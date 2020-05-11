Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty above 9,400-mark; auto, bank stocks up
Sydney: Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.
South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany.
Still, investors seemed determined to stay optimistic and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 percent and South Korean stocks 0.3 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 opened soft but bounced as the morning wore on and was last up 0.3 percent.
Wall Street had rallied on Friday after the April payrolls report proved dire but not quite as awful as analysts’ worst fears.
“Just getting the worst jobs report in history out, is at the margins helpful for risky assets,” said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX at Deutsche Bank.
“Since late March there has been an extraordinary divergence between the real economy and financial risk, with the latter helped by unprecedented policy accommodation,” he added.
“Markets know the real economy data is awful. We are less sure of how long markets aided by policy, can defy the real economy, if the growth improvement is slow.”
The bond market certainly seems to think any recovery will be slow with two-year yields hitting record lows at 0.105 percent and Fed fund futures turning negative for the first time ever.
The rally in prices has come even as the US Treasury plans to borrow trillions of dollars in the next few months to plug a gaping budget deficit.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a key note speech on Wednesday and analysts suspect he will rule out taking rates negative, at least for now.
The decline in US yields might have been a burden for the dollar but with rates everywhere near or less than zero, major currencies have been stuck in tight ranges.
The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 106.94 on Monday but well within the 105.97 to 109.37 band that has lasted since late March. The euro was a fraction softer at $1.0830 but above last week's low at $1.0765.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was idling at 99.837 sandwiched between support at 98.769 and resistance around 100.40.
In commodity markets, gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,706 an ounce.
Oil prices opened about 1 percent lower as a persistent glut weighed on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand, even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures lost 27 cents to $30.70 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 fell 39 cents to $24.35.
Updated Date: May 11, 2020 10:13:44 IST
Highlights
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting with banks postponed
Rupee opens slightly lower to Friday's closing
Startups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch
Samik Sarkar was managing to eke a profit out of his online apparel store before the coronavirus crisis hit India, forcing the 36-year old to reinvent his business overnight. “I started selling masks because that’s all I could sell,” Sarkar said. “I have salaries to pay.”
The rapid global economic slowdown, India’s coronavirus lockdown of 1.3 billion people and an exodus of venture capital are testing a start-up community that has quickly become one of the world’s biggest, raising a record $14.9 billion last year.
he success of Indian e-tailer Flipkart, sold for $16 billion to Walmart in 2018, helped draw in billions of dollars in funding from global venture capital firms, while US and Chinese tech giants stalked promising prospects.
But in just a few months much of that cash has vanished, with venture capital and private equity investment in India expected to fall by 45%-60% this year, EY estimates.
A group of the top venture firms, including US groups Sequoia and Accel, warned start-ups this month that it will be “very difficult” to raise financing anytime soon.
Five venture capitalists told Reuters that only a few of the best companies from their existing portfolios would be able to get further funding, while most new ventures will likely be locked out for the foreseeable future.
Automobile showrooms, retailers can reopen in TN: Govt
ICICI shares slip
Sensex, Nifty gains in opening session
COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor
Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment stocks up
ICICI Bank, Nestle among major losers
Colombia airline, Avianca seeks bankruptcy protection
Asian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns
RIL shares up
Nirav Modi's extradition trial in PNB fraud case to begin in UK
Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly $ 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, is set to be produced before a UK court for his trial on Monday, to take place in a part-remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year, is expected to be produced physically at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.
However, given the social distancing measures being followed by prisons and courts, District Judge Samuel Goozee had conceded that an alternative would be for him to be produced via videolink.
"Some prisons are producing prisoners in person, so I will direct Wandsworth Prison to produce Modi in person for the trial from May 11. If that is not practicable, his participation by live link remains a backstop,” Judge Goozee said at the last remand hearing in the case on 28 April.
It has been agreed that a limited number of legal representatives will be present physically in court for the trial, while witnesses give their evidence via videolink. Modi will be able to observe the proceedings either from the dock, if the prison authorities agree to a physical transfer, or via the judiciary’s common viewing system (CVP) from Wandsworth Prison.
Nirmala Sitharaman to meet public sector banks chiefs today; to review credit flow
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, will also take stock of interest rate transmission to borrowers by banks and progress on moratorium on loan repayments, sources said.
The RBI had on 27 March slashed the benchmark interest rate by a massive 75 basis points and also announced a three-month moratorium to be given by banks to provide relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the lockdown.
Earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held a meeting with heads of both public and private sector banks to take stock of the economic situation and review implementation of various measures announced by the central bank.
The deployment of excessive funds by banks under the reverse repo route may also come up for discussion on Monday, sources said.
Markets open higher
USFDA visits Glenmark's Monroe facility
Markets expected to open positive, track Asian cues
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities, said, "The markets could open up tracking Asian markets and US markets even as second wave of Covid 19 infections raise some concern. The Indian markets could open in the positive today following positive Asian markets today and US markets that closed up on Friday as oil prices gained and April jobs report came in better than expected.
"US stocks ended Friday’s session sharply higher despite Labor Department data showing 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, with the unemployment rate rising to 14.7%, underscoring the depth of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the American economy. However, the headline number was better than some estimates for 22 million newly unemployed. A broader measure of unemployment that includes discouraged job seekers and other people on the fringes of the labor market skyrocketed to a record 22.8%.
"In a sign of reduced skittishness among investors, the CBOE Market Volatility Index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, closed at 27.98, the first time below 30 since 26 February. In a Fox News interview Friday morning, Trump said he’s having “a very hard time with China” and hasn’t decided how to handle the trade relationship.
"The Indian government plans to borrow 12 trillion rupees ($160 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2021, up from the previously budgeted 7.8 trillion rupees to cushion the blow from the new coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday. The government will now borrow 300 billion rupees via a sale of bonds each week, sharply higher than the 190 billion-210 billion rupees scheduled as per the calendar released at end-March. Bond yields are likely to open sharply higher on Monday if there is no announcement from the central bank on how it plans to support the fresh higher borrowing program.
"Brokerage firm Nomura has cut steeply its FY2021 GDP forecast for India from -0.4 percent to -5.2 percent. The firm added that the government's decision to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore (revised higher from Rs 7.8 lakh crore) means that the fiscal deficit, by the official math, can be pegged at 5.5-6 percent of GDP.
"The Indian Railways will be gradually starting passenger train operations from May 12, initially, with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).
"The Indian Markets bounced back on Friday to end with decent gains. A sell off from the highs post 2 pm curbed the gains. The Nifty finally gained 52.45 points or 0.57% to close at 9,251.5. Negative news from Moodys downgrading India’s growth outlook and data on Mutual fund inflows for April showing sequentially lower equity inflows impacted sentiments. Technically, the Nifty remains in a short term down trend and gets sold into on rallies to 9400. Further downsides are likely once the immediate crucial support of 9116 is broken. Any pullback rallies could find resistances at 9381-9451," Jasani said.
SGX Nifty trading higher
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "The Indian markets are slated to kick start a fresh trading week on a positive note as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading higher by 100 points over Friday’s close. The entire Asia pack is also trading in the green. HANGSENG and NIKKEI are leading the way with gains of 2% and 1.5% respectively, rest of the markets are trading higher between 0.40%-1%. Friday’s session witnessed a strong closing for the European and the US markets and currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the green with gains of 0.60%.
"Nifty ended the week on a bearish note with cuts of 6.17%. However, bulls are protecting the 20-DMA placed at 9210 currently and following a 100 points GAP up if they manage to take the Index beyond the 9350 resistance mark, an extended short covering rally may be triggered taking the Index to levels of 9450-9540. On the flip side if bears step in and push the Index lower from 9350 resistance level then Index could retest 9210 and breakdown from this key 20-DMA support will drag it lower to 9130 level.”
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:13 (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting with banks postponed
10:07 (IST)
Rupee opens slightly lower to Friday's closing
10:05 (IST)
Startups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch
10:02 (IST)
Automobile showrooms, retailers can reopen in TN: Govt
09:58 (IST)
ICICI shares slip
09:57 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty gains in opening session
09:56 (IST)
COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor
09:43 (IST)
Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment stocks up
09:43 (IST)
ICICI Bank, Nestle among major losers
09:41 (IST)
Colombia airline, Avianca seeks bankruptcy protection