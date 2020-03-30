Stock market LIVE Updates: Indices off opening lows; Nifty above 8,500-mark; Bajaj Finance, M&M, IndusInd Bank among top losers
Sydney: Asian share markets looked set for a rocky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early spill amid fears the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skidded 1.7 percent right from the bell, while Nikkei futures pointed to an opening loss of around 500 points.
Central banks have mounted an all-out effort to bolster activity with rate cuts and massive asset-buying campaigns, which has at least eased liquidity strains in markets.
Canada’s central bank on Friday surprised with an emergency rate cut to 0.25 percent and a program of quantitative easing, while New Zealand policy makers on Monday launched a loan program for corporates to meet liquidity needs.
Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB, said the main question for markets was whether all the stimulus would be enough to help the global economy withstand the shock.
“To answer this question, one needs to know the magnitude of the containment measures and for how long they will be implemented,” he added. “This is the big unknown and it suggests markets are likely to remain volatile until this uncertainty is resolved.”
With that in mind, it was not encouraging that British authorities were warning lockdown measures could last months.
While President Donald Trump had talked about reopening the US economy for Easter, on Sunday he extended guidelines for social restrictions to 30 April and said the peak of the death count from the respiratory disease could be two weeks away.
Bond investors looked to be bracing for a long haul with yields at the very short end of the curve turning negative and those on 10-year notes dropping a steep 26 basis points last week to 0.67 percent.
Early on Monday, Treasury futures climbed anew and pointed to a fresh fall in yields. That drop has combined with efforts by the Federal Reserve to pump more US dollars into markets, and dragged the currency off recent highs.
Indeed, the dollar suffered its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade last week.
Against the yen, the dollar was pinned at 107.80, well off the recent high at 111.71. The euro was firm at $1.1118 after rallying more than 4 percent last week.
The retreat in the dollar proved a fillip for gold, which was up 0.4 percent on Monday at $1,625.18 an ounce.
It has been little help for oil as Saudi Arabia and Russia show no signs of backing down in their price war.
Brent crude futures lost 89 cents to $24.04 a barrel, while US crude fell 96 cents to $20.55.
Maruti Suzuki extends warranty policy for some clients till 30 June
TVS Motor pledges Rs 25 cr donation for PM Relief Fund
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it will donate Rs 25 crore to the prime minister's Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battle against COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is contributing on behalf of various group firms like TVS Credit Services Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and others, it said.
This is in line with the company''s continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
The contribution is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR arm of the group, it added.
Sun Pharma trading at day's high with gains of more than 1%
L&T announces Rs 150 cr donation to PM-CARES Fund
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced Rs 150 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak and said it has set aside over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers.
L&T joins a list of other corporates including Tata Group and Reliance Industries who have come forward to offer their support to fight this unprecedented crisis.
The company said it has set aside an outlay of over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers by continuing to pay their wages during the ongoing lockdown and providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps, while maintaining the COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.
"Responding to the call given by Prime Minister of India, the company will donate Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund," the company said in a statement.
Authorities hold meeting on restarting industries in Ludhiana
Investors lose Rs 1.42 lakh cr wealth in early trade
The investors lost about 1.42 lakh crore worth wealth in early trade on Monday as market fell sharply in the opening session.
Sensex plunged 1,000 points to to 28,708 while broader Nifty was down below 8,400-level, reported Financial Express.
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the early seeion on Monday, down from Rs 1.12 lakh crore on Friday.
Govt likely decide on H1 market borrowing plan on Tuesday
Major airlines urge US Treasury to disburse aid quickly
Major US airlines asked the US Treasury to move quickly to release up to $58 billion in government grants and loans and recommended a formula to divide up the money.
In a letter dated Saturday and seen by Reuters, carriers wrote that “given the urgent and immediate need, it is essential that these funds be disbursed as soon as possible.”
The letter was signed by the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Air Group, JetBlue Airways Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Hawaiian Airlines and Atlas Air Worldwide. It was also signed by senior executives at UPS Corp and FedEx and the head of an airline trade association.
Singapore eases monetary policy
Singapore’s central bank aggressively eased its monetary policy on Monday, as widely expected, with the city-state’s bellwether economy bracing for a deep recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.
Economists said the changes are the most aggressive easing since the 2009 financial crisis and also come as the central bank forecast deflation and a sharp economic contraction in 2020.
Sensex trims losses, Nifty above 8,500
Sensex trimmed the losses in the early morning session and was trading 388 points or 1.30 percent at 29,426.67 while the broader Nifty was down 105.30 points or 1.22 percent at 8,554.95 at around 10.50 AM.
Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack jumping nearly 6 percent
Tokyo stocks fall more than 3% at open
Shanghai tops world's IPO league table despite coronavirus
Shanghai has topped global initial public offering (IPO) league table for the first time in nearly three years, even as the coronavirus epidemic which originated in China rocked markets around the world.
A total of 33 companies raised $7.31 billion floating on the Shanghai main board and the city’s start up-focused STAR market, according to Refinitiv data for the first quarter, easily outstripping New York’s Nasdaq where 17 companies raised $5.13 billion via IPOs.
But even as Shanghai basks in success, for cash-seeking companies and their bankers the question is whether China can maintain this momentum as the coronavirus continues to cause massive disruption in global financial markets.
Gold gains as dollar weakens, fears of economic damage mount
Gold prices edged up on Monday as the U.S dollar hovered near a two-week low touched in the previous session, while coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and stoked fears of economic damage, lifting demand for safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,621.85 per ounce. US gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,641.80.
The dollar was holding close to its lowest since 17 March, touched on Friday, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
Physical gold dealers struggled to meet surging safe-haven demand last week, especially in Singapore, as the outbreak choked global supply chains, while massive discounts were offered in India amidst a lockdown.
China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in 5 years
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut the rate on reverse repurchase agreements by 20 basis points on Monday, the largest in nearly five years, as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on an economy ravaged by coronavirus pandemic.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the 7-day reverse repo rate to 2.20 percent from 2.40 percent.
The central bank did not give a reason for the move.
Ma Jun, a central bank adviser told state media that China still has ample room for monetary policy adjustment and the rate decision took into consideration the return of Chinese companies to work, the global virus situation and a deterioration in the external economic environment.
Donald Trump backs off plan to reopen businesses by mid-April
President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, dropping a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running by mid-April after a top medical adviser said more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak.
The reversal by Trump, which he said would be disclosed in greater detail on Tuesday, came as the US death toll topped 2,460 from the respiratory disease, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 141,000 cases, the most of any country in the world.
Rupee slips 32 paise to 75.21 against dollar in early trade
The rupee fell 32 paise to 75.21 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus-induced lockdowns tightened across the world and in India.
Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
The rupee opened weak at 75.17 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.21, down 32 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 74.89 against the US dollar on Friday.
Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.
Brent futures were down 6.7 percent, or $1.68, to $23.25 a barrel after earlier dropping to $23.03, the lowest since November 2002.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as far as $19.92, near an 18-year low hit earlier this month, and was last trading down 5.4 percent, or $1.17, at $20.34 a barrel.
The oil markets have been slammed by demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.
Have capacity to scale up beds, says Fortis Healthcare
Gold gains as dollar weakens
Gold prices edged up on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-week low touched in the previous session, while coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and stoked fears of economic damage, lifting demand for safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,621.85 per ounce. US gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,641.80.
The dollar was holding close to its lowest since 17 March, touched on Friday, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies
No plans to extend 21-day lockdown: Official
RBL Bank among top losers on Nifty Bank index
Sectoral indices were trading in a negative territory.
The Nifty Realty Index was down nearly 4 percent, while Nifty Bank index dropped 3.25 percent or 660 points dragged by RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank.
Muthoot Finance closes all 500 branches
Strides Pharma gets EIR
Strides Pharma Science has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the inspection conducted by the USFDA in January 2020 at Company’s flagship facility KRS Gardens, Bangalore.
Sectoral indices trading low
All the sectoral indices were trading over 2-4 percent lower.
Bajaj Finance, M&M, IndusInd Bank, UPL and ONGC led the decline among Nifty constituents while Cipla, TCS and ITC were the top gainers.
Market recovers
FinMin, RBI meet tomorrow
The Finance Ministry and RBI will hold a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide on the government's borrowing plan for the first half of 2020-21 amid the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
According to sources, the government would resort to front-load its borrowing plan to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19 on the economy.
The meeting between the Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be held through video conferencing for the first time as there is lockdown across the country, the sources said.
Rupee opens weak
Sensex, Nifty open lower
Asia shares suffer virus chills
Asian shares slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks’ best efforts.
“We continue to mark down 1H20 global GDP forecasts as our assessment of both the global pandemic’s reach and the damage related to necessary containment policies has increased,” said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. They now predict global GDP could fall at a 10.5% annualized rate in the first half of the year.
There was much uncertainty about whether funds would have to buy or sell for month- and quarter-end to meet their benchmarks, many of which would have been thrown out of whack by the wild market swings seen over March.
China may issue new policies to stimulate auto demand
China may issue new policies to stimulate demand for automobiles, with the country’s auto industry still facing difficulties, Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, said on Monday.
There is still not enough demand for autos, Xin told reporters according to Reuters, as the outbreak of the coronavirus has dramatically cut private consumption.
Autos account for a big portion of China’s overall industrial production, and are the main driver of the country’s retail sales.
China is also working to help its auto spare parts manufacturers resolve cash flow problems, Xin said.
Godfrey Phillips suspends operations
Corporate Insolvency Regulation process amended
Zydus gets tentative nod from USFDA
Indices trade weak in pre-opening session; Nifty below 8,400-level
Benchmark indices are trading weak in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 8400.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 236.43 points or 0.79% at 29579.16, and the Nifty down 301.00 points or 3.48% at 8359.25.
