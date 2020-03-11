State Bank of India cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps across tenors effective 10 March; home, auto loans to become cheaper

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across various tenors, effective 10 March. The move will make home and auto loans cheaper.

The bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.75 percent from 7.85 percent earlier, the SBI said.

This is 10th consecutive cut in MCLR by the bank in the current fiscal.

.@TheOfficialSBI cuts lending rates by 10-15 bps across tenors w.e.f Tuesday pic.twitter.com/liDPRngnc0 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 11, 2020

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced by 15 basis points to 7.45 percent each. Three-month MCLR has been revised to 7.50 percent from 7.65 percent.

The new two-year and three-year MCLRs stand reduced by 10 basis points to 7.95 percent and 8.05 percent, respectively.

On Monday, another state-run lender Union Bank of India had announced cut in its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors, effective 11 March.

This is the ninth consecutive rate cut announced by the Mumbai-based bank, since July 2019.

The bank has cut its one-year MCLR to 8 percent from 8.10 percent. The overnight MCLR has been revised to 7.55 percent, while the new one month rate stands at 7.60 percent, the bank had said.

(with PTI inputs)

