Stock Markets Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 500 points, Nifty below 9000-mark; OPEC, Russia to cut crude oil production

Washington: India is likely to record its worst growth performance since the 1991 liberalisation this fiscal year as the coronavirus outbreak severely disrupts the economy, the World Bank said.
India's economy is expected to grow 1.5 percent to 2.8 percent in the 2020-21 fiscal which started on 1 April, the World Bank said in its South Asia Economic Focus report.
It estimated India will grow 4.8 percent to 5 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal that ended on 31 March.
The COVID-19 outbreak came at a time when India's economy was already slowing due to persistent financial sector weaknesses, the report said.
To contain it, the government imposed a lockdown, shutting factories and businesses, suspending flights, stopping trains and restricting mobility of goods and people.
"The resulting domestic supply and demand disruptions (on the back of weak external demand) are expected to result in a sharp growth deceleration in FY21 (April 2020 to March 2021)," it said, adding that the services sector will be particularly impacted.
A revival in domestic investment is likely to be delayed given enhanced risk aversion on a global scale, and renewed concerns about financial sector resilience.
"Growth is expected to rebound to 5% in Fiscal 2022 (2021-22) as the impact of COVID-19 dissipates, and fiscal and monetary policy support pays off with a lag," the World Bank said.
The World Bank joins a chorus of international agencies that have made a similar cut in growth estimates in recent days on concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees India's economic growth slipping to 4 percent in the current fiscal, while S&P Global Ratings has further slashed its GDP growth forecast for the country to 3.5 percent from a previous downgrade of 5.2 percent.
Fitch Ratings puts its estimate for India growth at 2 percent, while India Ratings & Research has revised its FY21 forecast to 3.6 percent from 5.5 percent earlier.
Moody's Investors Service has slashed its estimate of India's GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 percent, from an earlier estimate of 5.3 percent.
In its report released on Sunday, the World Bank saw the South Asian region, comprising eight countries, growing by 1.8 - 2.8 percent this year, down from the 6.3 percent it projected six months ago.
Its 2019-20 estimate for India at 4.8 - 5 percent is lower by 1.2 - 1 percent of the estimate made in October 2019. The 1.5 - 2.8 percent growth estimate in 2020-21 is lower than 5.4 - 4.1 percent estimated in October last year.
"The green shoots of a rebound that were observable at the end of 2019 have been overtaken by the negative impacts of the global crisis," the World Bank report said, adding India has set aside just over 1 percent of GDP for programs to increase health sector spending and compensate the unemployed, with the bulk of the money going towards cash transfers, free food and gas cylinders, and interest-free loans.
In a conference call with reporters, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia Hans Timmer said India's "outlook is not good."
And if the domestic lockdown is prolonged, then the economic result can be much worse than what the World Bank has in its baseline range of forecasts.
Among the steps that India can take to address this challenge, Timmer said the first is to focus on mitigating the spread of the disease, and to make sure that everybody has food.
"Then, it is very important to prepare for a rebound and that means there should be a focus on temporary jobs programmes, especially at the local levels. Those initiatives should be supported. And it is important to prevent bankruptcies especially of a small and medium sized enterprise," Timmer said in response to a question.
"In the longer run, this is really an opportunity to bring the Indian economy on sustainable path not just fiscally, but also socially," he said.
The World Bank is working with India to mitigate the challenge posed by COVID-19. It has approved USD 1 billion to India, of which the first tranche has already been released to deal with the emergency in the health care sector.
The first tranche aims at delivering civilian diagnostic equipment, put in place additional capacity to deal with testing and make testing available that benefits the entire population, said World Bank Vice President for South Asia Hartwig Schafer.
It is also working with India on two additional operations, which is anticipated to be ready in a matter of weeks.
These include, employment, banking and micro, small and medium enterprises sector.
In its report, the World Bank said that the COVID-19 outbreak has magnified pre-existing risks to India's economic outlook.
The government is undertaking measures to contain the health and economic fallout, and the RBI has begun providing calibrated support in the form of policy rate cuts and regulatory forbearance.
"Given significant uncertainties, there is a wide confidence interval around the baseline estimate. If a large-scale domestic contagion scenario is avoided, early policy measures payoff, and restrictions to the mobility of goods and people can be lifted swiftly, an upside scenario could materialize in FY21, with growth around four percent," it said.
"However, if domestic contagion is not contained, and the nationwide shutdown is extended, growth projections could be revised downwards to 1.5 percent, and fiscal slippages would be larger," it said.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 10:01:12 IST
Gold falls on profit-booking
Gold edged down on Monday as investors booked profits after prices hit a one-month high last week, while worries over a coronavirus-driven steeper global economic downturn and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures limited bullion’s losses.
Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,681.49 per ounce by 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $1,728.40.
There is “a bit of a post-weekend profit-taking. (There is) no follow through topside as equity markets are trading more neutral and the dollar remains relatively firm,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
Commodity currencies slipped against safe-haven units such as the dollar and yen as a record output cut agreed by major oil producing nations failed to offset broader concerns about global demand for resources, while world shares fell as investors braced for more economic damages from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Oil firmer on OPEC+ deal
Global shares fell on Monday as investors braced for more signs of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic although a landmark deal by OPEC and its allies to slash output helped oil prices climbed in volatile trade.
The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped slightly, with South Korean shares falling 0.9 percent.
US S&P 500 mini futures dropped 1.54 percent, erasing a brief gain to a one-month high made right after the start of trading.
Financial markets in Australia and Hong Kong were closed while in mainland China, the CSI300 index lost 0.6 percent in early trade.
Index gainers at this hour
Nifty below 9,000-mark
China Central Bank purchases 1.75-cr shares in HDFC
In a major development, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has purchased 1.75 crore shares in the lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The move is significant as it comes at a time when the world is fighting the deadly coronavirus, with the two top economic powers, US and China, being the worst affected.
Hours after a consignment of hydroxychloroquine (touted by Trump as cure for covid-19) from India arrived in the US, the shareholding pattern of HDFC disclosed to the BSE that the central bank of China has acquired nearly 1.75 crore shares in HDFC during the quarter ended March.
The development has come when HDFC's shares plunged 25% last month amid the brutal selloff in global markets on concerns about the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The stock is among the worst performers this year on India's 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex index.
Major loses at this hour
OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever cut in oil prices
OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic and said they had an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, to curb global oil supply by 20 percent.
Measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus have destroyed demand for fuel and driven down oil prices, straining budgets of oil producers and hammering the US shale industry, which is more vulnerable to low prices due to its higher costs.
The group, known as OPEC+, said it had agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, after four days of talks and following pressure from US President Donald Trump to arrest the price decline.
The biggest oil cut ever is more than four times deeper than the previous record cut in 2008. Producers will slowly relax curbs after June, although reductions in production will stay in place until April 2022.
Sensex, Nifty open low in early trading session
10:01 (IST)
Bajaj Finance drops 8%
Stocks of Bajaj Finance Limited dropped 8% in opening sesssion. The stock is now trading at Rs 2335 per share.
The company stock surged 21% last week.
09:59 (IST)
Nifty marched ahead in the previous session: Yes Securities
In previous session, Nifty marched ahead to reclaim the crucial 9,100 mark by rallying over 4 percent. In recent upmove from 8k-mark, banks and financials have been leading from the front, they were joined by auto and metals too in last session.
Rather than looking at the recent peak of 13th March, it is now essential to focus on overall market structure which has turned positive as structure of higher lows indicates presence of support at lower levels. However, it is important for Nifty to surpass hurdle zone of 9,100-9,150 as presence of two-digit Gann number 91(00) is seen near March 2015 peak of 9,119; which indicates corridor of uncertainty.
Reversal from above mentioned hurdle zone has proved to be very painful as seen in the past. Gaining for the straight third session, NiftyAuto index reclaimed levels of 5,500. Stock specific rally within the auto index is likely to continue.
09:56 (IST)
L&T Construction bags orders
09:53 (IST)
Pharma, IT stocks up
All indices are trading in the red, except pharma, IT stocks.
BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down 2 percent each.
09:51 (IST)
'Private sector banks trading at better valuations'
09:50 (IST)
Gold falls on profit-booking
Gold edged down on Monday as investors booked profits after prices hit a one-month high last week, while worries over a coronavirus-driven steeper global economic downturn and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures limited bullion’s losses.
Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,681.49 per ounce by 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $1,728.40.
There is “a bit of a post-weekend profit-taking. (There is) no follow through topside as equity markets are trading more neutral and the dollar remains relatively firm,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
Commodity currencies slipped against safe-haven units such as the dollar and yen as a record output cut agreed by major oil producing nations failed to offset broader concerns about global demand for resources, while world shares fell as investors braced for more economic damages from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
09:48 (IST)
Oil firmer on OPEC+ deal
Global shares fell on Monday as investors braced for more signs of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic although a landmark deal by OPEC and its allies to slash output helped oil prices climbed in volatile trade.
The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped slightly, with South Korean shares falling 0.9 percent.
US S&P 500 mini futures dropped 1.54 percent, erasing a brief gain to a one-month high made right after the start of trading.
Financial markets in Australia and Hong Kong were closed while in mainland China, the CSI300 index lost 0.6 percent in early trade.
09:41 (IST)
Index gainers at this hour
09:40 (IST)
Nifty below 9,000-mark
09:39 (IST)
China Central Bank purchases 1.75-cr shares in HDFC
In a major development, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has purchased 1.75 crore shares in the lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The move is significant as it comes at a time when the world is fighting the deadly coronavirus, with the two top economic powers, US and China, being the worst affected.
Hours after a consignment of hydroxychloroquine (touted by Trump as cure for covid-19) from India arrived in the US, the shareholding pattern of HDFC disclosed to the BSE that the central bank of China has acquired nearly 1.75 crore shares in HDFC during the quarter ended March.
The development has come when HDFC's shares plunged 25% last month amid the brutal selloff in global markets on concerns about the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The stock is among the worst performers this year on India's 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex index.