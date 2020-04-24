You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges 518 points, Nifty down 147 points; RBI allows banks to issue e-cards for overdraft accounts

Apr 24, 2020
  • 12:01 (IST)

    Sensex down 389 points, Nifty above 9,200

    The benchmark indices recovered slightly as Sensex was trading 383.98 points 1.21 percent lower at 31,479.10 while Nifty was down 109.50 points or 1.18 percent at 9,204.40 at around 11.50 am.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Narendra Singh Tomar to hold meeting with rural development ministers of all states

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, adapt to new jobs in US

    Ulises García went from being a waiter to working at a laundromat. Yelitza Esteva used to do manicures and now delivers groceries. Maribel Torres swapped cleaning homes for sewing masks.

    The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labor: Restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-home childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen businesses shuttered as nonessential.

    The Migration Policy Institute found that 20 percent of the US workers in vulnerable industries facing layoffs are immigrants, even though they only make up 17 percent of the civilian workforce.

    And some of those immigrants, those without social security numbers, are unable to access any of the $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the pandemic.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Developing nations' repayments on public external debt to soar $2.6-$3.4 trillion in 2020-21: UN

    Developing countries' repayments on their public external debt alone will soar between $2.6 trillion and $3.4 trillion in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN trade and development body has said.

    The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in a new report has stressed that the pandemic has hit developing countries at a time when they have already been struggling with unsustainable debt burdens for many years as well as with rising health and economic needs.

    Developing countries now face a wall of debt service repayments throughout the 2020s, it said.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Netstaway announces 50% reduction on onboarding charges

    Nestaway has announced a reduction on onboarding charges (by 50 percent) for anyone who wishes to move into their homes. It has committed up to $1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving to its homes during the pandemic.

    Nestaway said it is also offering its homes to all the frontline workers (healthcare staff and cabin crew) with 100 percent off on onboarding charges.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Gaia teams up with Swiggy, Zomato for doorstep delivery

    Gaia has partnered with food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato fordoorstep delivery services of its products in Central Delhi, South Delhi and Okhla area.

    The health and wellness brand plans to reach as many consumers as possible  by offering them essentials like health food and nutritional supplements. In partnership with Swiggy and Zomato, their delivery executives will pick the products from Gaia’s channel partners and deliver to the consumers within two hours.

    While Zomato will deliver within a 10 km radius, Swiggy will deliver the products within a 5 km radius of the brand’s distributors and super-stockists.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    GAIL slips to day's low, falls over 2% 

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Britannia Industries shares rise over 3% on dividend announcement

       
     
     
    Shares of Britannia Industries on Friday jumped over 3 percent after the company declared an interim dividend Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.
     
     
    The scrip rose 3.23 percent to Rs 3,043.60 on the BSE, and it climbed 3.47 percent to Rs 3,049.90 on the NSE.
     
     
    The board of the company in a meeting declared "interim dividend at 3,500 percent - Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each - for the financial year 2019-20," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Farmer destroys 1-acre cabbage crop as prices tank 

    Upset over a trader offering one-sixth of the market price for his produce, a farmer in Osmanabad district has razed his entire one-acre cabbage crop.
     
     
    Umaji Chavan, a resident of Jagdalwadi village of Omerga tehsil, said the price offered by traders who buy these vegetables from farmers was so low that he was left with no option but to take the extreme step of razing the entire crop. 
     
     
    "I razed the entire cabbage field with the help of a tractor and a rotor," Chavan told PTI on Friday.

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

    Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective 23 April, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.

    “The decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio,” the Fund said in a statement.

    The decision was limited to funds which have “material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market,” the statement said.

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex over 400 points down, Nifty opens below 9,200-level; bank stocks among major losers

Washington: Asia equities face a bumpy session on Friday after Wall Street pared early gains as optimism over a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus were offset by stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street closed little changed on Thursday in the hope a third straight decline in weekly jobless claims signaled the worst of the pandemic’s impact on the labor market was over.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.1 percent but the contract is up 1.4 percent from the Nikkei’s index close of 19,137.95​​​ on Thursday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.23 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.2 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.39 percent higher

The main US stock indexes lost momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative at the close, as investors digested a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomised clinical trial.

Representational image. Reuters.

Gilead Sciences Inc said the findings were inconclusive because the study conducted in China was terminated early.

Sensitivity to news related to coronavirus therapies reflects investors’ desperation for any indication of when the global economy might be able to start returning to normal, said chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, Tim Ghriskey.

“Any piece of bad news is likely to rattle the market,” Ghriskey said. “Investors are keen for a semblance of hope that they can soon crawl out of their homes and get on with some form of normal life, even if with trepidation and fear.”

The US House of Representatives passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.

President Donald Trump, who has said he will sign the bill, said late Thursday that he may need to extend social distancing guidelines to early summer.

The energy index rose 3 percent, easily leading the 11 S&P 500 sectors as oil prices recovered in a tumultuous week that saw US crude futures crash below zero for the first time in history.

The decline on Monday came amid an April rally of US stock indexes eyeing a raft of global stimulus. However, the benchmark S&P 500 remains more than 15 percent below its record high as worsening economic indicators foreshadow a deep global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 lost 1.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 percent, to 8,494.75.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.94 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.32 percent.

US business activity plumbed record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending, a survey showed.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting, divided European Union leaders began their search on Thursday for a joint financial fund of up to 2 trillion euros to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid economic collapse in the bloc’s poorer south.

The US dollar edged higher against the euro in a choppy session after the meeting of the 27-member bloc leaders ended without any agreement on details.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled she was open to offering major financial support for a coronavirus recovery package, but wanted to see how it would be used before committing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe’s response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.

Brent rose 96 cents, or 4.7 percent, to settle at $21.33 a barrel, while US crude jumped $2.72, or 19.7 percent, to settle at $16.50. These gains extend oil’s rebound after major oil-producing nations said they would accelerate planned production cuts to combat the dramatic slump in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 12:01:05 IST

