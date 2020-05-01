Stock, commodity, bond, forex markets closed today for Maharashtra Day; to resume trading on 4 May

All major financial markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, currency and debt markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Financial markets will resume trading on 4 April.

On Thursday, the rally continued on the domestic bourses for the fourth consecutive session and ended the week with the gain of 7 percent. The benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive day with Nifty ending April series above 9,850 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 997.46 points or 3.05 percent at 33717.62, and the Nifty was up 306.55 points or 3.21 percent at 9859.90. About 1316 shares have advanced, 1084 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged.

Sectorally, all indices ended in green except pharma and media. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each. However metal, IT and auto indices ended with a gain of more than 5 percent. Tata Motors, UPL and ONGC lead the gains while Cipla, HUL and Sun Pharma traded as top laggards.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose almost 9 percent in early trade after it said it had become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals pared some gains and were trading up 4.8 percent at mid-session.

The Indian rupee surged 57 paise to close at 75.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, amid higher domestic equity markets and a weak American currency in the overseas market.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.