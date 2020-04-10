Stock, commodity, bond, forex markets closed today for Good Friday; to resume trading on 13 April

The currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on 13 April.

Market rebounded sharply from the opening losses and ended in the green on Thursday amid reports of government's second stimulus package worth about Rs 1 lakh crore soon.

The government is likely to unveil a second stimulus package in coming days to focus on help of MSME.

Sensex jumped 1,265.66 points or 4.23 percent to 31159.62 and while Nifty was up 363.15 points or 4.15 percent at 9,111.90 at close.

M&M was the top gainer surging nearly 17 percent in the Sensex pack. Other major gainers included Maruti Suzuki, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma.

As many as 1,836 shares advanced, 540 shares declined, and 170 shares remained unchanged.

On sectoral front, Auto Index surged over 10 percent followed by bank, metal, pharma, infra and energy. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 3 percent each.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking told Firstpost, "Finally the Nifty has settled its Weekly Option Expiry at 9111 level with more the 363 points and has given close above 9,050-level which is a good sign for the time being, based on which we may see a further upside movement. Moreover, few large cap counters also helped out the Nifty to climb above 9000 level like HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Kotak Bank and Maruti which even settled with good numbers of gain.

"It seems that the Nifty has turned its table in a positive direction after giving a close above 9,000-levels as it was a second attempt but a successful one with enough volume activity. For the time being, downside support comes at 8700 while upside resistance comes at 9300 then 9,600," he said.

