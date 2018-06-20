Starbucks forecasts same-store sales below estimates

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp
"We must move faster to address the more rapidly changing preferences and needs of our customers" Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in a statement.
Starbucks said it expects global comparable store sales to rise 1 percent in the third quarter, below the 3 percent increase estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares fell nearly 3 percent in after market trading.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 03:05 AM