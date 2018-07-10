Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Steel, aluminium tariffs: India, US to hold talks in Geneva next week

Business Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 12:00:45 IST

New Delhi: India and the US will hold consultations next week in Geneva to deliberate upon the case filed by New Delhi in the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of high import duties on steel and aluminium by Washington, an official said.

The consultations would be held under the aegis of WTO's dispute settlement mechanism.

A team of senior officials from the commerce ministry will lead the team.

The US is holding the consultations with all the countries that have filed disputes on the issue in Geneva on 19-20 July.

Several countries including India, Norway, China, and Russia have filed disputes on the subject against the US.

In May, India dragged the US to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium.

India has stated that the decision would impact exports of these products to the US and it is not in compliance with global trade norms.

Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process. If the two nations are not able to reach a mutually agreed solution through consultation,

World Trade Organisation logo. Reuters

World Trade Organisation logo. Reuters

India may request for a WTO dispute settlement panel to review the matter.

The US has imposed 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium.

India's exports of steel and aluminium products to America stood at about $1.5 billion every year.

Both the countries are already involved in disputes at the global trade body. The disputes are in the areas of poultry, solar, export subsidies, and steel.

India's exports to the US stood at $47.9 billion in 2017-18, while imports aggregated at $26.7 billion during the same fiscal.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 12:00 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores