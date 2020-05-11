You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty above 9,400-mark; auto, bank stocks up

Business FP Staff May 11, 2020 10:13:44 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty above 9,400-mark; auto, bank stocks up

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting with banks postponed 

  • 10:07 (IST)

    Rupee opens slightly lower to Friday's closing

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Startups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

    Samik Sarkar was managing to eke a profit out of his online apparel store before the coronavirus crisis hit India, forcing the 36-year old to reinvent his business overnight. “I started selling masks because that’s all I could sell,” Sarkar said. “I have salaries to pay.”

    The rapid global economic slowdown, India’s coronavirus lockdown of 1.3 billion people and an exodus of venture capital are testing a start-up community that has quickly become one of the world’s biggest, raising a record $14.9 billion last year.

    he success of Indian e-tailer Flipkart, sold for $16 billion to Walmart in 2018, helped draw in billions of dollars in funding from global venture capital firms, while US and Chinese tech giants stalked promising prospects.

    But in just a few months much of that cash has vanished, with venture capital and private equity investment in India expected to fall by 45%-60% this year, EY estimates.

    A group of the top venture firms, including US groups Sequoia and Accel, warned start-ups this month that it will be “very difficult” to raise financing anytime soon.

    Five venture capitalists told Reuters that only a few of the best companies from their existing portfolios would be able to get further funding, while most new ventures will likely be locked out for the foreseeable future.

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Automobile showrooms, retailers can reopen in TN: Govt

    The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday specifically named the kind of standalone outlets that could resume work from Monday (today) and made it clear that only small and non-air conditioned jewellery and textile showrooms located in rural areas will be permitted to open.
     
     
    The government, a day after announcing easing curbs further in non-containment zones with conditions like social distancing effective May 11, listed 34 kinds of businesses that are allowed to operate.
     
     
    Motorcycles/two-wheeler and car sales and service showrooms, firms dealing in automobile spare parts are allowed to open. Stores selling tiles, construction materials, cement, sanitary ware,household appliances and optical shops can operate.
     
     
    "Small jewellery stores and textile shops without air conditioning and located in rural areas only will be allowed," an official release said. Retail outlets engaged in sales and service of a range of consumer items like electrical goods, mobile phones, motor, mixie, grinder and television can operate. Dry cleaners, lorry booking service firms, photocopying shops, courier service companies, plywood shops, saw mills, paint stores were among the other firms allowed to function.
     
     
    Tea shops, bakeries and restaurants will be permitted to offer only take away services. Groceries and vegetable shops that were allowed to operate through the lockdown since 24 March can continue to work as usual.
     
     
    On Saturday, the State government allowed private sector firms to resume work with 33 percent work force. The government also extended the timings for groceries and vegetable shops from the present 5 pm till 7 pm, effective Monday, throughout Tamil Nadu. These outlets can start work from 6 AM as usual.
     
     
    As regards standalone and neighbourhood shops in Chennai, they can function from 10.30 AM till 6 PM as against the present cut off time of 5 PM
     

  • 09:58 (IST)

    ICICI shares slip

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty gains in opening session

  • 09:56 (IST)

    COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor

     
     
     
     
     
    The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a "biggest negative" shock to the US economy that anyone has ever seen in their lifetime, a top White House official said on Sunday, asserting that the Trump administration is gradually turning the situation back to normal.
     
     
    The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 280,500 lives and infected over four million people in the world so far. The US is the worst-hit country with 1,314,799 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 78,930 deaths. 
     
     
    "This is the biggest negative shock to an economy that we have ever seen in our lifetimes. And it hit an economy that in January was about the strongest economy we had ever seen," White House senior economic advisor Kevin Hassett told CNN. 
     
     
    More than 33 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the US economy to a standstill. The IMF and the World Bank have projected a negative growth rate for the country. 
         

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment stocks up

  • 09:43 (IST)

    ICICI Bank, Nestle among major losers

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Colombia airline, Avianca seeks bankruptcy protection

       
     
     
    One of Latin America's largest airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday in New York, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated its business.
     
     
    Avianca Holdings said in a statement that the move is aimed at continuing operations and preserving jobs when it is able to resume normal opeations following a global health emergency that has grounded 90 per cent of global air traffic. It said its own consolidated revenues had been slashed by 80 per cent.
     
     
    “The effects of the COVID-19 have brought us to face the most challenging crisis of our 100 years history as a company,” said Anko van der Werff, CEO of Avianca Holdings.
     
     
    The airline said it is in conversations about assistance with governments in countries where it operates, particularly Colombia, its home base.
     
     
    The airline says it carries 30 million passengers a year and is direclty or indirectly responsible for 21,000 jobs in Latin America, incliuding 14,000 in Colombia.

Load More

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty above 9,400-mark; auto, bank stocks up

Sydney: Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany.

Still, investors seemed determined to stay optimistic and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 percent and South Korean stocks 0.3 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 opened soft but bounced as the morning wore on and was last up 0.3 percent.

Wall Street had rallied on Friday after the April payrolls report proved dire but not quite as awful as analysts’ worst fears.

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty above 9,400-mark; auto, bank stocks up

Representational image. Reuters.

“Just getting the worst jobs report in history out, is at the margins helpful for risky assets,” said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX at Deutsche Bank.

“Since late March there has been an extraordinary divergence between the real economy and financial risk, with the latter helped by unprecedented policy accommodation,” he added.

“Markets know the real economy data is awful. We are less sure of how long markets aided by policy, can defy the real economy, if the growth improvement is slow.”

The bond market certainly seems to think any recovery will be slow with two-year yields hitting record lows at 0.105 percent and Fed fund futures turning negative for the first time ever.

The rally in prices has come even as the US Treasury plans to borrow trillions of dollars in the next few months to plug a gaping budget deficit.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a key note speech on Wednesday and analysts suspect he will rule out taking rates negative, at least for now.

The decline in US yields might have been a burden for the dollar but with rates everywhere near or less than zero, major currencies have been stuck in tight ranges.

The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 106.94 on Monday but well within the 105.97 to 109.37 band that has lasted since late March. The euro was a fraction softer at $1.0830 but above last week's low at $1.0765.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was idling at 99.837 sandwiched between support at 98.769 and resistance around 100.40.

In commodity markets, gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,706 an ounce.

Oil prices opened about 1 percent lower as a persistent glut weighed on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand, even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures lost 27 cents to $30.70 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 fell 39 cents to $24.35.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 10:13:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres