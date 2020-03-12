SpiceJet launches four-day Spring Season Sale; domestic fare starts at Rs 987, offer to close on 15 March

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday launched a four-day Spring Season Sale offering low domestic and international fares. The sale will close on 15 March.

Sale alert! Fly domestic for ₹987 & international for ₹3699 only! Get extra 50% off on add-ons with promo code ADDON50, and up to ₹1000 off on bookings made with Standard Chartered debit & credit cards with promo code SCB1000.* Visit https://t.co/jqdjDpzNph now! *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/IlcANfuzKe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 11, 2020

The no-frills airline is offering all-inclusive domestic and international fares as low as Rs 987 and Rs 3,699 respectively, according to the information posted on SpiceJet's website.

The discounts will apply on tickets bought during the 12-15 March offer period for travel up to 28 February 2021.

The all-inclusive low fares on the select domestic sector include Delhi-Mumbai at Rs 2,301, Mumbai-Delhi Rs 2,299, Mumbai-Kolkata Rs 3,099, Kolkata-Mumbai Rs 3,325, Mumbai-Chennai Rs 1,849, Chennai-Mumbai Rs 1,798, Mumbai-Bengaluru Rs 1,599, Bengaluru-Mumbai Rs 1599 and Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,699.

The airline offers fare on Delhi-Hyderabad sector at Rs 2,349, Mumbai-Hyderabad Rs 1,549 and Mumbai-Srinagar Rs 6,255.

The all-inclusive fares on select international flights start at Rs 3,699 on Chennai-Colombo, Rs 4,099 on Bangkok-Kolkata, Rs 4,299 on Dhaka-Kolkata and Rs 4,399 on Kolkata-Dhaka sectors, the airline said.

The Mumbai-Bangkok sector fare is Rs 7,367, Mumbai-Dubai Rs 6,651, Delhi-Bangkok Rs 5,250, Delhi-Dubai Rs 7,799, Mumbai-Riyadh Rs 13,005 and Mumbai-Colombo Rs 5,609,

SpiceJet said that the discount would be applicable on one-way fares only and the offer is applicable for non-stop flights only.

Again, the offer is applicable on bookings made for 14 days out across all channels.

The airline is offering meal (vegetarian sandwich) and selective seat free with sale fare.

This offer can't be combined with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings.

SpiceJet said that fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges and changeable with change fee and fare difference.

Limited inventory available on first come serve basis and flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change.

There is no restriction on travel dates when the offer is availed by the customer.

The offer is valid only on bookings made online at www.spicejet.com (desktop only), by opting for the offer by way of entering the applicable promo code, the airline said.

