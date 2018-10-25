Startup SaffronStays launches membership-only private luxury vacation homes; plans to go pan-India in 3 years time

Microhospitality startups SaffronStays, has decided to pivot its business model by launching SaffronStays First Family, a limited membership to a hand-picked collection of private vacation homes. Members can access the over 65 private vacation homes, most of which are two to three-hour driving distance from Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

SaffronStays rents out property owned by celebrities and HNIs as vacation homes.

The membership is in two models: annual, costing Rs 1.40 lakhs for a total of 7 nights and a three-year membership at a price of Rs 4.10 lakhs for a total of 21 nights.

Launched in 2015 as a homestay in the luxury sector, Saffron Stays began as a curator of boutique homes and partners exclusively with the homeowners to manage the hospitality operations, branding, marketing and reservations. The homeowners are willing to give their property for the venture as it ensures the house is lived in and cared for, which most of the HNI's with multiple properties are unable to due to lack of time.

The homes are intentionally not furnished with televisions and WiFi. Instead, the various common spaces are stocked with board games, indoor games, swimming pools and conversation starters. The idea is to create spaces where people can bond with each other. Each home comes with a cook, caretaker staff, concierge, premium bedding, kitchen, private pool, board games, etc.

The revenues in the vacation rentals segment is around $357m in 2018. The revenues are expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2018-2022) of 10 percent sulting in a market volume of $522 million by 2022.

The startup has two audiences, said Tejas Parulekar, co-founder to Firstpost. "On the demand side, there are Guests with high disposable incomes. Our guests are typically looking to travel in large groups of families and friends between 25 - 60 years living in metros. On the supply side, we have affluent HNIs who do not have time or the inclination to manage these vacation homes. So it is a win-win for all -- guests, home owners, to enjoy these niche, secluded spaces," she said.

The average room rent is Rs 7,000 per day. The startup has had a daily run rate of Rs 1 lakh in January 2018 which has gone up to Rs 3 lakhs in September 2018. With GST, homestays have become costlier. Rent rates that begin at Rs 7,499 now attract 28 percent GST and those below it 18 percent.

Kavita Berry, who owns a villa in Mulshi and gave it for homestays to SaffronStays said that she is now ensured it is lived-in much more than the family does. "When we built our villa, the intention was, and is, to build a food forest in a natural way without any chemicals and GM seeds. In fact, we have been longlisted for Outlook India’s Indian Responsible Tourism Award 2018 for most eco-friendly home. Running a 5 bedroom home entails high maintenance and development cost. We wanted the homes to pay for itself and so decided to give it for homestays," she said.

Deven Parulekar, Co-Founder, SaffronStays, said, with the launch of the ‘SaffronStays First Family’ experience, the startup is aiming to elevate its offering by bringing about the luxury of certainty for all its customers who want to enjoy a good holiday with their family at exquisite homes, but want none of the hassle that comes with maintaining a holiday home or investing in a second home. "With a membership, one can be certain of the quality, privacy and luxury," he said.

In June 2018, the startup raised $2 million pre-Series A investment from consumer-centric venture capital firm, Sixth Sense Ventures which helped it to expand its portfolio from 55 properties to 64 luxury homes in October. With the business pivot, the startup hopes to generate enough funds to expand across India.