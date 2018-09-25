You are here:
Starbucks plans changes to company structure, layoffs: Bloomberg

Business Reuters Sep 25, 2018 02:05:15 IST

(Reuters) - Coffee retailer Starbucks Corp is planning an organizational shakeup, including corporate layoffs, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The leadership and organizational changes will begin this week and carry on into November, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said, according to the Bloomberg report.

The changes will entail an undetermined number of layoffs, a Starbucks spokeswoman said, according to the report.

