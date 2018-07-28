You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

State miner NMDC says has won race for Andhra Pradesh gold mine

Business Reuters Jul 28, 2018 00:06:16 IST

State miner NMDC says has won race for Andhra Pradesh gold mine

By Neha Dasgupta

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state-owned miner NMDC is the highest bidder in a government e-auction for a gold mine in Andhra Pradesh, beating resources conglomerates Vedanta and Adani, NMDC Chairman Baijendra Kumar told Reuters.

NMDC is expected to invest about 4 billion rupees ($58.3 million) in the project, Kumar said without providing further detail on the company's bid. The mine has an estimated 2.2 million tonnes of gold.

The state government is likely to notify NMDC as the bid winner some time next week, said Sreenivas Chowdary, deputy director of mines for Andhra Pradesh, confirming that Adani and Vedanta Resources had also bid.

NMDC would get a 50-year lease to operate the mine, Chowdary said.

The project would be NMDC's first gold mine in India, Kumar said, adding that the company expects to start mining gold within two years of gaining licences.

The company already has a gold mine in Tanzania.

($1 = 68.6000 Indian rupees)

(Editing by David Goodman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores