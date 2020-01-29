Starbucks plans to launch plant-based breakfast sandwich this year

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp
The coffee chain said last week it aims to add more plant-based food and drinks to its menu as part of the company's latest plan to become more environmentally friendly.
A company spokeswoman previously declined comment on potential suppliers.
Over the past year, with the rise of companies including Beyond Meat
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)
Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 06:05:24 IST