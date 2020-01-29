Starbucks expects impact from coronavirus in second quarter

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China would have a material impact on its second-quarter results.

The company said it has closed more than half of its stores in China and is modifying operating hours.

Starbucks said it would update its 2020 forecast when it is able to reasonably estimate the impact of the virus outbreak.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5% in the first quarter ended Dec. 29. Analysts had forecast same-store sales growth of 4.4%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.