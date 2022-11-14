Stock market in red: Sensex down 135 points, Nifty hovers around 18,300

Mumbai: Sensex slipped over 135 points, while Nifty hovered around 18,300-mark on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of retail and wholesale inflation readings for the month October.

The benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty – rallied in early trade today amid positive cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows, but later faced volatile trends and were trading in red.

At 11:42 IST, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 135.19 points or 0.22 per cent to 61,659.19. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading at 18,345.70 down 4.00 points or 0.22 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the major winners in early trade.

Dr Reddy’s, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher, while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended higher on Friday.

“The momentum in the market is evident in the 4 straight weeks of gains and FIIs turning buyers in all the last 11 trading days,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had zoomed 1,181.34 points or 1.95 per cent to settle at 61,795.04 on Friday. The Nifty rallied 321.50 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 18,349.70.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.43 per cent higher at USD 96.40 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 3,958.23 crore, as per exchange data.

