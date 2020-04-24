Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges 518 points, Nifty down 147 points; RBI allows banks to issue e-cards for overdraft accounts

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex over 400 points down, Nifty opens below 9,200-level; bank stocks among major losers
Washington: Asia equities face a bumpy session on Friday after Wall Street pared early gains as optimism over a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus were offset by stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wall Street closed little changed on Thursday in the hope a third straight decline in weekly jobless claims signaled the worst of the pandemic’s impact on the labor market was over.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.1 percent but the contract is up 1.4 percent from the Nikkei’s index close of 19,137.95 on Thursday.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.23 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.2 percent.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.39 percent higher
The main US stock indexes lost momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative at the close, as investors digested a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomised clinical trial.
Gilead Sciences Inc said the findings were inconclusive because the study conducted in China was terminated early.
Sensitivity to news related to coronavirus therapies reflects investors’ desperation for any indication of when the global economy might be able to start returning to normal, said chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, Tim Ghriskey.
“Any piece of bad news is likely to rattle the market,” Ghriskey said. “Investors are keen for a semblance of hope that they can soon crawl out of their homes and get on with some form of normal life, even if with trepidation and fear.”
The US House of Representatives passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.
President Donald Trump, who has said he will sign the bill, said late Thursday that he may need to extend social distancing guidelines to early summer.
The energy index rose 3 percent, easily leading the 11 S&P 500 sectors as oil prices recovered in a tumultuous week that saw US crude futures crash below zero for the first time in history.
The decline on Monday came amid an April rally of US stock indexes eyeing a raft of global stimulus. However, the benchmark S&P 500 remains more than 15 percent below its record high as worsening economic indicators foreshadow a deep global recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 lost 1.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 percent, to 8,494.75.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.94 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.32 percent.
US business activity plumbed record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending, a survey showed.
Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting, divided European Union leaders began their search on Thursday for a joint financial fund of up to 2 trillion euros to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid economic collapse in the bloc’s poorer south.
The US dollar edged higher against the euro in a choppy session after the meeting of the 27-member bloc leaders ended without any agreement on details.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled she was open to offering major financial support for a coronavirus recovery package, but wanted to see how it would be used before committing.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe’s response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.
Brent rose 96 cents, or 4.7 percent, to settle at $21.33 a barrel, while US crude jumped $2.72, or 19.7 percent, to settle at $16.50. These gains extend oil’s rebound after major oil-producing nations said they would accelerate planned production cuts to combat the dramatic slump in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 12:01:05 IST
Highlights
Sensex down 389 points, Nifty above 9,200
The benchmark indices recovered slightly as Sensex was trading 383.98 points 1.21 percent lower at 31,479.10 while Nifty was down 109.50 points or 1.18 percent at 9,204.40 at around 11.50 am.
Narendra Singh Tomar to hold meeting with rural development ministers of all states
Immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, adapt to new jobs in US
Ulises García went from being a waiter to working at a laundromat. Yelitza Esteva used to do manicures and now delivers groceries. Maribel Torres swapped cleaning homes for sewing masks.
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labor: Restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-home childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen businesses shuttered as nonessential.
The Migration Policy Institute found that 20 percent of the US workers in vulnerable industries facing layoffs are immigrants, even though they only make up 17 percent of the civilian workforce.
And some of those immigrants, those without social security numbers, are unable to access any of the $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the pandemic.
Developing nations' repayments on public external debt to soar $2.6-$3.4 trillion in 2020-21: UN
Developing countries' repayments on their public external debt alone will soar between $2.6 trillion and $3.4 trillion in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN trade and development body has said.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in a new report has stressed that the pandemic has hit developing countries at a time when they have already been struggling with unsustainable debt burdens for many years as well as with rising health and economic needs.
Developing countries now face a wall of debt service repayments throughout the 2020s, it said.
Netstaway announces 50% reduction on onboarding charges
Nestaway has announced a reduction on onboarding charges (by 50 percent) for anyone who wishes to move into their homes. It has committed up to $1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving to its homes during the pandemic.
Nestaway said it is also offering its homes to all the frontline workers (healthcare staff and cabin crew) with 100 percent off on onboarding charges.
Gaia teams up with Swiggy, Zomato for doorstep delivery
Gaia has partnered with food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato fordoorstep delivery services of its products in Central Delhi, South Delhi and Okhla area.
The health and wellness brand plans to reach as many consumers as possible by offering them essentials like health food and nutritional supplements. In partnership with Swiggy and Zomato, their delivery executives will pick the products from Gaia’s channel partners and deliver to the consumers within two hours.
While Zomato will deliver within a 10 km radius, Swiggy will deliver the products within a 5 km radius of the brand’s distributors and super-stockists.
GAIL slips to day's low, falls over 2%
Britannia Industries shares rise over 3% on dividend announcement
Farmer destroys 1-acre cabbage crop as prices tank
Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective 23 April, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.
“The decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio,” the Fund said in a statement.
The decision was limited to funds which have “material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market,” the statement said.
AMFI to insure investors
Rupee falls 25 paise to 76.31 in early trade
The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to 76.31 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar overseas.
Forex traders said the rupee opened on a weak note taking negative cues from Asian equities.
The rupee opened at 76.30 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.31, down 25 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 76.06 against the US dollar on Thursday.
"Asian equities and US stock futures fell on Friday morning, amid doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and weak data from the United States," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89% in April due to COVID-19: UN
Facebook's $5.7 bn investment in Jio to cut RIL's net leverage, credit positive: Moody's
Tata Elxsi rises nearly 3%
Airports ground handling industry seeks stimulus to mitigate COVID-19 impact
Affordable COVID-19 test method developed by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod
BIAL to convert its premises into Devanahalli 'Chakota' orchard
The Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Thursday said that it has initiated the rejuvenation and conservation of Devanahalli Pomelo by cultivating it within the campus, under its flagship CSR Programme 'Namma Ooru'.
On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, BIAL, also owner and operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, decided to plant and nurture about 500 pomelo (Chakota) trees that will not only help conserve the rare indigenous fruit, but also contribute towards carbon reduction, it said in a statement.
BIAL to convert its premises into Devanahalli 'Chakota' orchard
The Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Thursday said that it has initiated the rejuvenation and conservation of Devanahalli Pomelo by cultivating it within the campus, under its flagship CSR Programme 'Namma Ooru'.
On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, BIAL, also owner and operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, decided to plant and nurture about 500 pomelo (Chakota) trees that will not only help conserve the rare indigenous fruit, but also contribute towards carbon reduction, it said in a statement.
Centre working on scheme to reimburse dues to MSMEs with interest: Nitin Gadkari
Mizoram's 71% farmers receive PM-KISAN assistance during lockdown
IOC rises over 1% to day's high
Sensex plunges 518 points, Nifty down 147 points
The market extended the losses as Sensex plunged 517.55 points or 1.62 percent to 31,345.53 while Nifty was down 146.60 points or 1.57 percent at 9,167.30 at around 11 am.
Bajaj Finance was the major loser in the Sensex pack falling over 5 percent.
Mahindra CIE January-March PAT down 86.47% to Rs 20.79 cr
DP World Cochin container terminal not to levy storage charges during lockdown
Defer rent collection from tenants for 3 months, Telangana govt tells house owners
The Telangana government on Thursday directed residential property owners to defer collection of rent from tenants for three months, apparently due to hardships being faced by people following the ongoing lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the Chairmanship of the District Collector shall empower the local authorities, including commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other municipal commissioners in their respective jurisdictions to implement
the order, a government order (GO) said.
RBI allows banks to issue electronic cards for overdraft accounts
Relaxing norms, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday permitted banks to issue electronic cards to persons having overdraft accounts that are only in the nature of personal loan without any specific end-use restrictions.
Banks, as per the central bank's July 2015 directions, were permitted to issue debit cards to customers having bank/current accounts but not to cash credit/loan account holders.
"...it has been decided to permit banks to issue electronic cards to natural persons having Overdraft Accounts that are only in the nature of personal loan without any specific end-use restrictions," the RBI said in a circular.
Bank CSPs all take preventive measures while making DBT payments
Amazon launches programme to enable kirana shops, offline retailers sell online
Additional 7.4 lakh people given foodgrains under PMGKAY in Bihar: Ram Vilas Paswan
KVIC purchases cocoons from Tamil Nadu farmers
Moody's, Fitch give thumbs-up to Facebook-Jio deal, say to help RIL deleverage
Harvesting of rabi pulses, potato almost complete; wheat, sugarcane, onion on track
Coronavirus Outbreak: Tourism industry in Assam badly hit
ICICI Bank to deploy mobile ATMs in Tamil Nadu
Hospital sector performance hit due to coronavirus pandemic: ICRA
Over 1.83 lakh people register for online training course on COVID-19: Jitendra Singh
Sensex down 459 points, Nifty below 9,200-mark
The Sensex fell 458.67 points or 1.44 percent to 31,404.41 while Nifty was down 115.50 points or 1.24 percent at 9,198.40 at around 10.30 am.
Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the top losers in the Sensex pack.
Strawberry farmers in Sambhal face losses due to lockdown
India studying Donald Trump's executive order on immigration
NDDB provides reformulation support to cattle feed plants
Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit at Rs 650 cr
Reliance Group firms' shares worth over Rs 3.3 cr sold via open market transactions
FCI transports 2.8 lakh tonne food grains to states
L&T wins 'significant' contracts
Banks scupper RBI plan to offer special liquidity to NBFCs
Rupee opens lower at 76.29
Britannia Industries declares interim dividend of Rs 35/share
Britannia Industries declares interim dividend of Rs 35/share
SEBI relaxes AGM deadline for certain companies
Mobile devices firms urge govt to lift sales restrictions
Betel leaf farmers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur find it difficult to survive due to lockdown
SBI to disburse Rs 700 cr to Mumbai circle MSMEs by June-end
Granules India gets approval
The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Trospium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg
Some Indian firms with Chinese investments indulge in predatory strategies: Report
Yes Bank scam: DHFL promoters Wadhawans shifted to home quarantine in Mahabaleshwar
Bharti Infratel slips 6% from highs
No country should have any concern over India's new FDI policy: Report
US House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package
The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion.
The measure passed the Democratic-led House by a vote of 388-5, with one member voting present. House members were meeting for the first time in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, approved the bill during an extended period of voting intended to allow them to remain at a distance from one another in line with public health recommendations.
Bank stocks plunge
Most of the private banks ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were leading the fall today.
Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 10 stocks were trading in green with HCL Tech as top Sensex gainer, up 3.5 percent, followed by Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, Sun Pharma and NTPC.
Bharti Infratel gains 4%
Share price of Bharti Infratel added 4 percent on April 24 after company posted 7 percent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 650 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.
HCL Tech, top NIFTY gainer
Schindler India introduces handrail sanitization solutions
Schindler India, provider of escalators and elevators, has introduced ‘Schindler Handrail Sanitization Solutions’ to prevent rapid spread of bacteria and viruses.
The transmission of causative viruses to humans can be through hand contact on the handrails of escalators and moving walks, posing a potential health hazard. Therefore ensuring clean handrails in the most efficient way has become a matter of great urgency. The handlrail solution will bring advanced hygiene protection for passengers by providing continuous and automatic disinfection of the surface from bacteria, parasites, and viruses, the company said in a statement.
Schindler’s handrail ultra UV device uses germicidal UVC light to irradiate the handrails at a short distance. This directly damages DNA and RNA, which are the genetic materials of microbes and viruses, such precautionary measures are important to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our people, the company said..
L&T stocks up
Oil prices extend rebound on output cuts
Oil prices rose on Friday, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up 60 cents, or 2.8%, at $21.93 by 0133 GMT, having climbed 5% on Thursday. U.S. oil CLc1 gained 66 cents, or 4%, at $17.16 a barrel, after surging 20% in the previous session.
But barring a sharper jump on the last trading day of the week, prices are heading for their eighth weekly loss in the last nine - one of the most tumultuous weeks in the history of oil trading, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate falling into negative territory to minus $37.63 a barrel on Monday, while Brent thudded to a two-decade low.
Modi-Sitharaman meet today at 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and key other Finance Ministry officials at 12 pm today to discuss economic relief measures to deal with the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to news reports, the meeting will lead to finalising a much-anticipated stimulus package for sections distressed by the coronavirus disruption--farmers, the poor and industry.
Index losers at this hour
Benchmark indices off to a negative start
Benchmark indices opened lower on with Nifty below 9,200-level dragged by banking and auto names.
At 09:17 hrs, the Sensex is down 449.34 points or 1.41% at 31413.74, and the Nifty down 122.55 points or 1.32% at 9191.35. About 314 shares have advanced, 447 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Index gainers at this hour
Sensex, Nifty weak in opening session
Banking declared as public utility service for six months till 21 October
The government has declared banking industry as a public utility service for six months till October 21 under the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.
Bringing banking services under the provisions of this Act means that the banking sector would not see any strikes by employees or officers during the operation of the law starting from 21 April.
With the latest move, employees and officers of the highly unionised banking sector would not be able to go on strike besides certain other activities, according to an industry expert.
SIDBI to aid of MSMEs
Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Thursday said it will provide special liquidity to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions for on-lending to micro, small and medium enterprises that are affected by the COVID-19-related disruptions.
The liquidity will be offered to banks, NBFCs and MFIs as term loans for a tenor of 90 days and for a maximum period of one year, Sidbi said.
"We are seriously working towards helping MSMEs survive the crisis created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping the current situation in mind, we were provided a special liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to enable MSMEs to tide over their liquidity crunch. The funds will be channelized to MSMEs through eligible banks, NBFCs and MFIs," SIDBI's chairman and managing director Mohammad Mustafa said in a release.
With this facility, MSMEs liquidity issues shall be addressed, timely and adequately, he added.
Unilever withdraws growth outlook
Unilever on Thursday said its growth in India has been hit by both slowing market and the coronavirus-forced lockdown that led to a halt in production and shipping activities for a number of days.
The Anglo-Dutch firm has also withdrawn its growth and margin outlook for 2020, citing the impact of the pandemic and subsequent containment measures taken by authorities and a shift in demand patterns of the geographies where it operates.
Though the FMCG major has witnessed upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, the crisis has affected particularly its food service and ice cream business, Unilever said in its trading statement for the first quarter ended 31 March.
Wall Street rally loses steam after report on coronavirus drug trial
Wall Street was in positive territory on Thursday but surrendered strong earlier gains after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial.
All three main US stock indexes trimmed increases of over 1 percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly turning negative after the Financial Times reported that a Chinese trial showed that Gilead Science’s remdesivir did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream. Gilead said the results from the study were inconclusive as it was terminated early.
Last Friday, Wall Street rallied in part because of a report that COVID-19 patients in a separate study had responded positively to remdesivir.
The market’s sensitivity to news related to coronavirus therapies reflects investors’ desperation for any indication of when the global economy might be able to start returning to normal.
SGX Nifty points towards GAP down opening
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: “SGX Nifty is pointing towards a GAP down opening for our markets which is currently trading lower by 1 % or 95 points.
"Early risers in Asia are also trading soft at the moment and the declines are led by NIKKEI which is trading lower by 0.80%, rest of the pack is trading lower by 0.60% to 0.40%. Overnight, the US Markets gave up gains in late trade to shut shop mildly lower, while the Dow Jones ended flat, S&P 500 ended in the red. Early morning Dow Jones Futures is trading in the red with cuts of 0.30% leading to this opening weakness across Asia and possibly our markets as well.
"Coming back to our markets, Nifty ended trade with decent gains of 126 points in its previous session; however, it once again failed to breach the 9350-9400 resistance zone which is now becoming a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
"Following a GAP down opening in trade today, a sustained trade below 9200 could trigger extended correction dragging the Index to levels of 9100-8900 on the downside. On the flip side if the Index manages to hold above the 9200 mark it may witness a pullback to levels of 9300-9350," Agarwala said.
Stocks drop on data leak on virus drug trials
Markets could open in negative
Deepak Jasani, Head-Research, HDFC Securities said: "Indian markets could open in the negative on Friday following mildly negative Asian markets today and flat US markets on Thursday.
"US stocks finished little changed on Thursday, as a strong rally for all three benchmarks hit a snag in afternoon trade, amid reports that suggested that a closely followed experimental drug intended to be used to treat coronavirus delivered disappointing results in an “inconclusive” trial.
"Later, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion. Now Investors are anxious to see “how quickly EU policy-makers will move towards area-wide fiscal risk-sharing,”.
"In commodities, June crude futures for West Texas Intermediate oil rocketed 20% to settle at $16.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. A reading of US service sector activity from Markit fell to its lowest on record in April, while its manufacturing purchasing manager’s index was at an 11-year low. Domestically, another 4.4 million Americans filed for first-time jobless claims in the most recent week, taking the total to 25 million.
"Stocks in Asia declined in Friday morning trade after an overnight report that raised doubts over a potential coronavirus treatment. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the one-year interest rate on the TMLF was lowered by 20 basis points to 2.95% from 3.15%.
"Indian markets rallied further on Thursday after bouncing back from the lows of 8946 on Wednesday. The Nifty gained 126.6 points or 1.38% to close at 9,313.9. Technically, with the Nifty moving up further, the short term trend remains up. However further upsides are likely only once the immediate resistance of 9343 is taken out. On falls support is expected between 9044-9170," Jasani said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:01 (IST)
Sensex down 389 points, Nifty above 9,200
The benchmark indices recovered slightly as Sensex was trading 383.98 points 1.21 percent lower at 31,479.10 while Nifty was down 109.50 points or 1.18 percent at 9,204.40 at around 11.50 am.
11:54 (IST)
Narendra Singh Tomar to hold meeting with rural development ministers of all states
11:49 (IST)
Immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, adapt to new jobs in US
Ulises García went from being a waiter to working at a laundromat. Yelitza Esteva used to do manicures and now delivers groceries. Maribel Torres swapped cleaning homes for sewing masks.
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labor: Restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-home childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen businesses shuttered as nonessential.
The Migration Policy Institute found that 20 percent of the US workers in vulnerable industries facing layoffs are immigrants, even though they only make up 17 percent of the civilian workforce.
And some of those immigrants, those without social security numbers, are unable to access any of the $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the pandemic.
11:43 (IST)
Developing nations' repayments on public external debt to soar $2.6-$3.4 trillion in 2020-21: UN
Developing countries' repayments on their public external debt alone will soar between $2.6 trillion and $3.4 trillion in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN trade and development body has said.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in a new report has stressed that the pandemic has hit developing countries at a time when they have already been struggling with unsustainable debt burdens for many years as well as with rising health and economic needs.
Developing countries now face a wall of debt service repayments throughout the 2020s, it said.
11:37 (IST)
Netstaway announces 50% reduction on onboarding charges
Nestaway has announced a reduction on onboarding charges (by 50 percent) for anyone who wishes to move into their homes. It has committed up to $1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving to its homes during the pandemic.
Nestaway said it is also offering its homes to all the frontline workers (healthcare staff and cabin crew) with 100 percent off on onboarding charges.
11:37 (IST)
Gaia teams up with Swiggy, Zomato for doorstep delivery
Gaia has partnered with food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato fordoorstep delivery services of its products in Central Delhi, South Delhi and Okhla area.
The health and wellness brand plans to reach as many consumers as possible by offering them essentials like health food and nutritional supplements. In partnership with Swiggy and Zomato, their delivery executives will pick the products from Gaia’s channel partners and deliver to the consumers within two hours.
While Zomato will deliver within a 10 km radius, Swiggy will deliver the products within a 5 km radius of the brand’s distributors and super-stockists.
11:32 (IST)
GAIL slips to day's low, falls over 2%
11:30 (IST)
Britannia Industries shares rise over 3% on dividend announcement
11:29 (IST)
Farmer destroys 1-acre cabbage crop as prices tank
11:28 (IST)
Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective 23 April, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.
“The decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio,” the Fund said in a statement.
The decision was limited to funds which have “material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market,” the statement said.