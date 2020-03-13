Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex plummets over 3,200 points, Nifty sinks near 8,600 level

Stock Market Today LATEST Updates: Trading in India’s main Nifty 50 stock index was halted early on Friday after it fell 10 percent and hit a “circuit-breaker”, as investors continued to panic over the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak on global growth.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was last down 10.07% at 8,624.05 at 0351 GMT, a more than three-year low. Trading was scheduled to resume after 45 minutes.
Sensex plummeted over 3,200 points and the broader Nifty sank near 8,600 level, hitting their lower circuit limits, in the opening session on Friday as coronavirus pandemic-led recession fears fuelled worldwide panic.
Manic selling across the globe rendered stocks at multi-year lows.
Continuing its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex sank 3,213 points in early trade, plummeting 10.86 percent to 29,564.58, which triggered the lower circuit limit. Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 966.10 points, or 10.07 percent, to 8,624.05.
In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 percent lower at 32,778.14, and the broader Nifty slumped 868.25 points or 8.30 percent to close at 9,590.15.
All Sensex components were in the red. HCL Tech was the top loser, tanking up to 15 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,475.29 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.
According to traders, volatility heightened in global markets as benchmarks world over went into panic mode, insinuating a freakish selloff.
Wall Street lost 10 percent in its worst session since 1987, while London also had its worst day since that year.
Frankfurt had its blackest day since 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell, while Paris suffered its worst one-day loss on record.
Besides selloff in global equities, choppiness in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns, they added.
Brent crude oil futures dropped 0.90 percent to $32.92 per barrel.
Further, incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai dropped over 3.32 percent, Hong Kong 5.61 percent, Seoul 7.58 percent and Tokyo cracked up to 7.97 percent.
More than 130,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.
The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 74, as per the health ministry log.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 11:07:48 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:07 (IST)
Markets make intra-day trade recovery
11:02 (IST)
Global stocks crash as pandemic panic sweeps markets
Global stock markets crashed on Friday, ending a years-long bull run, with coronavirus panic selling hitting almost every asset class and leaving investors nowhere to hide.
Half a trillion dollars in liquidity from the US Federal Reserve and the promise of more were not enough to calm the fear that has wiped some $14 trillion from world stocks in a month.
On Friday, Japanese stocks were in freefall and markets from Seoul to Jakarta punched through downlimit circuit breakers. The Nikkei dropped as far as 10 percent and is heading for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Not one stock on the index is in positive territory.
10:59 (IST)
Rupee sinks another 16 paise today
The Indian rupee fell by another 16 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar on Friday as financial markets around the globe continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic. A day earlier, the Indian currency had tumbled by 60 paise to close at a new 17-month low of 74.28 amid coronavirus pandemic fanning global economic recession fears.
A sense of anxiety among investors has developed as they see the global economy is plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus pandemic that has killed about 5,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe, analysts said.
Amid the heavy rush for the US dollar in forex markets, the Reserve Bank announced liquidity measures such as buy-sell swap of USD 2 billion to increase dollar availability with banks and ease pressure on rupee.
10:57 (IST)
Markets recover sharply from the opening mayhem
Sensex is trading 38.94 points, or 0.12 percent down at 32,739.20. The Nifty rises 68.65 points or 0.72 percent at 9,658.80
10:54 (IST)
Selloff erodes nearly Rs 12 lakh crore investor wealth
Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of trade opening on Friday, with benchmarks crashing over 10 per cent on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic. The mayhem on Dalal Street eroded investor wealth worth Rs 12,92,479.88 crore, taking the total m-cap to Rs 1,12,78,172.75 crore on the BSE at 1020 hours. The m-cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,25,70,652.63 crore at the end of trading on Thursday.
10:44 (IST)
Rupee recovers
After hitting a record low in the early trade on March 13, the Indian rupee has recovered 50 paise from the lows as it is trading at 74.03. The rupee touched a record low of 74.50 per dollar in the initial trade on worries over the coronavirus pandemic.