’s online portal crashed around midday. A senior administration official denied the SBA system had crashed, and said the agency continued to process loans and add lenders.
Since the program opened on Friday, banks have struggled to access the clunky system and the paperwork involved has changed more than once, industry sources said.
“We know that your efforts have been frustrated with system issues, policy questions and slower than usual responses,” the Small Business Administration’s regional offices wrote to bankers on Saturday evening, according to an email seen by Reuters.
IndusInd shares up 10%
All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in green at 9.22 AM. Private bank stocks are leading gains at this hours.
IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers on the S&P BSE Sensex.
Sensex, Nifty open high
The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,224.05 points or 4.44 percentat 28815.00. The Nifty up 338.90 points or 4.19 percent at 8422.70.
About 766 shares have advanced, 93 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
RBI reduces trading hours for debt, currency markets from today
The RBI has reduced the trading hours of debt as well as currency markets from Tuesday in view of the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus.
The revised market timings will be effective during 7-17 April, 2020, the central bank said in a circular on Friday.
The market will open at 10 AM instead of the current 9 AM and closing timings too have been revised to 2 PM for all segments. The lockdown has adversely impacted the functioning of financial markets, the RBI said.
The market timings have been revised in order to "minimise these risks" and to ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimising thin resources and ensuring safety of personnel, it said.
Growth could slip below 3% in current fiscal if COVID-19 proliferates: KPMG
India's growth could slip below 3 percent in the current fiscal if COVID-19 proliferates within India, lockdown extended and global economy slips into recession, a KPMG report said.
It said the three major contributors to GDP -- private consumption, investment and external trade -- will all get affected due to the spread of the pandemic.
The KPMG report presented three scenarios to explain the economic effects of COVID-19. In the scenario of quick retraction across globe by April-end to mid-May, the report said "India's growth for 2020-21 may be in the range of 5.3 to 5.7 per cent, though this scenario looks distant at this moment".
In the second scenario where India is able to control COVID-19 spread, but there is a significant global recession, the KPMG report said India's growth is expected to be in the range of 4-4.5 per cent.
However if the pandemic proliferates and there is global recession then it would be a double whammy for the economy as it will have to bear the brunt of both domestic and global demand destruction, KPMG report said.
Sensex, Nifty trade positive in pre-opening session
Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 8400.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 928.30 points or 3.36% at 28519.25, and the Nifty up 381.70 points or 4.72% at 8465.50.
Asian shares poised to climb higher
Asian markets looked poised on Tuesday to attempt another day of gains after stocks rallied on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths, as oil prices resumed their decline on doubts about a potential Saudi-Russian pact to cut output.
Hong Kong futures were up and Australia futures also rose in early trade.
Nikkei futures opened lower but were 2.3 percent above the cash close. The yen eased 0.01 percent as traders awaited more details on the government’s stimulus package.
On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to roll out an unprecedented economic stimulus, equal to 20 percent of economic output, as his government vowed to take “all steps” to battle deepening fallout from the coronavirus.
US stocks buoyant
