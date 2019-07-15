Steel exports fall 34% to 6.36 MT in 2018-19; measures taken to protect domestic industry from external competition: Govt

New Delhi: The country's total steel exports fell 34 percent in 2018-19 to 6.36 million tonne (MT) as compared to the preceding fiscal, Parliament was informed Monday.

"In comparison to 2017-18 (9.62 million tonnes), India's total steel export has declined by 34 percent in 2018-19 and stood at 6.36 million tonnes," Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He also informed the house that the government has taken appropriate measures such as anti-dumping and countervailing duties in order to protect the domestic industry from unfair external competition.

"Government has also notified 53 Steel and Steel Product (Quality Control) Orders which is applicable for both domestic production as well as imports," he said.

The Steel Quality Control Order is implemented in the public interest for the protection of human, animal and plant, the safety of the environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security, he added.

He also said that trade-related issues are a part of ongoing economic relationship discussion between India and the US.

