You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges below over 980 points, Nifty below 9,000-level; Bajaj Finance among top losers

Business FP Staff Apr 21, 2020 09:44:42 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges below over 980 points, Nifty below 9,000-level; Bajaj Finance among top losers

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Australia loses 6% of jobs to coronavirus crisis 

    Australia may have lost three quarters of a million jobs between mid-March and early April when large chunks of the economy shut down in the fight against the coronavirus, pointing to a sharp spike in the unemployment rate in coming months.

    Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed jobs recorded by the Australian Taxation Office payrolls system fell 6% between 14 March  and 4 April. Total wages paid by businesses declined 6.7%.

    The data comes as minutes of Australia’s central bank’s April policy meeting, also out on Tuesday, showed the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink “significantly” in the June quarter and remain subdued through September.

    The number of coronavirus infections in Australia is relatively small with the rate of growth slowing significantly in recent days.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    IMF may need 'exceptional measures' to facilitate pandemic response

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may need to step outside its comfort zone and consider “exceptional measures” to help countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its economic impact, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.


    Georgieva, in a blog published on the IMF website, said the fund had already taken extraordinary steps to free up resources, especially for emerging markets and developing economies that have seen an outflow of $100 billion in recent months - the highest on record. But more resources may be needed if market pressures continue to mount, and lending - even on easy terms - is not always the best solution, given already high debt burdens faced by many countries, she said.

    “The IMF, like our member countries, may need to venture even further outside our comfort zone to consider whether exceptional measures might be needed in this exceptional crisis,” she said, suggesting increased collaboration with other international institutions and the private sector.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    IndusInd Bank shares drop over 7%

    IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, down 7.28%, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance. 

     


    ITC shares gained ground in an otherwise weak market with a gain of 0.69%.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Infosys slips nearly 4%

    Share price of Infosys slipped nearly 4 percent after company posted its Q4 numbers.

    The company has reported a profit of Rs 4,321 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 3.1 percent degrowth compared to December quarter 2019.

  • 09:37 (IST)

    L&T Construction bags orders

  • 09:29 (IST)

    Index losers at this hour

  • 09:28 (IST)

    Nifty slips below 9,000-level

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports

    President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry.

    “Well, I’ll look at it,” Trump told reporters at a daily news conference after he was asked about requests by some Republican lawmakers to block the shipments under his executive authority.

    Trump said he had heard the proposal immediately before the news briefing. “We certainly have plenty of oil, so I’ll take a look at it,” he said.

    US crude oil futures collapsed to trade in negative territory for the first time in history on Monday, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut. Futures ended the day at a stunning minus-$37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil as storage space was close to running out.

  • 09:25 (IST)

    What does negative crude futures mean for consumers

    The crash in crude futures prices at Cushing won’t necessarily translate into a crash in prices at the gas pump, said Tom Kloza, a veteran analyst with Oil Price Information Services, told Reuters.

    “I think it’s more inside baseball,” Kloza said. “We’ll continue to see gasoline prices, diesel prices and jet fuel prices drift lower into May but one shouldn’t conclude that we’re going to see fuel given away or that we’re going to match these incredible, unprecedented drops we saw in crude oil today,” Kloza said.

    With recent lower oil prices, the typical American family is probably going to save about $150 to $175 this month on their fuel purchases, he said.

  • 09:24 (IST)

    Negative $40 oil reflects panic and US crude market economic reality


    Traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets on Monday, sending crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever, in recognition that the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for fuel and there is not enough storage for the massive glut of oil present on US soil.

    Investors sold the May futures contract due to expire on Tuesday in a series of waves. At one point the contract hit negative $40. When the trading stopped, crude oil had ended the day at a negative $37.63 a barrel, a decline of some 305%, or $55.90 a barrel.

    For as sudden as the day’s declines were, it was weeks in the making. The coronavirus pandemic cut fuel demand worldwide by roughly 30% beginning in early March, but for several weeks, the supply of oil worldwide has continued to build. Even the recent deal by OPEC and other major oil-producing countries to reduce supply will not be fast enough, nor large enough, to drain the millions of barrels of unneeded crude present in the markets.

Load More

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges below over 980 points, Nifty below 9,000-level; Bajaj Finance among top losers

Washington: Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy.

Global equity markets slid and bond prices rose as traders dumped the expiring crude futures for May, leading the contract to plunge 306 percent to lows never before seen.

“This is clear evidence of demand destruction,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.

“It’s not just relevant to energy markets, this very clear evidence of economic damage is very likely to dampen sentiment.

May futures settled at minus $37.63 a barrel. Over the course of the day prices declined $55.90 a barrel and sank as low as $40.32.

The June contract for West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, settled at a much higher $20.43 a barrel.

North Sea Brent, the international benchmark, was at $25.95, down 7.59 percent on the day.

In equities markets, Japan’s Nikkei futures were up 0.52 percent at 23:19 GMT while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.99 percent at 20:59 GMT.

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges below over 980 points, Nifty below 9,000-level; Bajaj Finance among top losers

The Nikkei 225 index closed up 3.15 percent at 19,897.26​​​ on Monday. The futures contract is down 2.02 percent from that close​.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.15 percent, following broad declines in Asia and slight gains in Europe driven by the healthcare sector.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 592.05 points, or 2.44 percent ,to 23,650.44. The S&P 500 lost 51.4 points, or 1.79 percent, to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.41 points, or 1.03 percent, to 8,560.73.

Even with Monday’s decline, the S&P 500 has rallied 26.1 percent from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing by the Federal Reserve and a $2.3 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress.

Yet analysts are likely underestimating the impact of the global economic lockdown on corporate earnings, some argue.

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The debate over when to lift restrictions to curb the pandemic intensified in the United States, with protesters describing mandatory lockdowns as “tyranny” and health workers and officials portraying them as a matter of life and death.

In Washington, lawmakers were squabbling over a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the crisis. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said a vote could take place on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump described the historic crude price drop as short-term and stemming from a “financial squeeze,” adding the administration would consider stopping oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to lift the market.

The dollar edged higher as tumbling crude prices pressured oil-linked currencies.

Bond markets suggested investors expect tough economic times ahead. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 0.6179 percent, from 0.656 percent late on Friday, compared with 1.91 percent at the start of the year.

Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, undoing some of the benefits of the European Central Bank’s massive bond-buying scheme, after euro zone politicians failed to agree to common debt issuance as a means of addressing the crisis.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Monday repeated calls for the EU to issue common euro zone bonds to demonstrate the bloc’s solidarity.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 09:44:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How to step out for essentials during the lockdown and after it is lifted

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres