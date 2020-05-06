Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex soars over 400 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300-mark; rupee opens lower at Rs 75.73

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets recover, Sensex up 100 points, Nifty off lows; Adani Ports, ONGC up
New York: Global stocks and crude prices were set to extend gains in Asia on Wednesday on confidence that government steps to restart economies will bring back growth and demand for oil.
Futures on major US and Hong Kong stock indexes were up following gains in a global stock index and an oil price surge of as much as 25 percent.
Financial markets had mostly dismissed grim economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic, but had second thoughts later in the day, trimming gains after downbeat comments from a senior member of the US Federal Reserve.
Futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 rose 0.38 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.32 percent.
However, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.20 percent in early trade.
Stock markets in mainland China will reopen for the first time since Thursday after a holiday break.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose as much as 2 percent during the day. The index cut gains by just over half at the close after US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida warned that economic data would get much worse before getting better, possibly in the second half of the year.
Gains in Brent in early Asia trade could extend the global benchmark’s string of gains to seven straight sessions while West Texas Intermediate rallied for the sixth consecutive session.
Fuel demand worldwide was down roughly 30 percent in April, but that has since risen modestly due to efforts to lift travel restrictions.
“The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we’re reopening and demand is going to get better,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.90 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 percent.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1 percent overnight. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed nearly 2.2 percent higher.
US Treasury yields rose on evidence of the increasing need for the government to finance economic stimulus and in anticipation of an economic recovery.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose on Tuesday to 0.66 percent from 0.63 percent late on Monday.
Traders will also be watching Wednesday for the ADP National Employment Report of private US payrolls. It could foretell the damage to be revealed on Friday in the official US government measure of jobs in April, estimated to show nearly 22 million jobs were lost last month.
In line with rising Treasury yields, the US dollar rose for a third session on Tuesday against most major currencies.
The dollar index rose 0.287 percent. The euro was unchanged at $1.0838 after a ruling from Germany's highest court on Tuesday that the European Central Bank must justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus program or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.
Spot gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,702.55 an ounce.
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 10:50:06 IST
Highlights
India's services PMI falls to 5.4 in April
Rupee slips 18 paise to 75.81 in early trade
The rupee depreciated 18 paise to 75.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid strengthening American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
The local unit opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.81, down 18 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Sensex soars over 400 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300-mark
The indices staged a sharp recovery as the Sensex surged 437.89 points or 1.39 percent to 31,891.40 while the Nifty was up 107 points or 1.16 percent at 9,312.60 at around 10.30 am.
Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.
Govt appoints Tarun Bajaj as director on RBI central board
Indices in green
Rupee weak
Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials
French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it plans to enroll thousands of subjects globally for trials of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and that it has started to discuss advanced purchases with several countries.
Sanofi is working on two vaccine projects to prevent COVID-19 - the illness caused by the new coronavirus - and said it is exploring several manufacturing options, including fresh collaborations to ensure it can meet demand, if either program is successful.
Drugmakers are rushing to develop treatments and vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus that has killed over 255,000 people worldwide, infected more than 3.6 million and ravaged economies globally.
Of more than 100 vaccine candidates in development, 10 have reached the clinical testing stage so far, according to California-based think tank Milken Institute.
Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery post-virus pandemic
The US economy could start to recover in the second half of the year after what is shaping up to be the worst recession in decades, but growth is likely to be slow and uneven, several top Federal Reserve policymakers indicated on Tuesday.
Their less-than-sanguine assessments came as a majority of US states began or moved toward reopening their economies, locked down for weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the last six weeks, and U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a reboot to economic activity to mend household and corporate balance sheets, even though the coronavirus has continued to spread and U.S. deaths from COVID-19, the disease it causes, have topped 70,000.
Adani Ports, ONGC gain
Haryana liquor vends reopen, booze to be costlier as 'COVID cess' imposed
Titan stocks down third day in a row
Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on second day
Crude slips
US crude futures slipped 6 cents to $24.5 a barrel after five straight sessions of gains while Brent crude was flat at $30.97.
Oil prices had gained recently as European and Asian countries had ended their lockdowns to halt the coronavirus spread and as producers had axed supply after the demand crunch, Reuters said.
But analysts cautioned the rebalancing of the market would be choppy.
“We’re talking about normalisation of supply and demand but we’ve got a long way to go,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity strategy.
Moratorium relief for NBFCs likely
US stock futures, Chinese shares slip amid Sino-US tensions
Shares struggled and the yen gained on Wednesday, with markets in China faltering on their return from a long holiday as investors fretted over Sino-US tensions, while oil ended an extended winning streak on oversupply risks amid weak demand.
Wall Street futures turned negative after starting higher, with E-minis for the S&P500 off 0.3%.
China, opening for the first time since Thursday, started on the backfoot with the blue-chip index .CSI300 down 0.6%. Australian shares skidded 0.8%.
BPCL, IOC stocks down
Excise duty on petrol hiked by record Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre
The government on Tuesday evening hiked excise duty by a record Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel to garner Rs 1.6 lakh crore additional revenue as it repeated its time-tested formula of not passing on gains arising from a slump in international oil prices.
Retail prices of petrol and diesel will not be impacted by the tax changes as state-owned oil firms will adjust them against the recent fall in oil prices, industry officials said.
According to a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, special additional excise duty on petrol has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre and road cess has been hiked by Rs 8 a litre.
In case of diesel, special additional excise duty has been hiked by Rs 5 per litre and road cess has been raised by Rs 8 a litre.
With this, the total incidence of excise duty on petrol has risen to Rs 32.98 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.83.
Benchmark indices opened on flat to negative note
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 86.17 points or 0.27% at 31367.34, and the Nifty down 22.30 points or 0.24% at 9183.30.
About 441 shares have advanced, 231 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
Markets open low
IATA backs face masks for safe flying
The body representing global airlines came out in favour of passengers wearing masks onboard on Tuesday, as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social-distancing rules following the coronavirus crisis.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters that wearing masks would help protect passenger health but came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft, a measure it had previously said was likely.
European flights have all but come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic. While there is no visibility on when travel restrictions will ease, airlines are considering how to safely restart services and give passengers confidence to fly.
Months without revenues is threatening to force some airlines out of business.
COVID-19 to have some impact on Q1 FY21
Excise duty on fuel, road cess hiked
Markets at pre-opening
Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 292.39 points or 0.93 percent at 31745.90, and the Nifty up 29.65 points or 0.32% at 9235.25.
Hike in fuel prices will lead to additional tax collection: Moody's
Markets could open flat
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities said, "Markets could open flat and see a smaller range movement today compared to recent day following mildly positive Asian markets today and US markets that closed in the positive on Tuesday though off their day highs.
"US stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday for a second straight day, but finished well off session highs, as investors weighed a cloudy picture of the economy against U.S. businesses starting to slowly reopen after a period of stultifying coronavirus lockdowns. The major averages cut their gains in the final hour of trading after Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” that the economy may need more fiscal and monetary support.
"Rising crude oil prices also bolstered equity benchmarks. After the close Tuesday, Walt Disney & Co. said earnings fell more than 90% as the pandemic wiped out $1 billion in theme-park sales.West Texas Intermediate crude oil for June delivery rose Tuesday as easing state lockdowns fueled hope for higher oil prices, with crude gaining $4.17, or 20.5%, to settle at $24.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
"On the economic front, trade data showed the US deficit soaring 12% as the coronavirus epidemic dealt a severe blow to American exporters. Survey data on the services sector from the Institute for Supply Management showed it crashing to recession levels in April, though the reading of 41.8% was better than the consensus forecast.
"Rating agency Icra has further cut its projections for India's economic growth rate to -16 per cent to -20 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. This would mean contraction of 1-2 per cent for entire FY21. Fitch Ratings on Tuesday lowered its outlook on Brazil’s credit rating to negative from stable while maintaining its junk status BB minus sovereign credit rating, the latest indication of the severe economic and financial damage being wrought on Latin America’s largest economy by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with investors weighing optimism that more economies are moving toward easing lockdowns against cautionary comments from Federal Reserve officials.
"Technically, with the Nifty correcting further after the sharp correction seen in the previous session, the bears remain in control for the near term. Further downsides are likely once the immediate support of 9191 is broken towards 8909. Any pullback rallies could find resistance at 9396," Jasani said
Petrol, diesel prices up
Markets expected to open with mild Gap-up
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said the "Indian markets are expected to open flat with a mild GAP up as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading higher by 31 points. Early risers in Asia are also trading with modest gains of 0.30% to 0.70%. HANGSENG, TAIWAN, KOSPI and STRAITS are all trading in the green. Overnight the European and the US markets ended in the green, however, currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the red with cuts of 0.35%.
"The Nifty ended the previous session on a week note as bears took charge of the proceedings forcing the Index to shut shop lower by almost 1% or 87 points. A sustained trade below 9200 mark in today’s trading session will trigger a breakdown from a rising wedge pattern which could drag the Index futures lower to levels of 9130-9050.
"On the flip side if bulls manage to keep the Index futures above the 9200 level which happens to be the lower end of the wedge a short covering rally could take the Index back to levels of 9300-9400. Traders should also keep a close watch on the VIX a spike above 46 could favour the bears increasing the downside chances significantly," Agarwala said.
