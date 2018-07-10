Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Steel minister directs SAIL to take steps to free land from encroachers in different parts of country

Business Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 11:16:14 IST

New Delhi: The Steel Ministry on Monday directed state-owned SAIL to take steps to free its land from encroachers in different parts of the country.

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh during a meeting with officials of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) here expressed serious concern over encroachment of land in different plants and units of SAIL in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

All encroachments "need to be removed on a priority basis for the next phase of modernisation and expansion of SAIL", the minister said.

Singh also directed SAIL officials to issue notices to the encroachers.

The state-run steel maker can also take help of law enforcement agencies of the respective states to remove encroachments and illegal constructions, the minister has said.

SAIL has five integrated steel plants namely Bhilai Steel Plant in Chattisgarh, Durgapur Steel Plant and IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal, Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

Besides, it has three special steel plants in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka. It also has a unit in Maharashtra.

Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma, SAIL Chairman Saraswati Prasad and other senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 11:16 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores