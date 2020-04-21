Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges below over 980 points, Nifty below 9,000-level; Bajaj Finance among top losers
Washington: Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy.
#CNBCTV18Market | Asian markets see declines; Nikkei & Hang Seng trade more than 150 points lower pic.twitter.com/CYpnMFMPzn
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 21, 2020
Global equity markets slid and bond prices rose as traders dumped the expiring crude futures for May, leading the contract to plunge 306 percent to lows never before seen.
“This is clear evidence of demand destruction,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.
“It’s not just relevant to energy markets, this very clear evidence of economic damage is very likely to dampen sentiment.
May futures settled at minus $37.63 a barrel. Over the course of the day prices declined $55.90 a barrel and sank as low as $40.32.
The June contract for West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, settled at a much higher $20.43 a barrel.
North Sea Brent, the international benchmark, was at $25.95, down 7.59 percent on the day.
In equities markets, Japan’s Nikkei futures were up 0.52 percent at 23:19 GMT while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.99 percent at 20:59 GMT.
The Nikkei 225 index closed up 3.15 percent at 19,897.26 on Monday. The futures contract is down 2.02 percent from that close.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.15 percent, following broad declines in Asia and slight gains in Europe driven by the healthcare sector.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 592.05 points, or 2.44 percent ,to 23,650.44. The S&P 500 lost 51.4 points, or 1.79 percent, to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.41 points, or 1.03 percent, to 8,560.73.
Even with Monday’s decline, the S&P 500 has rallied 26.1 percent from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing by the Federal Reserve and a $2.3 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress.
Yet analysts are likely underestimating the impact of the global economic lockdown on corporate earnings, some argue.
The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
The debate over when to lift restrictions to curb the pandemic intensified in the United States, with protesters describing mandatory lockdowns as “tyranny” and health workers and officials portraying them as a matter of life and death.
In Washington, lawmakers were squabbling over a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the crisis. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said a vote could take place on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump described the historic crude price drop as short-term and stemming from a “financial squeeze,” adding the administration would consider stopping oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to lift the market.
The dollar edged higher as tumbling crude prices pressured oil-linked currencies.
Bond markets suggested investors expect tough economic times ahead. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 0.6179 percent, from 0.656 percent late on Friday, compared with 1.91 percent at the start of the year.
Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, undoing some of the benefits of the European Central Bank’s massive bond-buying scheme, after euro zone politicians failed to agree to common debt issuance as a means of addressing the crisis.
Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Monday repeated calls for the EU to issue common euro zone bonds to demonstrate the bloc’s solidarity.
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 09:44:42 IST
Sensex, Nifty open low
Indian indices opened on negative note on April 21 with Nifty around 9000-level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 832.68 points or 2.63% at 30815.32, and the Nifty down 235.75 points or 2.55% at 9026.10. About 326 shares have advanced, 605 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
SGX Nifty pointing to weak start
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "SGX Nifty is pointing towards a weak start for our markets which is currently trading with cuts in excess of 2 percent or 198 points. Early risers in Asia are also trading in the red with deep cuts. NIKKEI, HANG SENG, TAIWAN, KOSPI JAKARTA and Shanghai are all down between 1.70 percent-2.6 percent.
"Overnight the US markets ended in the red with Dow losing 590 points and this sharp selloff was triggered by a massive fall in the May contract of the WTI crude which in the negative territory of -$37 for the first time in history indicating no demand for crude at all in the near term. Currently as well Dow Jones Futures is trading in the red with a cut of 1 percent which could keep our markets under pressure.
"Nifty ended Monday’s session flat after it failed to take out the upper end of the rising wedge pattern. Following a weak opening with a GAP down of 200 points, a trade below 9080 can trigger more selling pressure as bears will drag the Index lower to levels of 8870-8800. On the upside 9,230 – 9,300 continues to act as a stiff resistance zone. A spike in VIX from current levels could also lead to extended selling pressure in our markets.
Crude oil crash was 'purely trade move'
Crude claws back into positive territory
US crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian currencies.
Futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate rose nearly $39 but were still just $1.76 a barrel, after a storage squeeze and collapsing fuel demand crushed prices to eye-popping lows.
The contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday, which is pushing investors to clear them from their books at any price, and June prices at $22 per barrel point to some relief.
But the collapse highlighted intense disruptions globally as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns paralyse the world economy, and augurs badly for a swift return to growth.
Asian equity markets followed Wall Street lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell half a percent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1%, while bonds and the dollar held gains.
Oil prices rebound: US crude futures show modest rise from $0 a barrel on Monday
Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with US crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $38.73 at $1.10 a barrel by 0117 GMT after settling down at a discount of $37.63 a barrel in the previous session.
The May contract expires on Tuesday, while the June contract, which is more actively traded, jumped $1.72 cents, or 8.4 percent, to $22.15 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude for June delivery was up 49 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $26.06 per barrel.
Demand destruction from COVID-19 will see a slower expected reopening of the U.S. economy,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA, predicting a weak period for oil prices. “The WTI crude June contract was able to hold the $20 a barrel level and is seeing a modest gain following the painful rollover of the May contract.”
South Korean currency falls
Global stocks sink on oil price crash and earnings anxiety
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities said: "Indian markets could open lower on Tuesday following weak Asian markets and negative US markets on Monday following oil futures crash.
"US stocks finished near session lows Monday as investors watched oil futures crash, overshadowing optimism about plans for a staggered easing of global lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senators also were in a deadlock over potential additional emergency funds for small businesses.
"Plunging oil prices overshadowed optimism over signs of peak infections in parts of the world, including New York, and plans from Europe, notably Germany, to begin unwinding the recent global economic pause due to the pandemic.
"West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery finished down $55.90 on Monday, more than 306%, to settle deeply in negative territory at -$37.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, meaning that you have to pay to get someone to take barrels of oil off your hands amid a growing supply glut and storage shortage. The June contract for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, settled at a much higher $20.43 a barrel.
"Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy.
"Nifty closed on flat note on Monday (down 4.9 points to 9261.85) ending a volatile session. Technically, the Nifty seems to be consolidating in a range. Further directional cues are likely to emerge on a move beyond the 9,128-9,390 trading range." Jasani said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:44 (IST)
Australia loses 6% of jobs to coronavirus crisis
Australia may have lost three quarters of a million jobs between mid-March and early April when large chunks of the economy shut down in the fight against the coronavirus, pointing to a sharp spike in the unemployment rate in coming months.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed jobs recorded by the Australian Taxation Office payrolls system fell 6% between 14 March and 4 April. Total wages paid by businesses declined 6.7%.
The data comes as minutes of Australia’s central bank’s April policy meeting, also out on Tuesday, showed the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink “significantly” in the June quarter and remain subdued through September.
The number of coronavirus infections in Australia is relatively small with the rate of growth slowing significantly in recent days.
09:42 (IST)
IMF may need 'exceptional measures' to facilitate pandemic response
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may need to step outside its comfort zone and consider “exceptional measures” to help countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its economic impact, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.
Georgieva, in a blog published on the IMF website, said the fund had already taken extraordinary steps to free up resources, especially for emerging markets and developing economies that have seen an outflow of $100 billion in recent months - the highest on record. But more resources may be needed if market pressures continue to mount, and lending - even on easy terms - is not always the best solution, given already high debt burdens faced by many countries, she said.
“The IMF, like our member countries, may need to venture even further outside our comfort zone to consider whether exceptional measures might be needed in this exceptional crisis,” she said, suggesting increased collaboration with other international institutions and the private sector.
09:40 (IST)
IndusInd Bank shares drop over 7%
IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, down 7.28%, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.
ITC shares gained ground in an otherwise weak market with a gain of 0.69%.
09:38 (IST)
Infosys slips nearly 4%
Share price of Infosys slipped nearly 4 percent after company posted its Q4 numbers.
The company has reported a profit of Rs 4,321 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 3.1 percent degrowth compared to December quarter 2019.
09:37 (IST)
L&T Construction bags orders
09:29 (IST)
Index losers at this hour
09:28 (IST)
Nifty slips below 9,000-level
09:27 (IST)
Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports
President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry.
“Well, I’ll look at it,” Trump told reporters at a daily news conference after he was asked about requests by some Republican lawmakers to block the shipments under his executive authority.
Trump said he had heard the proposal immediately before the news briefing. “We certainly have plenty of oil, so I’ll take a look at it,” he said.
US crude oil futures collapsed to trade in negative territory for the first time in history on Monday, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut. Futures ended the day at a stunning minus-$37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil as storage space was close to running out.
09:25 (IST)
What does negative crude futures mean for consumers
The crash in crude futures prices at Cushing won’t necessarily translate into a crash in prices at the gas pump, said Tom Kloza, a veteran analyst with Oil Price Information Services, told Reuters.
“I think it’s more inside baseball,” Kloza said. “We’ll continue to see gasoline prices, diesel prices and jet fuel prices drift lower into May but one shouldn’t conclude that we’re going to see fuel given away or that we’re going to match these incredible, unprecedented drops we saw in crude oil today,” Kloza said.
With recent lower oil prices, the typical American family is probably going to save about $150 to $175 this month on their fuel purchases, he said.
09:24 (IST)
Negative $40 oil reflects panic and US crude market economic reality
Traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets on Monday, sending crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever, in recognition that the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for fuel and there is not enough storage for the massive glut of oil present on US soil.
Investors sold the May futures contract due to expire on Tuesday in a series of waves. At one point the contract hit negative $40. When the trading stopped, crude oil had ended the day at a negative $37.63 a barrel, a decline of some 305%, or $55.90 a barrel.
For as sudden as the day’s declines were, it was weeks in the making. The coronavirus pandemic cut fuel demand worldwide by roughly 30% beginning in early March, but for several weeks, the supply of oil worldwide has continued to build. Even the recent deal by OPEC and other major oil-producing countries to reduce supply will not be fast enough, nor large enough, to drain the millions of barrels of unneeded crude present in the markets.