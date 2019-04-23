Sponsored by

SpiceJet to start 28 daily flights from 26 April on domestic routes amid bids to hike capacity to meet peak season traffic

Business Press Trust of India Apr 23, 2019 17:27:53 IST

New Delhi: SpiceJet said on Tuesday it will start 28 daily flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network from 26 April.

Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations last week and the government authorities are in the process of allocating the airport slots vacated by the full-service carrier to other airlines, including SpiceJet, amid efforts to increase capacity to meet peak season traffic.

SpiceJet said on Tuesday the new flights from Mumbai are on the Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai and Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai sectors.

Representational image. AFP

Moreover, the budget carrier has also enhanced operations with additional frequencies from the city on the routes of Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai.

"SpiceJet will also introduce two new frequencies each from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru besides three additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector," SpiceJet said.

The new flights from Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate from Terminal 2 and have a 4-digit flight number starting with 8.

Additionally, 4 digit flight numbers — starting with 6 — would be used for flights departing and arriving at Mumbai's Terminal 2.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer of SpiceJet, said: “We are happy to announce additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai. We hope these new flights will help minimise passenger inconvenience caused as a result of shortage of capacity in the Indian aviation market."

SpiceJet has also announced a slew of new non-stop international flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from May-end.

It will deploy its Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on all the routes.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 17:27:53 IST

