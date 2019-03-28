Startup Nestaway Technologies forays into Chennai, to bring onboard 500 family homes in city by year-end

Bengaluru-based home rental startup Nestaway Technologies Wednesday launched its services in Chennai with a target to bring onboard 5,000 beds on shared rentals and 500 family homes in the city by 2019-end.

NT Vice President (Business) Ismail Khan said the city is the 13th one to join its network of major cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Ghaziabad.

"Chennai is a key education, manufacturing and IT hub, attracting thousands of students and skilled employees across the country migrating to the city every year," Khan said, adding that the startup provides hassle-free housing experience for both house owners and tenants.

The company, in a statement, said it presently has more than 100 homes in its network rented out by over 180 tenants in both shared and family homes category.

Nestaway claimed that it has key presence in south Chennai, a region dominated by tech companies with monthly rentals starting from Rs 5,500. Activities like house-listing, rental payments, utility payments, maintenance and any other service requests can be performed using the Nestaway app or website itself, reducing the challenge of language-barrier for both tenants and home-owners.

The startup said it helps tenants find rented houses, for a minimum tenure of 11 months, and provide home maintenance services from cleaning to security round the clock.

"We also have a 22-member legal team for assisting tenants and houseowners in case a dispute arises," Khan said.

--With PTI inputs

