Stock Market today LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 550 points, Nifty above 9,300-level; IndusInd Bank up 6%

Apr 27, 2020 10:12:16 IST
  • 10:12 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh manufacturing 12,000 PPE kits every day: Official

    Madhya Pradesh is manufacturing 12,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits per day for frontline warriors battling COVID-19, as against its daily
    requirement of 10,000 kits, a government official has said.
     
     
    Since the coronavirus outbreak, 1.5 lakh PPE kits have so far been manufactured in the state and out of these, about 75,000 each have been sent to Indore and Bhopal, State Industrial Development Centre's managing director Kumar Purushottam said.
     
     
    "Madhya Pradesh needs 10,000 PPE kits per day, whereas the state is producing 12,000 kits every day," Kumar said in a release, adding that the state has surplus stock of PPE kits for the 'corona warriors'.

  • 09:59 (IST)

    IndusInd Bank share price gains 6% 

    The company will report its Janurary-March quarterly earnings today.

    The private lender is expected to register an 80 percent year-on-year fall in Q4 FY20 profit due to pressure on its operating earnings and higher provisions.

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Auto sector to do well going ahead

  • 09:50 (IST)

    USFDA raises HCQs concerns; Cadilla, IPCA Labs shares down

  • 09:45 (IST)

    Bank of Japan expands stimulus again

    The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus on Monday for the second straight month to ease corporate funding strains and finance huge government spending aimed at combating the deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The move puts the BOJ in line with other major central banks that have unleashed unprecedented amounts of monetary support amid the health crisis.

    The BOJ boosted the maximum amount of corporate bonds and commercial paper it pledges to buy to a combined 20 trillion yen ($186 billion) from around 7 trillion yen. The central bank also clarified its commitment to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds by scrapping loose guidance to buy them at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen.

  • 09:43 (IST)

    IITs, IIITs not to hike tuition fee for any course in academic year 2020-21

       
     
     
    The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will not increase the tuition fee for any course for academic year 2020-21, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said here on Sunday.
     
     
    "After consultation with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council and directors of IITs, it has been decided that these institutes will not increase the tuition fee for academic year 2020-21 for any course," the minister said.
     
     
    "In case of the IIITs, it has been decided that for those which are centraly-funded, the standard 10-per cent hike in the tuition fee for undergraduate programmes will not be implemented this year. I have also requested them not to increase the fee for other courses.
     
     
    "On similar lines, I have requested the IIITs run in the public-private partnership mode not to increase the tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses," he added.

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty up

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Railway's SW division ropes in e-com conglomerates to send parcel trains to Howrah

       
     
    The South Western Railway said   on Sunday said that its Bengaluru Division has for the first time roped in e-commerce conglomerates and started sending its
    consignments through time-tabled parcel trains from Bengaluru to Howrah.
     
     
    One of the e-commerce companies loaded consignments totalling 10,500 kg till date and following its success, Another e-commerce company has come forward and loaded 500 kg, the SWR said in a statement.
     
     
    "E-commerce companies have so far loaded 11 tonnes of parcel. The diversification of e-commerce companies to send consignment through Railway will open a new partnership with Railways which will help both Railways and e-commerce conglomerates," it said.

  • 09:34 (IST)

    Mindtree shares up

  • 09:32 (IST)

    HDFC, Max Fin shares trade high

Sydney: Asian shares inched higher on Monday ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings, with much chatter the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce more stimulus steps.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent in early trade, having shed 2.6 percent last week. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 dipped 0.4 percent.

There is considerable speculation the BOJ will pledge to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds, removing the current target of 80 trillion yen per year, even though it has not been near reaching it.

It is also expected to raise purchases of corporate and commercial debt, and perhaps launch a new loan programme to help companies struggling with cash flow.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the latter likely to do more.

“For the Fed, no further developments on QE or interest rates are expected, but we expect it to underline that its policies will be in place indefinitely to support the economy,” wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.

Representational image. Getty

“We expect the ECB to raise the size of its emergency bond buying package (PEPP) by around 500 billion euros to 1.250 trillion and to continue pressing for a sizeable fiscal stimulus.”

On the data front, the United States and European Union release GDP for the first quarter and the influential USISM survey on manufacturing.

Earnings season will be in full swing with around 173 companies in the S&P 500 reporting this week, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Ford, GE and Chevron.

Analysts expect a 15 percent decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to slump more than 60 percent, raising fears of debt defaults, layoffs and possible bankruptcies.

Bond markets remain well supported by the truly massive easing under way from major central banks, which have seen US 10-year yields US10YT=RR trade around 0.6 percent for a week or more.

The dollar has been generally bid thanks to its safe haven status as the world’s most liquid currency at times of stress, though moves have been relatively mild in recent weeks.

The dollar index touched a three-week high at 100.860 on Friday before easing back to 100.250 on Monday.

The euro was steady at $1.0816, having hit a one-month low of $1.0725 on Friday, while the dollar was flat on the yen at 107.44 JPY.

Gold held at $1,723 per ounce, after gaining 2.5 percent last week.

Oil prices looked set for another volatile week, having fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. US crude even traded below zero last week as demand collapsed 30 percent due to the pandemic, leaving more oil than could be stored.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures firmed 45 cents to $21.89 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 fell 52 cents to $16.42. ]

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 10:12:16 IST

