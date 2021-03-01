Stock Market roundup: Sensex surges 750 points, Nifty above 14,750; key stocks that moved most today

The market began on a good note, gaining around 1.5 percent on the back of positive domestic data and auto sales number on the first day of March

The market started on a good note, gaining around 1.5 percent on the back of positive domestic data and auto sales number on the first day of the month on Monday.

In the process, it recovered some of the losses that it had incurred in the previous session.

At the close, Sensex was up by 749.85 points (1.53 percent) at 49,849.84. Nifty, too, ended in the green, finishing at 14,761.50, which was up 232.30 points (1.6 percent).

Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on 1 March:

Maruti Suzuki: The stock closed at Rs 7,018.90, adding 2 percent after the carmaker reported better February sales. During the month, 1,64,469 vehicles were sold, a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 11.8 percent. The company also sold 1,05,986 units of passenger car, a YoY rise of 6.1 percent compared to 99,871 units in February 2020.

TVS Motor: The stock rose 3 percent on the back of the company reporting 18 percent rise in sales in February 2021 YoY — compared to at 2,97,747 units this February, the company had sold 2,53,261 units in February 2020. Even 2-wheeler sales grew by 21 percent YoY.

RITES: It closed at Rs 258.85, gaining over 5 percent after the company got orders worth Rs 93.18 crore.

Siemens: The stock rose 3 percent. The company closed the acquisition of C&S Electric after receiving approval of the Competition Commission of India on August 20, 2020.

Bharat Dynamics: The stock jumped over 5 percent as the company received an order worth Rs 372.98 crore for the supply of MRSAM Missile Rear Sections for Indian Air Force deliverables.

Tata Motors: The stock was up over 1 percent after the auto major’s registered sale of 61,365 units compared to the YoY figure of 40,619 units — a rise of 51.1 per. Commercial vehicle sales rose 21 percent and domestic sales jumped 54 percent. At 27,225 units, passenger vehicle sales for February were the highest in nearly nine years.

Sterlite Tech: On March 1, the shares gained over 3 per ent after the company received orders worth $100 million in the West Asia to set up a network and infrastructure for 5G wireless service.

KEC International: The stocks were up 5 percent, as the company received orders worth Rs 1,140 crore across businesses.

Biocon: The stock was up by 2 percent.

Manappuram Finance: The stock closed at Rs 174.55 and ended in the red. The company is considering multiple options to raise funds.