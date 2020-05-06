You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex soars over 400 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300-mark; rupee opens lower at Rs 75.73

Business FP Staff May 06, 2020 10:50:06 IST
  • 10:50 (IST)

    India's services PMI falls to 5.4 in April

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Rupee slips 18 paise to 75.81 in early trade

    The rupee depreciated 18 paise to 75.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid strengthening American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

    Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.

    The local unit opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.81, down 18 paise over its last close.

    It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Sensex soars over 400 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300-mark

    The indices staged a sharp recovery as the Sensex surged 437.89 points or 1.39 percent to 31,891.40 while the Nifty was up 107 points or 1.16 percent at 9,312.60 at around 10.30 am.

    Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Govt appoints Tarun Bajaj as director on RBI central board

    The government has appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
     
     
    Bajaj replaces Atanu Chakraborty, who retired on 30 April.
     
     
    "The Central government has nominated Tarun Bajaj, secretary, department of economic affairs, finistry of finance, government of India as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India vice Atanu Chakraborty," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
     
     
    The nomination of Bajaj is effective from 5 May and until further orders, it said.
     
     
    Prior to taking over as economic affairs secretary, Bajaj, a 1988 batch IAS officer, was the additional secretary in Prime Minister's Office.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Indices in green

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Rupee weak  

  • 09:56 (IST)

    Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

    French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it plans to enroll thousands of subjects globally for trials of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and that it has started to discuss advanced purchases with several countries.


    Sanofi is working on two vaccine projects to prevent COVID-19 - the illness caused by the new coronavirus - and said it is exploring several manufacturing options, including fresh collaborations to ensure it can meet demand, if either program is successful.

    Drugmakers are rushing to develop treatments and vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus that has killed over 255,000 people worldwide, infected more than 3.6 million and ravaged economies globally.

    Of more than 100 vaccine candidates in development, 10 have reached the clinical testing stage so far, according to California-based think tank Milken Institute.

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery post-virus pandemic

    The US economy could start to recover in the second half of the year after what is shaping up to be the worst recession in decades, but growth is likely to be slow and uneven, several top Federal Reserve policymakers indicated on Tuesday.

    Their less-than-sanguine assessments came as a majority of US states began or moved toward reopening their economies, locked down for weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

    More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the last six weeks, and U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a reboot to economic activity to mend household and corporate balance sheets, even though the coronavirus has continued to spread and U.S. deaths from COVID-19, the disease it causes, have topped 70,000.

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Adani Ports, ONGC gain

  • 09:46 (IST)

    Haryana liquor vends reopen, booze to be costlier as 'COVID cess' imposed

    Liquor vends in Haryana will reopen from Wednesday after nearly 40 days, but it will be costlier as the state government has imposed a variable 'COVID cess'.
     
     
    The state government has decided to open the retail liquor vends throughout the state barring in coronavirus 'containment zones', Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said.
     
     
    The shops will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in both rural and urban areas, said Chautala, who also holds the Excise portfolio. However, no ahataas or open drinking places adjacent to liquor vends will be allowed, he added.
     
     
    The Haryana government had shut down liquor vends in the state from March 27, two days after a countrywide lockdown came into force.
     
     
    The government has imposed a variable 'COVID cess' on liquor and the additional revenue generated will be used to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic, he said.
     
    The 'COVID cess' will be levied on all types of liquor: Rs. 5 per quart in case of country liquor, Rs. 20 per quart for Indian-made Foreign liquor (IMFL), he said.
     
     
    It will be Rs 5 in case of strong beer and Rs 2 in case of other beer and Rs. 50 per pack greater than 375 ml in case of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL), he said.
     

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets recover, Sensex up 100 points, Nifty off lows; Adani Ports, ONGC up

New York: Global stocks and crude prices were set to extend gains in Asia on Wednesday on confidence that government steps to restart economies will bring back growth and demand for oil.

Futures on major US and Hong Kong stock indexes were up following gains in a global stock index and an oil price surge of as much as 25 percent.

Financial markets had mostly dismissed grim economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic, but had second thoughts later in the day, trimming gains after downbeat comments from a senior member of the US Federal Reserve.

Futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 rose 0.38 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.32 percent.

However, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.20 percent in early trade.

Stock markets in mainland China will reopen for the first time since Thursday after a holiday break.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose as much as 2 percent during the day. The index cut gains by just over half at the close after US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida warned that economic data would get much worse before getting better, possibly in the second half of the year.

Gains in Brent in early Asia trade could extend the global benchmark’s string of gains to seven straight sessions while West Texas Intermediate rallied for the sixth consecutive session.

Fuel demand worldwide was down roughly 30 percent in April, but that has since risen modestly due to efforts to lift travel restrictions.

“The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we’re reopening and demand is going to get better,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.90 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 percent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1 percent overnight. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed nearly 2.2 percent higher.

US Treasury yields rose on evidence of the increasing need for the government to finance economic stimulus and in anticipation of an economic recovery.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose on Tuesday to 0.66 percent from 0.63 percent late on Monday.

Traders will also be watching Wednesday for the ADP National Employment Report of private US payrolls. It could foretell the damage to be revealed on Friday in the official US government measure of jobs in April, estimated to show nearly 22 million jobs were lost last month.

In line with rising Treasury yields, the US dollar rose for a third session on Tuesday against most major currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.287 percent. The euro was unchanged at $1.0838 after a ruling from Germany's highest court on Tuesday that the European Central Bank must justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus program or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.

Spot gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,702.55 an ounce.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 10:50:06 IST

