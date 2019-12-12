Startup Comfort Curries in talks to raise equity; Mumbai-based venture plans to widen its reach across city from January 2020

There are platforms that deliver home-cooked food and there are online sites where those interested to eat a particular cuisine can pay for it and have the meal in the warmth of a stranger’s family and return home with some good memories. In the crowded food startup sector, Comfort Curries has entered with specialty cuisine as its raison d’etre.

The idea was born when 27-year-old Hamza Bandookwala, a chartered accountant and former investment banker, decided to call friends home for a Bohri food made by his 52-year-old mother, Sakhera. One of the guests at his table was Nishita, a friend who was crowned Ms Tourism some time ago. She loved the food and went home and shared her happy food memories with her mother.

Bandookwala was taken aback when he got a called from Nishita’s mom with a request to make food for a Miss Mumbai contest they were hosting. The food to be delivered after 20 days was for 300 guests. Without batting an eyelid, Bandookwala accepted the order. Worse, he did not even consult his mother who had to rustle up the meal at such short notice. The matriarch’s blood pressure dropped alarmingly but she was game as well to meet the challenge.

The next step was to rope in friends and come out with a logo and a name for the venture. Thus was born Comfort Curries to provide people authentic traditional food from a cuisine, as Bandookwala claims it is, for who want to eat it in the confines of their home.

The order was delivered with the help of temporary hires who were good cooks but had to be supervised to make traditional Bohri food as Bandookwala’s mother makes it. Thus was born a startup from appreciation and demand for traditional food from friends with initial funding of Rs 5 lakh that came from his savings.

Having his mother on board, Comfort Curries has expanded its bouquet of offerings to include Sindhi, Bengali, Rajasthani, Malwani, Parsi, and Gujarati cuisines. The average range of the food is Rs 120 to Rs 500.

The startup was launched in October 2018. "Within the first month, we had around 100 orders, excluding those for events. Within a couple of months, the volume increased to 2,000 orders,” said Bandookwala. The increasing orders mean Bandookwala could not hold on to his regular job as an investment banker. “Much to my family’s dismay, I quit the job so as to focus on my startup,” he said.

The startup has been making revenues from the first month of its inception. There has been 100 percent growth in revenues month-on-month since October 2018, said Bandookwala.

The model

Comfort Curries has chefs from ordinary walks of life who are passionate about cooking, says Bandookwala. “Some of these chefs have been former MasterChef participants or are well-reputed and known for their culinary skills. Some of our chefs are favourites of the Bollywood, too,” he said.

To register on the platform as a chef, the person has to apply on the online platform www.comfortcurries.com. Once the application is received, the startup’s team visits the chef’s place to taste and interview the chef. Apart from the taste of food, the team also verifies his/her credentials and achievements in cooking and how passionate are they about their food and culture.

Food available on the website has a delivery period of 1 hour to 1.30 hours. For food that requires to be marinated overnight or entails elaborate preparation has to be notified in a day’s advance. Customers can order online through Comfort Curries’ website, other delivery platforms, and through WhatsApp. There are three sections for delivery: ‘Instant Delivery within 50 Minutes’, ‘Instant Delivery within 1.5 Hours’ and ‘Pre-orders’, based on the complexity of the dish and time taken to prepare it.

“Everything is cooked fresh and is available in limited stocks every day,” said Bandookwala. The startup operates in south Mumbai only as of now and plans to cover the entire Mumbai region in a year’s time.

The startup is in the early stages of talks for raising equity.

The online food delivery market in India is estimated to touch $12.53 billion by 2023 on the back of high growth rate, according to a recent report by DataLabs by Inc42. The online food delivery market in the country is growing at 15 percent as against the global growth rate of 9.01 percent, the report said.

A total of $5.24 billion has been raised by Indian startups between 2014 and H1 2019, of which 56 percent has been for food-tech startups, the report showed. Food-tech startups contributed 42 percent of the total consumer services deal count between 2014 and 2018.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.