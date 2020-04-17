Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty trends suggest higher opening for Sensex; RBI governor to address media at 10 AM
New York: Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.
China’s economy shrank 6.8 percent in January-March from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the first such decline since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began.
A Reuters poll showed China’s economy is forecast to have shrunk 6.5 percent in the first quarter from a year ago.
#CNBCTV18Market | Take a look at how stock markets performed in Europe & US
Dow Futures are up more than 800 points pic.twitter.com/yFTVQib2vJ
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 17, 2020
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 index ESc1 rose right from the closing bell and jumped 3.5% to a five-week high, while the Nikkei futures NKc1 pointed to gains of 545 points.
US stock indices had eked out gains overnight in a session of choppy trade, after shares of Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc surged to record highs, as sweeping stay-home orders by governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic drove demand for online commerce and streaming services.Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc also soared 15 percent after a media report suggested that patients suffering severely from the coronavirus were responding positively to the drug maker’s experimental treatment remdesivir.
Data released overnight had shown a record 22 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits over the past month, though some investors took heart in the fact that claims had fallen for the second straight week.
But in a sign some investors stayed averse to risk, the US dollar rose again and US Treasury yields slid to new lows.
Indeed, some analysts warned an economic recovery may be slow and protracted.
“Some believe when the crisis is over, everything will quickly return to what life was like in January, but I think there will be some lingering effects,” said Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private wealth solutions at asset manager Blackstone Group Inc.
“I think the recovery will look like a square root sign, a “V” at the beginning and then a gradual recovery.”
Joining a handful of other governments that are restarting their economies after mass shutdowns to contain the pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday US state governors can re-open businesses in a staggered, three-stage process.
Bond investors agreed the outlook was glum and bought more US Treasuries, further flattening the curve. US 10-year and 30-year yields dropped to two-week lows, while the yield on two-year notes sank to a three-year trough of 0.187 percent. It recovered to 0.211 percent by early Friday, but was still over a 100 basis points below January levels.
The demand for safety helped the dollar index rise 0.3 percent to a one-week high of 99.954, while the euro recovered from a low of $1.0832 struck overnight to be up 0.18 percent at $1.0854. The greenback was little changed against the Japanese yen at 107.95 yen.
A firmer dollar led gold prices to retreat further from 7-1/2-year highs hit earlier in the week. Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,707.50, while US gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.3 percent to $1,725.9.
Oil prices steadied a touch after hovering at an 18-year low overnight on fears that energy demand will collapse on the back of a global recession. US crude CLc1 edged up 0.65 percent to $20, while Brent crude LCOc1 was flat at $27.82.
09:14 (IST)
China's economy shrank 6.8% in January-March
China’s economy shrank 6.8 percent in January-March from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the first such decline since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began.
The historic slump in the world’s second-largest economy comes after efforts to contain the coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, shut down factories, transport and shopping malls.
Similar shutdowns now in effect in major economies elsewhere have devastated global trade and suggest an immediate Chinese recovery is likely to be some way off.
The decline was larger than the 6.5 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and reverses a 6 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2019.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP fell 9.8 percent in the first three months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, which compared with expectations for a 9.9 percent contraction and 1.5 percent growth in the previous quarter.
09:13 (IST)
Markets could open higher following strong Asian markets
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities said: "China weak data out, now hopes on US economy reopening and possible breakthrough in cure of COVID-19. Indian markets could open higher today following strong Asian markets today and US indices that rose modestly higher led by tech names on Thursday.
US stocks on Thursday closed modestly higher, led by technology-related companies, against a backdrop of grim economic news and plans by the government to restart long-dormant economies while preventing a fresh outbreak of the deadly pandemic. Negative economic reports didn’t stop investors from picking up health-care and technology-related stocks, which helped to propel the market higher.
Asian stocks rose on Friday with US and European futures amid tentative steps to restart the American economy and progress on the fight against the coronavirus.
China reported that its first quarter GDP contracted by 6.8 percent in 2020 (vs 6.5 percent contraction as per analyst poll) from a year ago as its economy took a huge hit from the coronavirus outbreak. The contraction in the first quarter would also be the first decline since at least 1992. In the first quarter, retail sales in China fell 19 percent from a year ago while industrial production fell 8.4 percent in the same period.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am on April 17. There are hopes of some additional measures to alleviate the current issues faced by the businesses and lenders.
Technically, with the Nifty bouncing back, traders will need to watch if the Nifty can now hold above the immediate supports of 8961-8874; else a further correction is likely that could take the Nifty towards the 13 day simple moving average support at 8554. On upmoves, it could face resistance at 9261.
09:09 (IST)
