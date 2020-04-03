Stock Markets Today LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 300 points, Nifty opens below 8,200-level; Kotak Mahindra extends losses
New York: Asian markets on Friday looked to latch onto Wall Street’s overnight gains after crude prices notched their biggest one-day surge on record, helping offset concerns about the depth of a global recession.
Despite the rally in stocks, investors still sought the safety of the US dollar and government bonds as an unprecedented number of Americans-6.6 million-filed jobless claims due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, as economic concerns stayed front and center.
US stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce an oil production cut of up to 10 million to 15 million barrels as the two countries signaled willingness to make a deal.
Saudi Arabia said it would call an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Saudi state media reported.
Nikkei futures edged slightly higher, above the index’s cash close on Thursday, and Australia’s benchmark was up 1.5 percent in early trade. Hong Kong futures were negative.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.04 percent. A gauge of stocks across the globe advanced 1.24 percent overnight, adding to modest gains earlier in Europe.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.7 percent.
Projections released by the US Congressional Budget Office showed US gross domestic product will decline by more than 7 percent in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis takes hold.
Interest rates on 10-year Treasuries will likely be below 1 percent during the quarter as well, the CBO said.
Investors sought the perceived safety of government bonds. Benchmark US 10-year notes fell in price to last yield 0.6111 percent.
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally.
The dollar gained for a second straight day against a basket of currencies as investors continued to take shelter in the US currency.
The dollar index rose 0.672 percent, while the Japanese yen weakened 0.21 percent versus the greenback at 108.15 per dollar.
Gold prices jumped as record high US jobless claims intensified fears of the coming economic slowdown and drove investors toward the safe-haven metal.
US gold futures settled 2.9 percent higher at $1,637.70 an ounce.
Highly rated US corporate bond issuers raised a record $110.502 billion this week, according to Refinitiv IFR data, as firms borrowed cash in fear the coronavirus crisis may soon limit their access to capital markets.
Brent futures rose $5.20, or 21.0 percent, to settle at $29.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $5.01, or 24.7 percent, to settle at $25.32.
Despite the record surge on Thursday, oil prices have still lost more than half their value this year.
09:44 (IST)
IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra among top losers
09:43 (IST)
COVID-19 impacts realty
In metros, the commercial sector which was picking up speed during the last quarter of financial year owing to investments inflow and industry corrections will witness slow movement and deferring of decisions, said Zulquer Nain, Director – NMBPL.
In the current situation, delay of material and labour supply will not only slow down the construction projects but also dent the uncounted loss in day to day spending. However, it is expected that the impact of COVID19 on the realty sector will be short-lived but the tremors will be felt for sure.
09:41 (IST)
PVR share price drops over 7%
PVR share price plunged 7.20 per cent to Rs 978.55 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade.
The shares hit 52-week low today.
09:40 (IST)
JSW promoter releases pledge on shares
Kotak Mahindra Bank was top Sensex loser, extending the previous session's losses, was down 7 per cent to Rs 1,098, followed by IndusInd Bank, down over 5%.
09:38 (IST)
Kotak Mahindra among top losers
Extending its losses in the previous session, Kotak Mahindra Bank is the top Sensex loser.
The stock was down 7 percent to Rs 1,098, followed by IndusInd Bank, which was down over 5 percent.
09:31 (IST)
Oil futures pare record gains
Oil prices fell on Friday, coming off their biggest one-day gains in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut output, but made no offer to reduce U.S. production.Brent crude futures fell 3 percent, or 9 cents, to $29.05 as of 0127 GMT, after having soared 21 percent on Thursday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 5.2 percent, or $1.32, to $23.98 a barrel, after having surged 24.7 percent on Thursday.
Friday’s drop reflected market skepticism over whether a deal to call off a damaging Saudi-Russian price war would go ahead if there was no cooperation from other producers including the United States. Trump told reporters at the White House late on Thursday he had made no offer to cut US output.
09:29 (IST)
Indices negative in opening session in stock market
09:21 (IST)
Sensex down 239 points, Nifty dips
Indian indices opened lower on April 3 with Nifty above 8200 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 238.64 points or 0.84% at 28026.67, and the Nifty down 68.55 points or 0.83% at 8185.25. About 410 shares have advanced, 263 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged.
09:20 (IST)
Lupin gets Establishment Inspection Reports from USFDA
09:19 (IST)
Bajaj Auto reports sales down 38% in March
09:16 (IST)
Narendra Modi says, No one alone in this fight against coronavirus
09:14 (IST)
Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
International seat capacity has dropped by almost 80% from a year ago and half the world’s airplanes are in storage, new data shows, suggesting the aviation industry may take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Carriers including United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) and Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) have warned they are likely to emerge from the crisis smaller, and there are fears others may not survive.
“It is likely that when we get across to the other side of the pandemic, things won’t return to the vibrant market conditions we had at the start of the year,” said Olivier Ponti, vice president at data firm ForwardKeys.
“It’s also possible that a number of airlines will have gone bust and uneconomic discounts will be necessary to attract demand back,” he said in a statement.
09:12 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening session
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 211.13 points or 0.75% at 28476.44, and the Nifty up 130.65 points or 1.58% at 8384.45.
09:11 (IST)
Supreme Court sets aside NGT order
09:03 (IST)
Stocks to watch out for
09:01 (IST)
World Bank emergency funds for India approved